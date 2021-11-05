Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/05/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5 November 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 705.631p. The highest price paid per share was 713.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 700.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 455,434,450 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 850,787,246. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
113 703.80  08:09:57
612 703.80  08:09:57
1407 706.40  08:14:47
833 706.40  08:16:49
743 710.40  08:24:08
1007 710.60  08:24:59
361 710.60  08:24:59
875 710.80  08:28:25
823 710.60  08:28:25
898 710.80  08:33:26
48 710.80  08:33:26
872 710.60  08:33:53
806 710.20  08:34:07
842 712.40  08:36:25
576 713.00  08:39:12
143 713.00  08:39:12
621 712.20  08:46:12
193 712.20  08:46:12
318 711.80  08:48:37
265 711.80  08:48:37
212 711.80  08:48:37
832 712.20  08:51:11
241 712.00  08:53:43
656 712.00  08:53:43
814 713.00  08:57:17
890 711.00  09:00:54
540 710.00  09:02:59
343 710.00  09:02:59
550 710.00  09:07:46
344 710.00  09:07:46
316 711.60  09:12:31
54 711.60  09:12:31
241 711.60  09:12:31
156 711.60  09:12:31
773 711.60  09:12:31
1054 712.40  09:19:15
23 712.20  09:19:15
202 712.20  09:19:15
63 712.20  09:19:15
234 712.20  09:19:15
269 712.20  09:19:15
201 713.20  09:24:25
689 713.20  09:24:25
779 713.00  09:24:59
52 712.80  09:27:41
363 712.80  09:27:41
351 712.80  09:27:41
22 712.80  09:27:41
15 712.40  09:33:18
430 712.40  09:33:18
353 712.40  09:33:18
840 712.60  09:36:07
451 712.40  09:38:04
353 712.40  09:38:04
271 712.40  09:41:41
538 712.40  09:41:41
352 711.80  09:43:02
479 711.80  09:43:02
128 710.80  09:48:05
309 710.80  09:48:05
326 710.80  09:48:05
358 711.40  09:52:55
414 711.40  09:52:55
633 712.20  09:56:52
135 712.20  09:56:52
391 712.00  09:57:02
350 712.00  09:57:02
54 712.00  09:57:02
741 710.20  10:13:42
401 710.40  10:19:02
201 710.40  10:19:02
276 710.40  10:19:02
300 710.60  10:19:02
430 710.60  10:19:02
106 710.60  10:19:02
293 710.20  10:30:07
349 710.20  10:30:07
13 710.20  10:30:08
11 710.20  10:32:30
189 710.20  10:32:30
14 710.80  10:41:14
806 711.00  10:41:31
758 710.60  10:52:20
758 713.20  10:53:46
835 713.00  10:53:46
409 712.80  10:54:03
301 712.80  10:54:03
304 712.80  10:54:03
769 712.60  10:54:49
99 712.80  10:57:10
869 712.60  10:58:28
103 712.20  11:00:56
783 712.20  11:00:56
721 711.80  11:03:29
856 711.40  11:05:31
791 711.40  11:12:08
271 711.40  11:12:08
311 711.40  11:12:08
271 711.40  11:12:08
867 710.80  11:14:59
57 709.20  11:22:45
753 709.20  11:22:45
879 708.00  11:28:35
793 707.40  11:28:35
868 706.80  11:35:49
229 706.40  11:36:34
601 706.40  11:36:35
858 705.80  11:37:58
882 704.20  11:45:14
754 703.20  11:54:30
880 703.00  11:56:07
1 703.00  11:56:07
615 702.00  12:00:01
142 702.00  12:00:01
707 701.40  12:08:41
142 701.40  12:08:41
893 701.20  12:10:27
849 701.80  12:20:27
672 703.00  12:31:38
129 703.00  12:31:38
582 703.00  12:33:20
210 703.00  12:33:20
53 703.00  12:33:20
600 704.20  12:36:48
287 704.20  12:36:48
217 704.00  12:37:17
639 704.00  12:37:17
141 703.80  12:42:59
505 703.80  12:42:59
737 704.00  12:48:23
42 704.00  12:48:23
848 703.80  12:49:46
115 703.20  12:56:54
608 703.20  12:56:54
13 703.20  12:56:54
846 703.20  12:58:28
870 703.00  13:02:11
343 703.40  13:15:05
489 703.40  13:15:05
891 703.40  13:15:59
24 703.20  13:22:04
768 703.20  13:22:04
634 703.40  13:25:04
50 703.40  13:25:04
185 703.40  13:25:04
266 704.20  13:30:03
510 704.20  13:30:03
868 704.00  13:30:11
311 704.20  13:33:37
460 704.20  13:33:37
868 704.20  13:36:21
157 704.00  13:36:49
639 704.00  13:36:49
96 705.40  13:41:10
725 705.40  13:41:10
161 705.00  13:41:14
770 705.00  13:41:14
95 705.00  13:41:14
924 704.80  13:41:54
710 704.80  13:46:12
174 704.80  13:46:12
571 704.60  13:50:15
473 704.60  13:50:15
885 704.60  13:51:57
364 704.60  13:51:57
889 704.60  13:52:41
300 705.60  13:55:57
218 705.40  13:56:42
531 705.40  13:56:42
100 706.20  14:01:03
695 706.20  14:01:03
49 706.20  14:01:03
878 706.20  14:01:03
790 706.60  14:04:05
928 706.20  14:05:02
244 706.20  14:05:02
300 706.20  14:05:02
278 706.20  14:05:02
830 706.00  14:07:10
761 705.80  14:08:32
12 706.00  14:10:35
763 706.00  14:11:01
881 705.80  14:11:57
154 705.60  14:13:48
679 705.60  14:13:48
14 704.80  14:14:16
278 704.80  14:14:16
540 704.80  14:14:17
2 704.80  14:14:17
742 704.20  14:16:35
337 703.80  14:18:10
240 703.80  14:18:10
269 703.80  14:18:10
38 703.60  14:18:35
600 703.60  14:18:35
154 703.60  14:18:35
177 702.20  14:20:19
600 702.20  14:20:19
43 702.20  14:20:19
11 702.20  14:20:19
795 702.40  14:24:18
300 702.40  14:24:18
255 702.40  14:24:18
275 702.40  14:24:18
843 701.40  14:25:01
866 701.20  14:28:36
764 701.00  14:28:53
662 700.60  14:30:04
71 700.60  14:30:04
896 701.20  14:34:02
550 701.20  14:34:02
300 701.20  14:34:02
169 701.20  14:35:23
65 701.20  14:35:23
107 701.20  14:35:23
547 701.20  14:35:23
784 701.00  14:35:24
72 701.00  14:35:24
761 701.40  14:38:06
523 701.00  14:38:08
206 701.00  14:38:08
88 701.00  14:38:10
132 700.80  14:38:30
640 700.80  14:38:30
417 700.20  14:41:03
165 700.20  14:41:03
30 700.20  14:41:03
27 700.20  14:41:03
66 700.20  14:41:03
36 700.20  14:41:03
758 700.20  14:41:27
826 701.20  14:48:33
455 701.00  14:48:33
607 701.00  14:48:33
300 701.20  14:49:40
300 701.20  14:49:40
727 701.20  14:50:22
72 701.20  14:50:22
39 703.00  14:53:51
822 703.00  14:54:00
240 703.00  14:54:00
903 702.80  14:54:03
473 702.60  14:54:04
258 702.60  14:54:04
1072 703.40  14:59:04
718 703.40  14:59:04
818 703.00  14:59:04
178 703.00  14:59:04
740 702.80  15:00:44
80 703.00  15:04:05
755 703.00  15:04:05
802 703.00  15:04:05
875 703.00  15:04:05
76 702.80  15:06:59
408 702.80  15:06:59
333 702.80  15:06:59
723 702.80  15:08:20
20 702.80  15:08:20
351 702.60  15:08:42
539 702.60  15:08:42
791 703.00  15:10:05
865 703.00  15:11:25
745 702.80  15:12:01
875 702.40  15:13:39
382 702.80  15:17:11
778 703.00  15:18:14
1036 703.40  15:21:38
34 703.00  15:21:38
1052 703.20  15:25:47
767 703.20  15:25:47
3 703.20  15:25:47
319 703.40  15:27:10
300 703.40  15:27:10
300 703.40  15:27:30
209 703.20  15:27:59
772 703.20  15:27:59
861 703.00  15:28:31
142 702.80  15:28:50
621 702.80  15:28:50
730 704.00  15:32:26
791 704.00  15:34:08
390 704.00  15:34:08
300 704.20  15:34:08
49 704.20  15:34:08
799 703.80  15:34:09
1038 703.80  15:40:32
751 703.80  15:40:32
2 703.80  15:40:32
59 703.60  15:40:32
828 703.60  15:41:39
373 703.40  15:41:41
361 703.40  15:41:41
59 703.00  15:43:01
53 703.00  15:43:01
46 703.00  15:43:16
872 703.60  15:46:08
885 703.40  15:47:12
838 703.60  15:49:17
875 703.40  15:51:09
12 704.00  15:54:50
809 704.60  15:55:10
300 704.40  15:55:33
757 704.20  15:56:03
834 704.20  15:56:03
433 704.00  15:56:19
430 704.00  15:56:19
750 703.60  15:59:10
798 703.40  15:59:24
750 703.20  15:59:45
120 703.00  16:02:07
196 703.60  16:04:05
300 703.60  16:04:12
260 703.60  16:04:12
300 703.60  16:04:12
761 703.40  16:04:12
206 703.20  16:06:27
31 703.80  16:08:49
740 704  16:09:00
415 704  16:10:00
1001 704  16:10:02
396 703  16:10:20
419 703  16:10:20
376 703  16:12:20
203 703  16:12:20
859 703  16:12:33
492 703  16:14:01
15 703  16:14:51
42 703  16:14:51
799 703  16:14:54
329 703  16:14:59
846 703  16:14:59
132 703  16:16:46
588 703  16:16:46
744 703  16:17:10
840 703  16:19:38
858 703  16:20:17
300 703  16:20:45
261 703  16:20:45
433 703  16:21:09
424 703  16:21:09
888 703  16:22:11
363 703  16:22:31
188 703  16:22:31
106 703  16:22:31
802 703  16:22:44
793 703  16:22:44
497 703  16:24:08
414 703  16:24:08

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
01:34pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/04Homes listed for sale with access to electric car charging points increase six-fold in ..
PU
11/04PLUGGED IN UK households are flaunting electric car charging points as key feature
AQ
11/03RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/03Home searches double in London hotspot as Last Night in Soho hits cinemas
PU
11/03How an interest rate rise could impact your mortgage repayments
PU
11/02Mallorca is the top summer spot for overseas home-movers
PU
11/01RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/29RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/29Buyer searches for Soho double as ‘Last Night In Soho' hits cinemas
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations