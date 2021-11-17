Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/17 11:53:24 am
20.175 USD   +1.77%
12:24pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:47aRIGHTMOVE : Robbie Savage helps to rebuild football club listed on Rightmove
PU
03:47aRIGHTMOVE : Why have asking prices fallen this month?
PU
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/17/2021 | 12:24pm EST
17 November 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 155,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 743.107p. The highest price paid per share was 747.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 736.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0182% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 456,722,450 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 849,838,305. Rightmove holds 12,493,325 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                  CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
920 736.40  08:24:03
317 736.80  08:28:03
416 737.00  08:33:29
796 737.00  08:33:29
991 741.00  08:41:14
3 741.00  08:42:33
301 741.00  08:42:33
561 741.00  08:42:33
1277 741.00  08:42:33
327 740.40  08:42:34
687 740.40  08:42:34
58 742.60  08:50:19
834 742.60  08:50:33
1511 742.40  08:50:55
300 742.60  08:50:55
733 742.20  08:50:56
181 742.20  08:50:56
995 741.80  08:51:44
881 741.60  09:02:16
877 742.00  09:06:02
948 741.80  09:06:02
578 743.60  09:12:35
425 743.60  09:12:35
626 743.60  09:12:35
357 743.60  09:12:35
972 743.80  09:15:02
951 743.20  09:15:11
914 743.00  09:19:05
658 742.60  09:22:02
343 742.60  09:22:02
648 742.00  09:26:06
237 742.00  09:26:06
273 740.80  09:32:37
689 740.80  09:32:37
642 740.80  09:34:22
282 740.80  09:34:22
931 740.80  09:36:03
876 740.60  09:37:10
98 741.20  09:40:06
309 741.20  09:40:06
262 741.20  09:40:06
305 741.20  09:40:06
300 741.40  09:40:06
455 742.20  09:48:05
553 742.20  09:48:05
361 741.40  09:48:59
555 741.40  09:48:59
1019 740.60  09:54:37
984 741.00  09:57:47
989 741.00  10:08:31
923 740.60  10:08:44
254 740.40  10:11:14
599 741.00  10:12:41
305 741.00  10:13:26
69 741.40  10:16:31
808 741.40  10:16:31
586 741.00  10:17:33
413 741.00  10:17:33
996 740.00  10:23:17
263 739.40  10:28:07
633 739.40  10:28:07
1018 740.20  10:37:29
751 740.00  10:44:39
123 740.00  10:44:39
68 740.00  10:44:39
309 739.60  10:46:32
625 739.60  10:46:32
969 739.40  10:48:51
91 739.20  10:54:38
231 739.20  10:54:39
220 739.20  10:55:20
296 739.20  10:55:20
105 739.20  10:55:20
1 739.60  10:59:33
56 739.60  10:59:33
905 739.60  10:59:33
782 739.40  11:05:51
66 739.40  11:05:51
163 739.40  11:05:51
300 740.40  11:10:20
847 740.20  11:11:46
158 740.20  11:11:46
81 740.20  11:18:09
683 740.20  11:18:09
248 740.20  11:18:09
729 740.80  11:24:22
227 740.80  11:24:22
839 740.80  11:28:30
280 741.00  11:29:55
79 741.00  11:29:55
299 741.00  11:30:20
281 741.00  11:30:20
465 741.40  11:40:04
452 741.40  11:40:04
787 742.80  11:43:25
35 742.80  11:43:25
872 742.60  11:43:35
832 743.20  11:47:06
1004 742.60  11:49:39
148 742.40  11:55:52
499 742.40  11:55:52
162 742.40  11:55:52
148 742.40  11:55:52
770 743.60  12:00:24
100 743.60  12:00:24
882 743.40  12:00:31
896 743.80  12:03:05
993 744.20  12:09:49
1003 744.20  12:15:07
963 743.80  12:15:08
1006 744.40  12:19:45
904 745.00  12:26:46
93 745.00  12:31:38
776 745.00  12:31:38
998 745.80  12:37:19
825 745.60  12:38:31
627 745.80  12:39:35
375 745.80  12:39:35
857 745.00  12:45:29
837 744.40  12:45:29
41 744.40  12:47:10
624 743.20  12:48:08
327 743.20  12:48:08
1001 741.20  12:54:44
833 743.00  13:03:46
946 742.80  13:05:46
992 742.40  13:07:35
218 742.80  13:08:49
108 742.80  13:08:49
539 742.80  13:08:49
900 742.40  13:13:36
946 743.80  13:25:50
682 743.60  13:26:09
316 743.60  13:26:09
873 743.80  13:29:43
134 743.40  13:32:10
196 743.40  13:32:10
243 743.40  13:32:10
371 743.40  13:32:10
485 742.80  13:32:53
468 742.80  13:32:53
165 742.80  13:37:00
600 742.80  13:37:00
131 742.80  13:37:00
977 743.00  13:40:26
327 742.80  13:44:17
284 742.80  13:44:17
400 742.80  13:44:17
1006 743.40  13:49:38
288 744.20  13:56:34
230 744.00  13:57:00
708 744.00  13:57:16
943 743.80  13:57:16
893 743.80  14:03:22
368 744.00  14:10:10
957 744.60  14:11:51
1000 744.40  14:12:02
14 744.00  14:12:54
274 744.00  14:12:54
538 744.00  14:12:54
873 743.80  14:18:07
591 743.80  14:20:02
371 743.80  14:20:02
608 744.20  14:25:50
302 744.40  14:26:37
627 744.40  14:26:37
955 744.00  14:26:39
935 744.00  14:28:40
1019 744.00  14:30:33
352 743.80  14:31:04
500 743.80  14:31:04
130 743.80  14:33:34
798 743.80  14:33:34
994 744.20  14:35:36
120 744.00  14:35:53
210 744.00  14:35:55
157 744.00  14:35:57
420 744.00  14:35:57
689 744.20  14:38:56
256 744.20  14:38:56
896 744.00  14:39:59
851 743.80  14:43:21
39 743.40  14:43:22
276 743.40  14:43:22
306 743.40  14:43:22
259 743.40  14:43:22
1005 743.00  14:45:57
938 741.80  14:47:51
111 740.40  14:49:49
70 740.40  14:49:49
413 740.40  14:49:49
275 740.40  14:49:49
992 743.80  14:53:34
290 743.60  14:53:59
650 743.60  14:53:59
397 743.00  15:00:25
603 743.00  15:00:52
195 743.00  15:00:52
206 743.00  15:00:52
304 743.00  15:00:52
371 743.00  15:01:26
37 743.00  15:01:26
162 743.00  15:01:44
449 743.00  15:01:44
991 742.80  15:01:44
500 743.20  15:05:41
943 743.00  15:07:24
184 742.80  15:07:35
834 742.80  15:07:35
17 742.80  15:07:35
921 742.60  15:08:58
697 743.60  15:12:10
185 743.60  15:12:10
955 743.80  15:14:26
1011 743.60  15:15:01
909 743.80  15:15:56
818 745.80  15:18:50
826 745.60  15:19:51
31 745.20  15:20:20
143 745.20  15:20:20
539 745.20  15:20:20
137 745.20  15:20:20
34 745.20  15:20:20
3 745.20  15:20:20
32 744.60  15:22:04
945 744.60  15:22:04
927 744.60  15:23:32
86 743.00  15:26:24
313 743.00  15:26:24
597 743.00  15:26:24
937 743.60  15:30:25
949 743.20  15:30:26
225 743.20  15:30:26
290 743.80  15:33:39
121 743.80  15:33:39
517 743.80  15:33:39
515 743.40  15:33:51
423 743.40  15:33:52
7 743.40  15:34:04
949 743.60  15:37:40
828 744.60  15:41:00
306 744.60  15:41:00
545 744.60  15:41:00
68 744.80  15:43:41
62 745.00  15:44:57
783 745.00  15:44:57
63 745.00  15:44:57
480 745.00  15:44:57
300 745.00  15:44:57
878 744.80  15:45:47
108 744.80  15:45:47
888 744.80  15:46:55
68 744.80  15:49:08
594 744.80  15:49:08
219 744.80  15:49:08
44 744.80  15:49:08
955 744.80  15:51:36
124 744.80  15:52:26
47 744.80  15:52:26
734 744.80  15:52:26
456 744.80  15:56:05
411 744.80  15:56:52
535 744.80  15:56:52
540 744.80  15:56:52
849 744.80  15:58:11
145 744.80  15:58:11
907 744.40  16:01:03
73 744.20  16:01:26
444 744.20  16:01:26
388 744.20  16:01:26
925 744.40  16:03:41
888 744.40  16:05:40
852 745.20  16:07:15
182 745.80  16:10:15
390 745.80  16:10:15
300 745.80  16:10:15
837 745.60  16:10:15
154 745.60  16:10:15
1014 745.40  16:12:21
864 745.40  16:13:26
818 745.20  16:14:31
446 744.80  16:16:20
436 746.60  16:19:48
2500 746.60  16:19:48
166 746.60  16:19:48
300 746.80  16:20:40
233 746.80  16:20:40
291 747.20  16:21:15
27 747.20  16:21:15
834 747.20  16:21:35
1591 747.20  16:22:37
412 747.20  16:23:07
28 747.20  16:23:07
274 747.20  16:23:07
43 747.20  16:23:07

