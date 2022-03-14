Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/14 01:03:00 pm
16.33 USD   +1.24%
01:07pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03:32aMARKETMIND : COVID comes back
RE
03/11RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

03/14/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 March 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 622.354p. The highest price paid per share was 633.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 616.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0236% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 460,909,130 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 845,664,478. Rightmove holds 12,480,472 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                  CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
312 629.400 16:20:33
175 629.400 16:20:33
780 629.600 16:20:18
871 629.800 16:20:10
12 629.800 16:20:10
888 629.800 16:19:51
21 629.800 16:19:51
862 628.800 16:17:50
228 629.000 16:17:32
650 629.000 16:17:32
931 629.000 16:17:32
240 629.000 16:17:32
857 629.600 16:12:41
450 630.000 16:12:25
298 630.000 16:12:25
877 628.400 16:10:13
500 628.600 16:08:00
276 628.600 16:08:00
820 629.400 16:07:04
901 629.400 16:04:19
580 629.800 16:02:30
350 629.800 16:02:30
297 629.800 16:02:30
541 629.800 16:02:30
906 629.800 16:01:32
749 630.400 15:57:34
143 630.400 15:55:51
720 630.400 15:55:51
887 630.600 15:54:27
857 630.800 15:54:16
63 630.800 15:52:22
175 630.400 15:48:56
650 630.400 15:48:56
925 630.400 15:48:56
927 630.000 15:47:06
869 630.000 15:42:06
277 629.800 15:40:16
626 629.800 15:40:16
737 630.400 15:37:07
94 630.400 15:37:07
85 631.400 15:35:11
734 631.400 15:35:11
829 630.400 15:31:27
794 631.600 15:29:03
903 630.200 15:27:01
240 630.400 15:27:01
350 630.400 15:27:01
318 630.400 15:27:01
900 628.000 15:23:51
926 629.200 15:22:02
492 629.800 15:20:16
311 629.800 15:20:16
553 630.400 15:17:16
350 630.400 15:17:16
752 630.600 15:17:16
911 629.800 15:13:14
883 631.600 15:10:30
212 631.200 15:05:34
599 631.200 15:05:34
879 632.200 15:00:09
9 632.200 15:00:09
807 633.000 14:56:27
892 631.200 14:50:52
861 631.400 14:42:38
710 629.400 14:35:20
73 629.400 14:35:20
618 628.600 14:32:22
283 628.600 14:32:22
324 628.600 14:30:57
408 628.600 14:30:57
800 629.000 14:30:40
708 629.000 14:30:40
850 628.800 14:28:56
699 628.600 14:26:34
76 629.000 14:25:45
650 629.000 14:25:45
164 629.000 14:25:45
596 629.000 14:25:45
106 628.400 14:24:55
882 628.400 14:24:55
170 627.400 14:22:03
49 626.600 14:20:56
34 626.600 14:20:56
655 626.600 14:20:56
766 626.000 14:17:00
845 626.600 14:15:17
734 627.000 14:14:08
435 627.000 14:12:27
350 627.000 14:12:27
865 627.000 14:12:27
1069 626.400 14:08:53
714 626.600 14:08:50
110 626.600 14:08:50
740 625.600 14:06:22
751 625.200 14:01:38
742 625.600 14:00:03
791 626.600 13:57:33
816 628.200 13:56:26
819 628.800 13:56:26
252 624.400 13:51:14
569 624.400 13:51:14
761 624.800 13:51:02
795 619.000 13:49:20
737 620.000 13:48:43
845 620.200 13:47:55
839 620.600 13:47:37
738 620.200 13:46:29
576 621.000 13:45:28
252 621.000 13:45:28
863 621.200 13:44:22
38 621.000 13:43:43
979 621.000 13:43:43
153 618.600 13:38:26
584 618.600 13:38:26
757 618.800 13:38:17
818 618.200 13:35:03
705 618.200 13:33:45
239 618.200 13:30:40
427 618.200 13:30:40
145 618.200 13:30:40
780 618.600 13:29:42
774 618.200 13:28:51
770 618.600 13:28:28
682 618.600 13:24:29
36 618.600 13:24:29
716 620.200 13:21:04
910 620.200 13:21:04
810 618.600 13:18:23
982 618.800 13:18:21
331 617.600 13:13:28
389 617.600 13:13:28
18 617.600 13:13:12
2 617.600 13:13:12
870 618.600 13:12:55
29 618.200 13:10:16
729 618.200 13:10:16
872 617.600 13:05:43
740 618.000 13:02:38
617 618.400 13:02:32
201 618.400 13:02:32
766 619.000 12:58:16
827 618.200 12:56:13
388 618.600 12:55:03
412 618.600 12:55:03
705 618.000 12:52:54
78 618.000 12:52:54
868 618.200 12:51:52
50 618.800 12:49:33
725 618.800 12:49:33
709 618.800 12:47:08
96 618.800 12:47:07
988 618.800 12:46:45
727 618.000 12:40:51
130 618.000 12:40:51
97 618.200 12:38:05
650 618.200 12:38:05
493 618.400 12:36:36
314 618.400 12:36:36
374 617.400 12:34:37
350 617.400 12:34:37
789 617.400 12:34:37
1 617.400 12:34:04
739 617.200 12:31:10
118 617.200 12:31:10
867 616.600 12:25:21
456 616.400 12:22:14
353 616.400 12:22:14
101 617.000 12:18:34
646 617.000 12:18:34
10 617.000 12:18:34
298 617.000 12:18:34
425 617.000 12:18:34
824 617.200 12:13:49
864 618.000 12:13:22
707 618.800 12:09:37
650 618.400 12:06:38
467 618.400 12:06:38
387 618.400 12:06:38
131 618.400 12:05:39
389 618.400 12:05:09
350 618.400 12:05:08
549 617.600 11:57:56
221 617.600 11:57:56
247 618.000 11:53:44
573 618.000 11:53:44
73 618.400 11:53:37
234 618.400 11:53:37
42 618.400 11:53:37
241 618.400 11:53:37
141 618.400 11:53:37
122 617.600 11:46:34
694 617.600 11:46:34
705 617.400 11:45:01
42 617.400 11:38:32
154 617.400 11:38:32
650 617.400 11:38:32
114 617.600 11:31:43
650 617.400 11:31:43
870 617.400 11:31:43
548 618.200 11:28:32
205 618.200 11:28:32
442 618.400 11:28:20
340 618.400 11:28:20
734 617.800 11:25:11
846 617.800 11:23:24
650 617.800 11:22:30
778 617.800 11:22:30
162 617.800 11:22:20
402 617.600 11:15:33
856 617.000 11:09:16
811 617.400 11:07:42
800 617.600 11:02:30
760 617.600 10:58:58
816 619.000 10:58:18
220 619.200 10:57:46
510 619.200 10:57:46
728 618.000 10:52:30
737 619.200 10:50:15
838 618.800 10:47:12
713 619.000 10:47:12
748 617.200 10:41:57
328 617.800 10:38:18
259 617.800 10:38:18
78 617.800 10:38:18
39 617.800 10:38:18
595 619.200 10:35:33
198 619.200 10:35:33
612 619.600 10:34:03
233 619.600 10:34:03
717 619.400 10:32:32
919 619.400 10:32:02
139 618.400 10:26:10
106 618.400 10:26:10
78 618.400 10:26:10
493 618.400 10:26:10
872 619.200 10:23:52
727 619.200 10:22:33
846 618.600 10:17:57
758 619.200 10:17:43
712 619.600 10:16:51
832 620.400 10:16:49
773 618.800 10:12:12
663 619.400 10:11:47
174 619.400 10:11:47
796 619.200 10:10:40
416 618.600 10:08:57
152 618.600 10:08:57
136 618.600 10:08:57
717 619.800 10:07:25
434 620.600 10:05:35
64 620.600 10:05:35
87 620.600 10:05:35
235 620.600 10:05:35
726 621.000 10:05:26
754 623.000 10:01:11
657 623.600 09:59:16
191 623.600 09:59:16
864 624.000 09:59:07
765 623.800 09:58:39
100 623.800 09:58:09
136 624.800 09:56:02
500 624.800 09:56:02
71 624.800 09:56:02
561 624.800 09:54:57
159 624.800 09:54:57
792 623.400 09:53:58
817 623.400 09:53:57
427 622.800 09:53:38
739 624.000 09:53:18
56 624.000 09:53:18
717 624.400 09:53:15
201 624.600 09:53:05
601 624.600 09:53:05
369 624.200 09:52:33
870 625.000 09:52:33
859 625.400 09:50:07
229 623.000 09:48:44
83 623.000 09:48:44
400 623.000 09:48:44
764 620.000 09:46:44
794 619.200 09:45:40
734 620.200 09:45:34
599 621.000 09:45:31
250 621.000 09:45:31
815 621.800 09:44:17
265 622.000 09:44:02
18 622.000 09:43:59
172 622.000 09:43:59
535 622.000 09:43:59
551 622.000 09:43:54
574 621.800 09:43:42
718 621.000 09:42:59
776 621.200 09:42:59
368 620.000 09:42:02
500 620.000 09:42:02
938 620.000 09:41:37
170 620.800 09:41:30
575 620.800 09:41:30
857 619.000 09:40:59
250 619.200 09:40:22
622 619.200 09:40:22
503 619.800 09:40:19
228 619.800 09:40:19
564 620.400 09:40:15
143 620.400 09:40:15
904 619.000 09:39:15
794 618.400 09:38:02
772 619.200 09:36:16
137 619.200 09:36:16
500 619.200 09:36:16
83 619.200 09:36:16
733 618.800 09:34:46
848 619.200 09:34:16
744 618.000 09:31:59
114 617.400 09:30:19
612 617.400 09:30:19
52 617.400 09:30:19
744 618.200 09:26:28
744 618.200 09:25:17
779 618.000 09:22:52
252 618.200 09:22:52
479 618.200 09:22:52
822 617.800 09:21:44
748 618.000 09:18:32
47 618.000 09:18:32
839 618.000 09:16:29
719 618.400 09:15:31
287 618.800 09:15:08
450 618.800 09:15:07
708 619.000 09:15:02
187 619.800 09:14:10
355 619.800 09:14:10
286 619.800 09:14:10
515 620.400 09:12:57
350 620.400 09:12:57
730 620.400 09:12:57
92 620.200 09:12:17
67 620.200 09:12:17
699 619.600 09:09:20
118 621.400 09:06:45
650 621.400 09:06:45
755 621.200 09:06:45
129 620.000 09:04:17
685 620.000 09:04:17
285 617.000 08:57:09
500 617.000 08:57:09
257 618.000 08:56:00
613 618.000 08:56:00
776 619.000 08:51:28
716 619.200 08:48:44
756 620.600 08:47:11
71 619.000 08:43:07
605 619.000 08:43:07
120 619.000 08:43:07
699 618.200 08:39:55
53 619.000 08:37:49
650 619.000 08:37:49
376 618.800 08:37:49
388 618.800 08:37:49
263 619.400 08:33:33
600 619.400 08:33:33
866 618.800 08:30:39
835 618.000 08:25:24
780 619.400 08:22:50
116 618.800 08:18:53
757 618.800 08:18:53
814 619.200 08:18:09
764 618.800 08:15:25
728 621.000 08:13:37
350 622.200 08:12:56
99 622.200 08:12:56
319 622.200 08:12:56
385 622.200 08:12:56
350 622.200 08:12:56
803 623.600 08:10:00
70 623.600 08:10:00
831 622.600 08:07:44
856 624.000 08:07:03
809 623.600 08:06:02
732 623.800 08:04:05
762 625.200 08:02:36
867 624.800 08:00:07
806 626.600 08:00:02

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
01:07pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03:32aMARKETMIND : COVID comes back
RE
03/11RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/10RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration
PR
03/10Lorna Tilbian to Join Board of Premier Foods plc as an Independent Non-Executive Direct..
CI
03/10RIGHTMOVE : Ten property hotspots of 2022 (so far)
PU
03/09RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/07RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/03RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/03RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations