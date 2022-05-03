Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC

Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/03 12:24:01 pm EDT
15.31 USD   +0.53%
12:24pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/28RIGHTMOVE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/03/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
3 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 80,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 616.712p. The highest price paid per share was 621.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 612.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 465,696,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 840,890,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
718 614.600 16:19:51
688 614.400 16:19:22
816 614.800 16:15:23
273 614.600 16:14:31
352 614.600 16:14:31
17 614.400 16:14:31
739 614.600 16:11:02
830 614.800 16:09:41
749 614.000 16:05:53
562 613.600 16:04:13
139 613.600 16:04:13
726 613.000 16:01:05
86 613.400 15:57:34
10 613.400 15:57:21
723 613.400 15:57:15
684 613.600 15:55:15
673 613.200 15:52:44
1034 613.400 15:52:43
704 612.000 15:46:45
791 612.600 15:42:32
766 613.600 15:40:43
815 614.400 15:35:48
722 615.000 15:34:37
45 615.000 15:31:00
650 615.000 15:31:00
773 615.000 15:31:00
616 615.000 15:23:33
62 615.000 15:23:33
582 615.000 15:22:03
80 615.000 15:22:03
69 615.000 15:22:03
636 615.600 15:18:20
85 615.600 15:18:20
767 616.400 15:15:02
692 616.800 15:14:24
673 616.200 15:10:16
821 617.200 15:06:29
788 617.800 15:04:56
782 617.200 15:01:37
335 616.000 14:58:49
465 616.000 14:58:49
249 615.800 14:55:32
430 615.800 14:55:32
751 616.000 14:55:32
260 615.200 14:49:51
431 615.200 14:49:51
795 615.800 14:46:31
736 617.200 14:43:13
68 617.200 14:43:13
686 616.600 14:39:43
21 617.200 14:37:12
768 617.200 14:37:12
836 618.200 14:35:03
760 618.400 14:35:01
408 616.400 14:31:47
814 617.400 14:30:07
416 618.200 14:28:40
313 618.200 14:28:40
731 618.200 14:26:19
534 617.400 14:21:50
190 617.400 14:21:50
761 617.800 14:17:05
742 617.200 14:12:02
782 617.200 14:04:14
564 617.200 13:56:18
212 617.200 13:56:18
694 617.600 13:50:39
823 618.400 13:45:46
801 618.000 13:39:06
787 617.200 13:32:15
739 617.200 13:28:04
219 617.200 13:20:01
520 617.200 13:20:01
691 617.800 13:16:20
807 617.400 13:08:52
248 617.000 13:06:30
561 617.000 13:06:30
737 617.200 12:57:55
33 617.200 12:57:55
769 617.000 12:54:02
703 617.400 12:45:43
18 617.400 12:45:43
191 618.200 12:39:43
493 618.200 12:39:43
711 617.200 12:37:58
692 617.400 12:30:01
134 617.200 12:25:35
679 617.400 12:17:12
705 618.000 12:08:00
703 618.200 12:02:01
783 617.600 11:57:25
644 617.400 11:46:17
190 617.400 11:46:17
497 617.200 11:37:22
193 617.200 11:37:22
774 617.000 11:27:32
683 618.400 11:20:07
790 619.400 11:13:25
712 618.800 11:04:58
825 619.400 10:56:21
694 619.400 10:54:11
388 619.000 10:48:00
781 618.000 10:39:31
525 616.200 10:29:15
300 616.200 10:29:15
238 616.200 10:18:45
589 616.200 10:18:45
73 615.800 10:11:42
62 615.800 10:11:42
682 615.800 10:11:42
689 615.800 10:07:48
689 615.800 10:03:18
769 615.000 10:02:09
724 615.600 09:48:26
812 618.000 09:40:58
771 618.600 09:35:31
772 619.000 09:31:33
48 619.000 09:31:33
26 619.000 09:30:08
720 619.200 09:21:47
806 618.400 09:13:28
739 619.000 09:05:27
739 618.600 09:00:21
763 617.800 08:57:25
18 618.400 08:56:03
163 616.600 08:47:31
669 616.600 08:47:31
784 617.200 08:43:18
803 618.400 08:36:51
795 620.000 08:31:33
837 621.200 08:26:50
804 619.400 08:22:39
694 619.400 08:21:03
742 618.200 08:16:30
803 618.000 08:14:46
714 617.400 08:10:26
740 614.200 08:05:37
831 615.600 08:03:20
532 614.800 08:01:54
298 614.800 08:01:54
1029 614.800 08:01:04

© PRNewswire 2022
