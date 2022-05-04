Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/04/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
4 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 80,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 612.390p. The highest price paid per share was 616.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 608.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 465,776,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 840,810,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
255 608.600 16:19:54
783 608.600 16:19:47
754 608.200 16:18:42
737 608.200 16:15:36
704 608.800 16:13:24
806 609.000 16:13:08
120 608.000 16:06:58
700 608.000 16:06:58
729 608.600 16:06:15
785 609.400 16:02:38
519 609.800 16:00:16
271 609.800 16:00:16
88 609.800 15:59:17
717 611.000 15:57:58
795 610.800 15:53:32
706 610.800 15:51:11
794 611.200 15:47:28
674 611.200 15:47:28
94 611.200 15:47:28
560 610.600 15:40:14
221 610.600 15:40:14
708 610.600 15:40:14
795 610.800 15:34:20
675 611.200 15:32:36
142 611.400 15:32:36
530 611.400 15:32:36
747 611.400 15:30:05
769 611.200 15:24:20
707 611.400 15:19:57
299 610.800 15:17:04
439 610.800 15:17:04
831 611.400 15:13:31
818 611.600 15:09:20
22 611.800 15:05:47
774 611.800 15:05:47
777 612.200 15:02:11
824 613.400 15:00:33
702 613.800 14:56:49
699 614.400 14:53:10
430 614.400 14:51:38
304 614.400 14:51:38
744 614.400 14:46:41
300 614.800 14:44:15
381 614.800 14:44:15
273 615.000 14:42:09
711 615.800 14:39:26
720 616.000 14:39:01
726 616.000 14:35:13
111 616.200 14:31:10
650 616.200 14:31:10
705 616.000 14:31:10
732 616.200 14:30:19
783 616.800 14:27:29
747 616.800 14:25:15
765 616.000 14:21:09
596 615.800 14:19:45
237 615.800 14:19:45
664 616.000 14:10:23
103 616.000 14:10:23
803 616.200 14:06:05
280 616.400 14:06:01
413 616.400 14:06:01
745 616.400 13:56:05
32 616.600 13:55:10
660 616.600 13:55:10
103 616.600 13:46:33
299 616.600 13:46:33
142 616.600 13:46:33
222 616.600 13:46:33
687 616.000 13:40:29
119 616.000 13:40:29
718 616.000 13:37:13
329 616.000 13:34:38
361 616.000 13:34:38
834 616.400 13:19:05
8 615.600 13:15:56
764 615.600 13:15:56
213 616.200 13:06:20
167 616.200 13:06:20
355 616.200 13:06:20
117 616.400 12:55:41
650 616.400 12:55:41
711 615.800 12:54:20
61 615.200 12:40:58
727 615.200 12:40:58
403 615.600 12:35:28
8 615.600 12:35:28
84 615.600 12:34:59
282 615.600 12:34:01
838 616.200 12:31:12
812 615.000 12:18:51
720 615.800 12:10:06
21 615.800 12:10:06
16 615.800 12:10:06
810 615.000 12:04:11
445 613.400 11:58:03
293 613.400 11:58:03
765 613.600 11:56:40
340 614.200 11:45:03
261 614.200 11:45:03
218 614.200 11:45:03
768 613.400 11:35:29
675 613.000 11:32:49
233 612.800 11:23:52
486 612.800 11:23:52
759 612.600 11:19:47
346 612.000 11:08:28
268 612.000 11:08:28
70 612.000 11:08:28
302 612.000 11:05:20
709 611.400 10:56:15
247 610.400 10:52:02
56 610.400 10:52:02
394 610.400 10:52:02
237 609.400 10:45:32
492 609.400 10:45:32
125 609.600 10:39:07
355 609.600 10:39:05
96 609.600 10:39:05
234 609.600 10:39:05
705 610.400 10:33:15
716 610.200 10:27:09
781 609.800 10:21:25
769 610.000 10:17:06
252 609.800 10:11:33
570 609.800 10:11:33
407 609.800 10:11:33
323 609.800 10:11:33
92 609.600 10:05:13
728 609.600 10:05:13
684 609.400 10:02:41
816 610.000 09:55:00
781 610.800 09:50:34
190 611.000 09:50:32
589 611.000 09:50:32
825 609.600 09:38:46
10 609.600 09:38:46
472 609.600 09:31:14
299 609.600 09:31:14
717 609.400 09:26:30
197 610.200 09:19:19
522 610.200 09:19:19
668 610.400 09:12:04
82 610.400 09:12:04
426 611.000 09:10:30
246 611.000 09:10:30
675 610.400 09:06:04
107 610.400 09:06:04
701 608.600 09:04:35
745 611.400 08:55:31
710 611.200 08:52:02
651 610.400 08:43:07
159 610.400 08:43:07
693 609.200 08:35:46
430 610.000 08:32:43
275 610.000 08:32:43
13 610.200 08:32:43
731 611.600 08:29:45
816 610.600 08:25:53
755 610.800 08:18:43
7 610.800 08:18:43
750 611.400 08:13:00
687 611.400 08:06:42
788 611.800 08:02:07

© PRNewswire 2022
