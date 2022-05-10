Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:21aRightmove CEO exit news sends platform shares diving
AQ
01:21aBest of the brokers
AQ
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/10/2022

05/10/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
10 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.666p. The highest price paid per share was 550.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 530.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0143% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 466,216,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 840,370,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
523 533.200 16:19:13
931 533.200 16:19:13
127 533.200 16:18:46
182 532.800 16:17:46
330 532.800 16:17:46
729 532.400 16:15:51
52 532.400 16:15:51
305 532.400 16:14:46
475 532.400 16:14:46
317 531.600 16:10:42
406 531.600 16:10:42
839 531.800 16:09:40
117 531.800 16:07:49
609 531.800 16:07:49
761 532.200 16:05:33
658 532.800 16:04:55
170 532.800 16:04:55
156 533.000 16:03:36
613 533.000 16:03:36
782 533.000 16:02:07
782 533.200 16:01:35
715 532.600 15:59:25
856 531.200 15:57:16
815 530.000 15:54:38
359 530.400 15:53:10
404 530.400 15:53:08
799 530.800 15:52:08
786 530.600 15:49:52
523 532.000 15:47:57
230 532.000 15:47:57
715 532.800 15:45:31
487 532.600 15:43:32
294 532.600 15:43:32
614 533.400 15:42:21
92 533.400 15:42:21
416 534.200 15:39:28
10 534.200 15:39:28
410 534.200 15:39:28
323 534.400 15:37:52
434 534.400 15:37:52
750 535.200 15:36:03
756 535.800 15:35:44
526 536.200 15:32:22
311 536.200 15:32:22
339 536.000 15:29:54
390 536.000 15:29:46
844 536.800 15:28:37
785 539.000 15:27:35
849 540.800 15:25:38
758 541.200 15:22:23
50 541.400 15:20:39
210 541.400 15:20:38
517 541.400 15:20:28
829 541.600 15:18:58
592 541.400 15:16:43
198 541.400 15:16:43
764 541.600 15:16:43
54 541.600 15:16:43
706 541.600 15:16:43
524 540.800 15:08:44
201 540.800 15:08:44
755 541.400 15:08:25
504 541.000 15:05:24
313 541.000 15:05:24
800 541.000 15:05:24
754 539.000 15:01:53
831 539.400 15:00:42
742 539.200 14:58:54
628 538.600 14:54:26
138 538.600 14:54:26
756 538.000 14:51:40
789 538.200 14:49:08
732 538.600 14:46:46
550 539.600 14:44:27
273 539.600 14:44:27
780 540.400 14:40:16
346 542.000 14:38:00
453 542.000 14:38:00
760 541.800 14:36:16
846 542.000 14:35:24
857 543.800 14:33:04
265 544.200 14:32:34
432 544.200 14:32:34
124 544.600 14:32:03
716 544.600 14:32:03
299 543.800 14:29:44
517 543.800 14:29:44
79 544.200 14:26:54
736 544.200 14:26:46
199 545.400 14:26:00
653 545.400 14:26:00
93 545.000 14:21:07
748 545.000 14:21:07
841 547.800 14:17:40
830 547.600 14:16:54
628 545.000 14:13:54
216 545.000 14:13:54
864 544.800 14:11:01
753 545.000 14:10:07
98 542.000 14:05:25
689 542.000 14:05:25
80 542.000 14:05:25
7 541.200 14:01:21
211 541.200 14:01:21
704 541.200 13:58:09
392 541.200 13:55:31
451 541.200 13:55:31
256 541.200 13:54:52
475 541.200 13:54:50
748 540.200 13:52:19
27 540.400 13:48:32
731 540.400 13:48:32
181 539.000 13:45:39
577 539.000 13:45:39
68 539.200 13:40:23
765 539.200 13:40:23
700 539.200 13:35:55
22 539.200 13:33:23
798 539.200 13:33:23
843 539.200 13:21:02
719 538.800 13:17:56
862 539.200 13:09:37
750 538.800 13:05:06
732 538.400 12:57:48
712 538.000 12:52:09
769 537.400 12:47:27
844 537.800 12:43:35
839 537.800 12:38:24
194 537.000 12:33:41
561 537.000 12:33:41
575 536.800 12:28:08
233 536.800 12:28:08
846 538.000 12:25:05
907 538.200 12:24:04
814 538.600 12:21:18
449 537.600 12:14:51
237 539.400 12:10:36
506 539.400 12:10:36
717 539.800 12:09:54
95 540.400 12:05:59
471 540.400 12:05:59
138 540.400 12:05:59
338 540.800 12:03:20
484 540.800 12:03:20
703 540.400 11:59:45
93 540.200 11:58:24
653 540.200 11:57:46
698 541.200 11:53:47
752 540.600 11:49:11
676 541.200 11:38:09
106 541.200 11:38:09
698 541.800 11:35:24
84 541.400 11:25:45
656 541.400 11:25:45
744 541.200 11:20:59
20 541.200 11:20:59
74 541.200 11:20:59
726 541.200 11:20:59
316 539.600 11:14:00
420 539.600 11:14:00
344 539.400 11:10:46
245 539.400 11:10:46
123 539.400 11:10:46
39 538.800 10:59:31
20 538.800 10:59:31
786 538.800 10:59:31
177 540.000 10:55:33
538 540.000 10:55:33
271 540.400 10:51:43
435 540.400 10:51:43
783 540.800 10:49:02
702 541.600 10:41:54
332 541.200 10:38:16
418 541.200 10:38:16
341 541.400 10:33:18
453 541.400 10:32:47
523 540.200 10:27:05
199 540.200 10:27:05
751 540.200 10:22:30
113 540.000 10:16:41
736 540.000 10:16:41
823 540.600 10:13:59
654 541.000 10:10:05
79 541.000 10:10:05
864 539.800 10:04:33
840 540.600 10:01:57
735 540.400 09:56:00
776 543.200 09:50:28
755 546.000 09:49:48
832 546.400 09:49:14
312 546.400 09:48:27
306 546.400 09:48:27
130 546.400 09:48:27
737 546.000 09:45:17
59 548.600 09:38:03
750 548.600 09:38:03
749 548.400 09:33:59
39 548.400 09:33:59
717 547.200 09:29:37
706 547.600 09:26:57
763 548.400 09:20:39
711 547.800 09:17:54
782 548.400 09:11:12
703 548.200 09:05:21
77 548.200 09:03:48
4 548.200 09:03:48
698 548.200 09:03:48
124 548.200 09:03:48
708 548.200 09:03:48
799 546.600 09:00:32
743 548.200 08:53:53
819 549.000 08:50:02
714 547.800 08:47:36
706 549.000 08:44:57
680 549.200 08:42:11
18 549.200 08:42:11
278 549.200 08:37:30
424 549.200 08:37:30
791 548.400 08:35:45
23 546.200 08:30:09
803 546.200 08:30:09
52 550.200 08:24:49
456 550.200 08:24:49
190 550.200 08:24:49
828 550.400 08:23:37
847 549.200 08:19:49
794 545.800 08:16:45
697 546.000 08:15:04
338 549.000 08:06:12
102 549.000 08:06:12
400 549.000 08:06:12
560 548.600 08:06:12
158 548.600 08:06:12
736 546.800 08:04:33
181 541.800 08:00:50
584 541.800 08:00:50
784 541.400 08:00:50

© PRNewswire 2022
