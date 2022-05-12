Log in
12:10pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/11RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/10RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/12/2022
12 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 546.988p. The highest price paid per share was 555.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 540.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0119% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 466,416,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 840,170,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price ExecutionTime
544 555.200 16:18:47
246 555.400 16:18:47
122 555.400 16:18:47
848 555.200 16:17:03
750 555.200 16:16:46
562 555.000 16:13:56
167 555.000 16:13:56
710 555.400 16:10:28
554 555.800 16:08:57
247 555.800 16:08:57
745 555.600 16:07:36
701 555.600 16:05:00
750 555.200 16:04:21
794 554.800 16:00:41
308 555.000 15:58:57
241 555.000 15:58:57
241 555.000 15:58:57
70 555.000 15:58:56
728 554.000 15:55:35
299 554.200 15:53:22
400 554.200 15:53:22
410 554.200 15:53:22
174 554.200 15:52:15
140 554.200 15:52:14
862 552.400 15:49:29
797 550.000 15:45:33
850 551.000 15:43:05
806 548.200 15:40:01
6 544.800 15:36:23
846 544.800 15:35:58
349 544.400 15:33:31
345 544.400 15:33:31
713 545.200 15:31:17
831 544.400 15:29:00
750 545.400 15:25:38
788 545.000 15:21:51
641 545.200 15:21:02
70 545.200 15:21:02
778 544.800 15:18:25
849 544.800 15:14:52
854 545.200 15:12:51
6 545.200 15:12:51
518 544.400 15:10:30
102 544.400 15:10:30
93 544.400 15:10:30
798 544.000 15:08:03
746 544.200 15:06:17
21 544.200 15:06:07
811 542.800 15:03:09
750 542.000 15:01:23
545 543.000 14:58:35
183 543.000 14:58:35
342 542.800 14:57:21
364 542.800 14:57:21
789 543.200 14:55:23
728 543.400 14:55:04
768 543.200 14:50:54
861 543.400 14:50:52
368 542.800 14:47:33
438 542.800 14:47:33
842 541.200 14:42:42
732 540.200 14:39:29
703 541.600 14:37:09
770 541.600 14:37:09
843 542.200 14:32:12
370 542.600 14:30:04
445 542.600 14:30:04
716 542.400 14:27:46
734 542.000 14:25:01
12 542.200 14:19:27
105 542.200 14:19:27
609 542.200 14:19:27
219 542.600 14:11:52
517 542.600 14:11:52
36 542.600 14:11:52
836 542.400 14:05:02
847 542.400 14:01:16
781 542.600 14:01:05
745 542.400 13:49:55
778 542.400 13:43:11
634 542.800 13:41:18
125 542.800 13:41:18
812 543.200 13:31:25
41 543.200 13:31:25
825 544.400 13:26:32
741 544.600 13:22:46
787 544.600 13:14:05
817 545.600 13:04:40
386 545.600 12:57:49
333 545.600 12:57:49
293 545.000 12:52:17
459 545.000 12:52:17
849 545.600 12:48:25
365 545.200 12:39:40
400 545.200 12:39:40
699 545.800 12:30:53
120 545.800 12:20:46
328 545.800 12:20:46
392 545.800 12:20:46
822 546.000 12:12:14
783 545.800 12:08:20
721 545.600 12:02:23
817 546.400 11:58:31
852 546.000 11:50:16
811 546.600 11:48:05
824 546.800 11:42:08
587 546.200 11:39:13
70 546.200 11:39:13
131 546.200 11:39:13
741 545.800 11:31:14
89 545.800 11:31:14
864 544.000 11:23:29
818 544.800 11:15:29
751 545.400 11:06:36
736 545.800 11:02:16
802 546.400 11:00:47
218 546.200 10:55:09
565 546.200 10:55:09
825 546.400 10:38:25
802 548.600 10:22:45
734 550.200 10:16:31
553 549.800 10:07:02
164 549.800 10:07:02
776 550.000 10:03:26
80 550.200 10:03:21
924 550.200 10:03:21
602 550.000 09:54:02
219 550.000 09:54:02
730 550.400 09:50:57
749 550.200 09:45:04
773 552.200 09:40:14
805 552.600 09:39:17
772 552.000 09:35:14
395 552.000 09:33:28
364 552.000 09:33:28
411 552.000 09:33:28
400 552.000 09:33:28
858 552.000 09:33:28
835 548.000 09:20:52
758 550.000 09:19:08
822 549.600 09:15:59
74 548.600 09:07:26
749 548.600 09:07:26
753 550.600 09:01:41
832 550.600 08:55:41
772 550.800 08:51:59
425 550.200 08:48:14
722 549.200 08:44:59
859 546.800 08:42:10
814 547.000 08:41:47
779 542.200 08:33:21
735 543.000 08:32:07
763 544.400 08:24:48
799 545.000 08:20:26
827 547.400 08:20:17
830 548.000 08:19:05
860 548.200 08:18:23
760 548.200 08:18:23
817 547.600 08:17:48
810 546.200 08:15:00
725 546.200 08:15:00
831 546.000 08:14:00
865 544.200 08:11:46
805 545.400 08:10:31
25 545.400 08:09:40
817 545.400 08:09:40
1058 545.200 08:09:10
795 545.600 08:07:39
95 551.400 08:04:45
677 551.400 08:04:45
811 542.200 08:00:19

© PRNewswire 2022
