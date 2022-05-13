Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/13 12:25:59 pm EDT
13.77 USD   +1.70%
12:04pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07:50aCredit Suisse Cuts Rightmove PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
07:18aBank of America Upgrades Rightmove To Buy From Neutral, Lifts PT
MT
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/13/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
13 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 558.504p. The highest price paid per share was 565.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 549.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0107% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 466,506,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 840,080,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
309 565.200 16:19:27
598 565.200 16:19:27
816 564.600 16:17:20
315 564.600 16:16:16
524 564.600 16:14:50
850 564.600 16:13:32
847 565.000 16:10:18
763 565.000 16:06:32
798 564.800 16:04:59
732 563.800 16:01:38
704 564.400 16:00:33
768 564.000 15:56:33
395 563.600 15:54:37
402 563.600 15:54:37
684 563.800 15:52:26
27 563.800 15:52:26
122 563.800 15:52:26
128 563.200 15:49:59
79 563.200 15:49:59
556 563.200 15:49:59
779 562.800 15:47:47
704 563.400 15:44:06
740 563.800 15:43:18
704 563.800 15:38:30
82 563.800 15:38:30
757 564.200 15:38:18
694 564.200 15:34:01
848 563.800 15:31:25
461 564.400 15:29:45
252 564.400 15:29:45
855 564.600 15:29:04
100 563.800 15:27:17
736 563.400 15:25:36
754 563.600 15:25:34
48 563.600 15:25:34
123 563.200 15:18:04
609 563.200 15:18:04
867 562.800 15:14:52
644 562.800 15:11:30
108 562.800 15:11:30
229 563.400 15:11:04
469 563.400 15:11:04
728 563.000 15:08:05
755 563.200 15:03:35
739 563.600 15:03:09
93 563.000 14:58:19
750 563.000 14:58:19
860 562.400 14:56:13
689 562.400 14:55:43
138 562.400 14:55:43
598 561.600 14:50:44
106 561.600 14:50:44
402 561.600 14:48:41
297 561.600 14:48:41
634 562.000 14:47:41
216 562.000 14:47:41
9 562.000 14:47:41
840 560.600 14:42:40
809 560.600 14:42:40
735 558.000 14:37:44
747 557.000 14:35:53
754 558.000 14:34:14
753 558.800 14:32:59
864 558.600 14:31:12
861 558.000 14:30:12
848 557.600 14:24:04
727 558.000 14:19:33
1 558.600 14:10:42
775 558.600 14:10:42
718 558.200 14:06:54
772 557.000 14:01:10
857 558.800 13:57:19
665 558.400 13:49:15
117 558.400 13:49:15
754 558.600 13:46:06
815 558.600 13:43:53
795 558.800 13:40:05
84 559.200 13:31:24
100 559.200 13:31:24
707 559.400 13:30:42
633 559.200 13:29:02
769 559.400 13:17:32
674 559.800 13:14:42
137 559.800 13:14:38
804 558.000 13:01:45
807 558.400 13:01:44
701 557.400 12:47:30
742 557.600 12:45:55
17 557.600 12:45:55
22 557.600 12:45:55
1022 557.400 12:40:22
461 557.000 12:18:25
198 557.000 12:18:25
164 557.000 12:18:25
780 557.400 12:11:19
826 556.200 12:03:21
796 556.800 11:54:38
445 557.000 11:54:01
290 557.000 11:53:45
774 555.800 11:43:25
815 556.200 11:40:49
804 555.000 11:28:29
815 554.800 11:22:20
714 554.400 11:20:59
740 554.000 11:10:35
705 554.600 11:07:18
639 555.600 10:54:55
164 555.600 10:54:42
551 555.800 10:49:04
165 555.800 10:49:04
777 557.600 10:37:41
605 556.800 10:34:14
110 556.800 10:34:14
786 557.000 10:27:35
812 556.400 10:25:42
754 555.600 10:16:37
613 555.600 10:13:07
189 555.600 10:13:07
707 555.600 10:06:40
916 554.800 10:04:51
268 554.800 10:04:51
775 555.000 10:04:51
778 552.000 09:58:35
732 552.400 09:57:43
802 552.600 09:45:02
750 553.800 09:39:03
108 552.800 09:29:28
750 552.800 09:29:28
784 554.000 09:24:10
651 553.800 09:16:47
173 553.800 09:16:47
739 553.200 09:14:05
19 553.200 09:13:32
407 551.000 09:04:07
409 551.000 09:04:07
749 549.400 08:58:09
194 550.800 08:55:44
646 550.800 08:55:44
734 553.000 08:50:59
811 554.200 08:45:40
6 554.200 08:45:40
656 555.000 08:45:13
152 555.000 08:43:56
842 554.400 08:39:46
238 553.200 08:34:26
572 553.200 08:34:26
758 551.400 08:27:47
819 553.200 08:24:27
802 553.000 08:19:35
102 555.200 08:16:37
607 555.200 08:16:37
825 556.000 08:14:58
831 556.000 08:11:28
821 555.600 08:11:28
774 556.000 08:11:28
659 553.200 08:08:01
195 553.200 08:08:01
715 558.800 08:03:18
812 559.800 08:01:05

© PRNewswire 2022
