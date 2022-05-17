Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/17 12:03:44 pm EDT
14.09 USD   +2.40%
12:00pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/16RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/13RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/17/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
                                                                                                              17 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 568.460p. The highest price paid per share was 574.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 466,656,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 839,930,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
530 566.600 16:17:48
611 566.800 16:16:26
324 566.800 16:16:26
824 566.600 16:13:52
960 566.600 16:10:38
834 566.200 16:07:48
526 566.400 16:05:47
398 566.400 16:05:47
927 565.600 16:00:48
923 564.600 15:56:28
10 564.600 15:56:28
961 565.000 15:53:48
829 563.600 15:50:58
886 564.600 15:45:09
287 565.200 15:43:19
575 565.200 15:43:19
829 565.600 15:37:06
965 567.400 15:34:02
464 569.000 15:28:38
537 569.000 15:28:38
13 569.000 15:26:57
689 568.200 15:21:43
54 568.200 15:21:40
235 568.200 15:21:40
249 569.000 15:17:07
678 569.000 15:17:07
828 568.800 15:13:35
402 570.600 15:07:34
485 570.600 15:07:34
937 572.000 15:04:38
386 571.600 15:01:46
591 571.600 15:01:46
804 572.600 14:54:18
63 572.600 14:54:18
849 573.000 14:54:07
827 571.800 14:51:37
216 573.600 14:47:25
750 573.600 14:47:25
980 573.200 14:42:38
875 572.800 14:38:07
914 574.600 14:35:16
962 574.600 14:34:05
804 573.000 14:31:49
860 572.400 14:25:50
847 570.800 14:22:18
1197 571.600 14:21:45
529 567.600 14:18:32
337 567.600 14:18:32
971 567.800 14:18:32
912 567.800 14:18:32
193 567.800 14:18:32
880 567.600 14:13:47
989 568.000 14:13:34
825 568.200 14:13:31
949 568.400 14:08:14
981 569.600 14:05:10
1004 569.800 13:47:15
883 568.400 13:40:51
929 568.600 13:37:15
912 569.800 13:30:38
904 570.400 13:26:33
979 569.600 13:22:01
443 569.800 13:20:41
520 569.800 13:20:41
831 568.800 13:12:02
185 569.200 13:09:43
757 569.200 13:09:43
807 570.000 13:02:49
830 570.200 12:53:30
97 570.200 12:53:30
954 570.400 12:51:10
331 570.200 12:42:21
887 571.600 12:38:14
875 572.600 12:34:35
816 572.000 12:28:05
179 571.600 12:14:21
748 571.600 12:14:21
841 572.200 12:03:30
907 572.600 11:57:39
897 571.200 11:43:24
993 569.000 11:27:49
835 569.000 11:05:42
959 569.400 10:50:36
937 568.600 10:35:11
562 568.800 10:15:38
406 568.800 10:15:38
855 568.600 10:14:56
202 567.000 10:06:03
526 567.000 10:06:03
202 567.000 10:06:03
222 566.200 09:47:34
595 566.200 09:47:34
861 564.600 09:19:02
292 564.800 09:09:37
92 564.800 09:09:37
430 564.800 09:09:37
34 566.000 08:53:52
832 566.000 08:53:52
449 565.600 08:48:51
551 565.600 08:48:51
997 559.800 08:32:26
288 558.400 08:29:03
526 558.400 08:28:40
893 558.000 08:19:55
872 557.000 08:08:50
112 558.200 08:00:46
700 558.200 08:00:46

© PRNewswire 2022
