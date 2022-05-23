Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/23/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
23 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.915p. The highest price paid per share was 569.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 466,966,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 839,620,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                           CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
141 562.800 16:22:50
442 562.800 16:22:50
2 562.800 16:22:50
475 562.800 16:22:50
996 562.600 16:20:01
8 562.600 16:17:26
458 562.600 16:17:26
448 562.600 16:14:09
52 562.600 16:14:09
912 562.800 16:11:02
872 563.400 16:06:27
471 563.400 16:05:09
381 563.400 16:05:09
11 562.600 16:02:36
471 562.600 16:02:36
857 561.600 15:55:39
996 560.800 15:51:43
466 561.800 15:48:58
96 561.800 15:48:58
131 561.800 15:48:58
186 561.800 15:48:58
216 561.800 15:41:38
769 561.800 15:41:38
163 561.200 15:36:33
859 561.200 15:36:25
841 561.600 15:36:07
937 560.200 15:27:25
225 561.800 15:24:03
663 561.800 15:24:03
983 562.600 15:20:00
991 561.600 15:15:16
950 560.600 15:10:06
457 560.400 15:09:05
463 560.400 15:09:05
20 560.600 15:07:55
1006 559.800 15:01:59
316 561.400 14:58:30
700 561.400 14:58:30
921 563.200 14:54:56
845 564.800 14:51:36
851 565.200 14:48:13
17 563.800 14:46:03
886 563.800 14:46:03
1004 562.800 14:38:22
34 564.400 14:35:19
975 564.400 14:35:19
474 564.600 14:33:54
364 564.600 14:33:54
867 563.800 14:31:36
961 563.600 14:30:11
948 564.000 14:29:57
862 564.000 14:25:06
882 562.600 14:12:00
878 562.600 14:05:34
471 562.000 13:59:01
478 562.000 13:59:01
774 562.200 13:53:42
217 562.200 13:53:42
649 562.400 13:51:44
193 562.400 13:51:44
857 563.600 13:42:02
870 564.800 13:34:21
120 564.800 13:34:21
825 564.800 13:29:39
891 566.000 13:22:58
868 565.800 13:15:25
1 565.800 13:14:40
958 565.800 13:02:38
998 566.600 12:47:24
858 566.600 12:36:25
979 565.800 12:29:14
845 565.400 12:12:16
115 565.600 11:57:36
835 565.600 11:57:36
832 565.600 11:47:05
919 565.400 11:27:16
992 565.200 11:16:00
995 564.800 11:02:01
970 565.800 10:49:34
210 566.400 10:32:58
628 566.400 10:32:58
920 566.400 10:24:11
892 565.400 10:16:14
1 565.400 10:11:36
342 565.400 10:11:36
400 565.400 10:11:36
832 564.200 10:05:42
889 564.200 10:01:23
896 564.600 09:51:23
879 565.000 09:46:04
1 564.400 09:35:23
939 564.400 09:35:23
844 565.400 09:31:43
969 564.800 09:22:16
893 564.400 09:19:11
823 563.600 09:13:13
778 564.800 09:10:05
91 564.800 09:10:05
864 564.400 09:07:18
908 565.600 09:03:24
490 564.600 08:56:23
457 564.600 08:56:23
434 564.400 08:52:22
538 564.400 08:52:22
883 563.600 08:37:05
934 569.400 08:15:21
210 569.200 08:15:21
103 569.200 08:15:21
518 569.200 08:15:21
63 569.200 08:15:21
977 566.800 08:10:56
824 562.800 08:04:02
860 562.200 08:02:00

© PRNewswire 2022
