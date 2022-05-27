Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Rightmove plc
  News
  Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/27 12:15:05 pm EDT
15.19 USD   +2.17%
12:11pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:53aJPMorgan Upgrades Rightmove to Neutral from Underweight, Cuts PT
MT
05/26RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/27/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
27 May 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 590.212p. The highest price paid per share was 595.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 583.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 467,251,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 839,335,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
875 595.400 16:25:03
955 594.800 16:23:10
896 594.400 16:20:31
1008 594.200 16:17:02
619 592.600 16:10:49
288 592.600 16:10:49
906 592.600 16:09:00
567 592.600 16:05:20
651 592.000 16:00:09
189 592.000 16:00:09
10 592.000 16:00:08
167 592.000 16:00:08
734 592.800 15:56:24
125 592.800 15:55:15
893 593.400 15:51:35
211 593.800 15:48:26
795 593.800 15:48:26
228 594.200 15:43:16
149 594.200 15:43:16
528 594.200 15:43:09
818 595.400 15:40:31
85 595.400 15:40:31
929 595.400 15:38:50
609 595.400 15:38:50
265 595.400 15:38:50
957 595.200 15:25:38
337 594.400 15:22:22
700 594.400 15:22:22
963 594.800 15:16:37
926 594.600 15:11:56
622 594.200 15:07:48
251 594.200 15:07:48
464 594.400 15:04:35
365 594.400 15:04:35
34 594.400 15:04:35
317 593.200 15:00:04
700 593.200 15:00:04
1006 592.400 14:52:26
866 593.400 14:49:34
865 592.400 14:44:51
994 593.000 14:42:43
969 590.600 14:37:30
923 590.000 14:35:01
985 589.600 14:33:15
565 589.200 14:29:49
306 589.200 14:29:49
342 589.600 14:26:36
224 589.600 14:26:36
334 589.600 14:26:36
744 591.200 14:18:39
295 591.200 14:18:39
908 591.200 14:08:22
993 591.800 14:01:12
882 591.400 13:55:10
700 591.400 13:47:43
868 591.400 13:37:20
990 589.800 13:30:04
313 590.800 13:27:11
539 590.800 13:26:39
775 591.000 13:09:46
108 591.000 13:09:46
997 590.800 12:58:39
965 589.400 12:47:22
893 589.200 12:30:26
297 588.000 12:12:36
559 588.000 12:12:36
168 588.000 12:12:36
237 588.000 12:02:48
609 588.000 12:02:48
876 589.800 11:53:02
23 589.800 11:53:02
844 590.000 11:48:40
564 588.400 11:36:21
338 588.400 11:36:21
828 588.600 11:22:28
151 588.600 11:22:28
517 589.600 11:10:17
528 589.600 11:10:17
528 589.800 10:58:49
419 589.800 10:58:49
959 589.600 10:52:10
14 589.600 10:52:10
165 589.600 10:40:42
700 589.600 10:40:42
896 589.600 10:35:15
956 589.200 10:30:06
260 587.200 10:22:52
103 587.200 10:22:52
634 587.200 10:22:52
1021 587.400 10:13:54
843 587.400 10:06:38
906 589.400 09:51:33
500 588.600 09:37:14
223 588.600 09:37:14
197 588.600 09:37:14
866 589.200 09:28:42
900 585.800 09:21:20
855 585.800 09:21:16
113 585.800 09:11:37
665 585.800 09:11:37
265 584.800 09:08:52
593 584.800 09:08:52
610 585.400 08:59:56
256 585.400 08:59:56
221 585.400 08:53:52
633 585.400 08:53:52
1020 585.600 08:49:13
757 584.800 08:36:30
151 584.800 08:36:30
425 584.600 08:31:43
483 584.600 08:31:43
1023 584.200 08:23:01
470 584.200 08:18:18
464 584.200 08:18:18
676 583.600 08:13:34
334 583.600 08:13:34
855 583.800 08:12:58
206 585.400 08:06:56
815 585.400 08:06:56
301 588.600 08:03:02
73 588.600 08:03:02
395 588.600 08:03:02
27 588.600 08:03:02
200 588.600 08:03:02

© PRNewswire 2022
