    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/06 12:06:52 pm EDT
14.89 USD   +0.34%
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/01RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/31RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

06/06/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
6 June 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 85,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 594.510p. The highest price paid per share was 598.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 590.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0101% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 467,544,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 839,042,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                           CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
726 592.600 16:12:59
500 593.400 16:11:54
41 593.400 16:11:54
524 593.600 16:09:03
366 593.600 16:09:03
840 594.200 16:07:37
95 594.200 16:07:37
1028 593.400 16:02:49
1011 594.800 16:00:41
78 595.000 15:57:40
887 595.000 15:57:40
1030 595.600 15:53:34
411 595.800 15:51:20
597 595.800 15:51:20
485 595.600 15:49:47
226 595.000 15:48:17
970 595.000 15:45:29
242 595.000 15:42:14
686 595.000 15:42:14
537 594.600 15:40:04
778 594.800 15:37:09
244 594.800 15:37:09
956 595.400 15:33:23
744 595.000 15:30:47
221 595.000 15:30:47
999 595.000 15:29:49
969 594.400 15:28:15
284 593.600 15:26:13
287 593.600 15:25:15
461 593.400 15:20:24
607 593.400 15:20:24
261 594.400 15:16:07
327 594.400 15:16:07
284 594.400 15:16:07
487 595.000 15:14:43
1032 595.400 15:11:14
271 595.600 15:09:21
242 595.600 15:09:21
458 595.600 15:08:41
758 595.000 15:06:05
296 595.000 15:06:05
203 595.000 15:06:05
902 595.000 15:06:05
882 594.200 15:03:27
700 593.400 14:58:01
264 593.400 14:58:01
899 592.600 14:55:05
977 592.200 14:53:07
510 591.800 14:49:19
483 591.800 14:49:19
10 591.800 14:49:13
739 592.200 14:45:52
254 592.200 14:45:52
1032 593.000 14:42:16
19 593.000 14:42:09
914 594.000 14:38:44
461 594.200 14:36:16
507 594.200 14:36:16
604 594.000 14:34:55
300 594.000 14:34:55
896 594.000 14:34:55
569 594.200 14:34:34
468 594.200 14:34:34
39 594.400 14:34:25
716 593.600 14:30:32
1036 593.400 14:28:39
907 593.800 14:26:17
992 594.200 14:20:26
707 594.200 14:16:12
282 594.200 14:15:15
906 594.200 14:13:53
21 594.200 14:11:04
1035 594.200 14:06:56
1015 595.000 13:54:37
893 595.400 13:51:07
883 595.800 13:48:08
560 594.800 13:43:06
351 594.800 13:43:06
136 594.800 13:43:06
1032 594.800 13:32:35
700 595.400 13:20:10
242 595.400 13:20:10
700 595.400 13:15:27
1000 595.400 13:05:58
1065 595.800 13:01:26
788 594.600 12:49:41
540 594.600 12:49:41
466 594.600 12:49:41
401 594.000 12:25:27
653 594.000 12:25:27
412 592.600 12:16:23
640 592.600 12:16:23
938 593.400 12:13:04
24 593.400 12:13:04
116 593.200 11:59:05
248 593.200 11:59:05
147 593.200 11:59:05
549 593.200 11:59:05
945 593.200 11:59:05
1014 592.800 11:46:46
1008 593.000 11:44:04
883 592.000 11:32:22
23 592.000 11:32:22
3 591.600 11:23:18
888 592.200 11:17:04
1032 591.600 11:07:21
868 592.600 10:58:54
918 590.200 10:56:43
1039 590.800 10:53:36
425 592.600 10:52:40
516 592.600 10:52:40
915 592.800 10:50:47
118 592.800 10:50:36
1043 593.800 10:46:58
314 593.000 10:43:35
700 593.000 10:43:35
986 595.400 10:38:23
576 596.000 10:37:00
309 596.000 10:37:00
523 596.600 10:18:41
485 596.600 10:18:41
865 596.400 10:15:08
665 596.800 10:13:16
255 596.800 10:13:16
1021 597.800 10:06:28
1071 597.800 09:43:55
1034 596.400 09:30:21
455 596.600 09:27:03
503 596.600 09:27:03
12 598.200 09:17:22
856 598.200 09:17:22
62 598.400 09:05:53
877 598.400 09:05:53
414 596.800 08:50:50
547 596.800 08:50:50
957 596.600 08:36:32
948 598.600 08:25:10
1057 597.400 08:11:47
933 596.000 08:08:41
958 595.000 08:02:54

© PRNewswire 2022
