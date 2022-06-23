Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:49 2022-06-23 am EDT
13.76 USD   +0.04%
12:02pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/22RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/21RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

06/23/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
23 June 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 155,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 553.290p. The highest price paid per share was 559.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0185% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 468,864,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 837,722,677. Rightmove holds 12,467,174 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                   CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
121 559.600 16:15:58
1218 559.600 16:15:58
1041 559.400 16:14:42
954 559.400 16:14:42
1005 558.400 16:11:16
40 558.400 16:10:58
1055 557.600 16:08:57
92 556.800 16:06:15
859 556.800 16:06:15
1088 557.000 16:05:55
137 556.600 16:04:48
514 557.600 16:02:04
494 557.600 16:02:04
1022 557.800 16:00:03
56 557.800 16:00:03
338 558.000 16:00:02
787 558.000 16:00:02
560 558.400 15:56:58
500 558.400 15:56:58
608 557.400 15:55:30
269 557.400 15:55:30
938 557.000 15:53:45
200 557.000 15:53:45
230 555.800 15:49:43
750 555.800 15:49:43
1022 555.800 15:49:43
799 554.800 15:45:00
316 554.800 15:45:00
963 554.600 15:43:08
273 554.400 15:41:52
514 554.400 15:41:52
255 554.400 15:41:52
703 554.000 15:38:55
379 554.000 15:38:55
135 553.400 15:36:51
608 553.400 15:36:51
500 553.400 15:36:51
1138 553.800 15:34:27
489 554.800 15:32:04
608 554.800 15:32:04
1146 554.000 15:31:45
996 552.600 15:28:38
500 552.000 15:26:16
1051 552.800 15:25:09
1119 552.800 15:23:22
131 552.600 15:22:24
670 553.000 15:21:21
336 553.000 15:21:21
1148 551.800 15:19:15
873 551.400 15:16:08
120 551.400 15:15:57
136 551.400 15:15:45
1125 552.000 15:14:35
1084 551.200 15:12:18
991 551.000 15:09:23
972 551.600 15:07:48
976 552.200 15:07:21
1096 552.200 15:07:09
500 551.200 15:03:21
608 551.200 15:03:21
69 550.400 15:01:29
896 550.400 15:01:29
6 550.600 15:00:24
960 550.600 15:00:24
1152 549.400 14:57:38
1051 549.400 14:57:38
480 546.800 14:52:40
608 546.800 14:52:40
984 547.200 14:52:08
1105 548.000 14:50:06
1018 548.000 14:48:00
386 548.000 14:47:47
279 548.000 14:47:47
384 548.000 14:47:47
1030 547.600 14:44:00
92 547.400 14:43:23
74 547.600 14:43:08
595 547.600 14:43:08
1085 547.000 14:41:44
106 545.800 14:39:44
865 545.800 14:39:44
2 545.800 14:39:44
1157 546.000 14:39:00
1028 547.200 14:36:27
932 547.800 14:35:18
135 547.800 14:34:35
16 548.200 14:34:25
500 548.200 14:34:25
1091 548.200 14:34:25
898 548.600 14:31:48
274 548.600 14:31:48
1040 549.000 14:31:42
1004 548.800 14:30:27
104 549.200 14:30:15
750 549.200 14:30:15
280 549.200 14:30:15
1092 548.600 14:27:05
1102 548.400 14:23:44
1146 548.600 14:21:01
500 548.800 14:20:38
359 548.800 14:20:38
382 548.800 14:20:02
8 548.800 14:19:40
1029 547.600 14:12:26
12 547.200 14:08:32
500 547.200 14:08:32
500 547.200 14:08:32
1022 547.400 14:06:53
234 548.200 14:01:49
911 548.200 14:01:49
990 548.800 13:58:21
525 548.400 13:54:48
98 548.400 13:54:48
202 548.400 13:54:48
500 548.800 13:52:48
1016 549.000 13:49:55
1036 549.000 13:43:56
971 549.800 13:41:35
964 549.400 13:38:57
1147 549.200 13:33:19
1049 550.200 13:29:30
576 550.600 13:25:09
1149 550.400 13:18:22
1124 550.800 13:14:16
960 550.800 13:10:59
71 550.800 13:10:59
490 552.000 13:05:25
322 552.000 13:05:25
149 552.000 13:04:33
860 552.800 13:01:10
208 552.800 13:01:10
991 552.400 12:55:31
95 552.400 12:55:31
1017 553.400 12:49:31
627 553.400 12:48:05
141 553.400 12:48:05
157 553.400 12:47:51
125 553.400 12:46:45
16 553.000 12:43:45
30 553.800 12:40:23
1079 553.800 12:40:23
561 554.000 12:35:20
124 554.000 12:35:05
230 554.000 12:33:03
192 554.000 12:33:03
1110 554.200 12:30:56
192 554.400 12:26:02
940 554.400 12:26:02
822 554.600 12:19:21
121 554.600 12:19:21
197 554.600 12:18:52
940 555.000 12:15:03
817 555.600 12:11:33
198 555.600 12:11:33
976 555.800 12:10:09
551 554.400 12:02:34
500 554.400 12:02:34
1055 555.800 11:57:09
1011 555.400 11:53:44
500 555.400 11:50:07
750 555.400 11:49:54
964 554.400 11:40:10
51 555.200 11:37:10
1000 555.200 11:37:10
152 554.000 11:32:52
138 554.000 11:32:15
209 555.600 11:27:57
596 555.600 11:27:57
216 555.600 11:27:57
500 555.600 11:27:07
246 555.000 11:20:58
790 555.000 11:20:58
104 556.600 11:17:10
1000 556.600 11:17:10
203 556.400 11:12:07
750 556.400 11:12:07
1033 556.400 11:12:07
1103 556.400 10:59:51
657 555.600 10:48:32
410 555.600 10:48:32
1155 554.800 10:44:12
2 554.800 10:44:12
407 555.200 10:38:21
299 555.200 10:38:21
148 555.200 10:37:54
146 555.200 10:37:24
730 556.600 10:32:40
305 556.600 10:32:40
1013 557.000 10:24:18
155 557.800 10:16:23
460 557.800 10:16:23
500 557.800 10:16:23
1086 557.800 10:16:23
1297 558.200 10:16:14
139 556.200 10:09:15
1017 555.200 09:58:02
998 555.400 09:54:31
667 556.200 09:49:02
485 556.200 09:49:02
124 555.400 09:43:13
908 555.400 09:43:13
980 555.200 09:38:35
639 555.000 09:34:26
508 555.000 09:34:26
1119 555.600 09:33:57
1077 556.000 09:32:38
483 556.800 09:29:51
489 556.800 09:29:51
865 556.200 09:24:21
302 556.200 09:24:21
520 558.000 09:17:26
500 558.000 09:17:26
1084 558.200 09:17:17
46 558.200 09:17:17
299 555.000 09:08:07
650 555.000 09:08:07
1053 555.000 09:08:07
38 555.000 09:08:07
91 554.800 09:05:14
482 553.600 08:59:51
550 553.600 08:59:51
1152 552.800 08:52:34
1090 553.200 08:48:01
1146 554.400 08:45:40
1032 554.800 08:45:02
148 553.800 08:40:24
921 553.800 08:40:24
333 555.400 08:33:28
750 555.200 08:33:28
415 555.200 08:33:28
670 555.200 08:33:28
955 554.200 08:30:58
500 554.600 08:30:00
635 554.600 08:30:00
948 554.400 08:30:00
1034 554.400 08:27:47
682 554.600 08:20:29
500 554.600 08:20:29
993 554.400 08:20:29
1025 555.200 08:16:29
1020 557.600 08:12:08
995 558.000 08:11:57
1100 556.400 08:06:22
872 556.600 08:04:03
196 556.600 08:04:03
1089 557.200 08:03:57

© PRNewswire 2022
