RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/03/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
3 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 148,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 639.335p. The highest price paid per share was 650.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 629.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0177% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 469,455,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 837,215,429. Rightmove holds 12,385,368 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
797 635.40  08:19:01
792 635.20  08:24:17
791 634.80  08:29:19
782 636.20  08:32:14
844 636.20  08:34:27
869 634.40  08:38:39
782 633.60  08:39:05
833 632.80  08:40:27
13 632.40  08:44:05
650 632.40  08:44:05
82 632.40  08:44:05
868 630.60  08:50:05
91 631.40  08:52:47
650 631.40  08:52:47
850 631.40  08:59:45
842 631.20  09:02:06
238 629.20  09:13:08
482 629.20  09:13:08
130 632.00  09:23:33
594 632.00  09:23:33
829 632.00  09:24:25
207 632.00  09:24:25
964 631.60  09:24:37
726 633.40  09:34:14
776 634.00  09:41:51
766 634.00  09:41:51
599 633.60  09:43:10
207 633.60  09:43:10
793 633.40  09:43:11
785 633.20  09:45:34
721 633.40  09:47:30
113 635.00  09:50:23
301 635.00  09:50:23
429 635.00  09:50:23
712 634.60  09:50:57
29 634.60  09:50:57
777 635.40  09:55:00
782 635.60  10:02:32
791 637.20  10:11:00
461 637.20  10:11:00
650 637.20  10:11:00
735 636.80  10:11:45
715 637.20  10:18:21
804 637.20  10:21:28
543 637.00  10:22:31
299 637.00  10:22:31
770 636.80  10:26:01
775 637.00  10:31:07
301 637.20  10:36:22
547 637.20  10:36:22
671 637.00  10:38:15
135 637.00  10:38:15
129 637.00  10:38:15
650 637.00  10:38:15
105 636.20  10:41:32
747 636.20  10:41:32
867 635.60  10:44:10
523 635.60  10:47:19
194 635.60  10:47:19
416 635.60  10:52:14
849 636.00  11:00:27
880 637.20  11:11:44
848 637.00  11:13:55
792 635.40  11:23:45
871 634.60  11:25:43
749 634.40  11:28:01
36 634.00  11:28:26
865 634.00  11:28:26
357 633.80  11:28:57
402 633.80  11:28:57
747 632.80  11:31:03
723 632.40  11:32:31
850 634.60  11:33:59
736 634.20  11:34:16
31 634.20  11:34:16
728 634.40  11:34:59
763 634.20  11:35:10
729 633.80  11:35:52
430 634.40  11:39:28
378 634.40  11:39:28
589 634.80  11:44:49
138 634.80  11:44:49
365 634.80  11:44:49
650 635.60  11:50:34
800 635.80  11:51:27
853 635.80  11:51:27
581 635.80  11:52:14
47 636.00  11:52:44
807 636.00  11:52:44
790 636.40  11:53:14
650 637.60  11:54:40
320 637.60  11:55:09
862 637.60  11:56:38
318 637.60  11:57:14
722 637.40  11:57:35
123 637.40  11:57:35
289 637.40  11:59:59
430 637.40  12:00:40
805 636.60  12:02:56
207 635.60  12:05:06
596 635.60  12:05:06
1337 638.60  12:09:44
182 638.40  12:09:44
650 638.40  12:09:44
261 638.00  12:10:11
600 638.00  12:10:11
859 638.60  12:12:27
711 638.60  12:18:05
771 638.80  12:21:03
395 638.40  12:24:52
437 638.40  12:24:52
657 638.40  12:32:46
163 638.40  12:32:46
763 638.20  12:36:51
650 637.80  12:41:46
669 637.80  12:45:02
75 637.80  12:45:02
807 637.60  12:45:53
756 637.40  12:49:31
317 636.80  12:53:19
537 636.80  12:53:19
835 636.80  13:02:34
113 636.80  13:06:39
735 636.80  13:06:39
439 636.80  13:10:14
443 636.80  13:10:14
775 637.80  13:15:34
707 638.40  13:21:17
771 638.20  13:21:35
481 637.40  13:29:00
399 637.40  13:29:00
808 637.40  13:36:07
202 637.40  13:36:07
518 637.40  13:36:07
883 638.60  13:39:27
848 638.00  13:41:37
781 637.40  13:42:40
860 637.20  13:44:48
843 637.60  13:49:46
500 637.00  13:57:40
50 637.00  13:57:40
536 637.00  13:59:04
865 636.80  14:00:01
18 638.20  14:04:40
765 638.00  14:04:40
650 638.00  14:06:29
746 638.00  14:08:33
777 638.00  14:09:57
778 638.00  14:10:22
210 638.00  14:10:52
519 638.00  14:10:52
837 638.00  14:16:13
153 637.60  14:16:24
519 637.80  14:16:24
871 638.00  14:19:18
646 637.80  14:19:34
38 640.40  14:25:04
737 640.40  14:25:04
797 640.40  14:25:04
909 640.60  14:28:26
864 640.40  14:28:26
711 640.00  14:29:35
507 639.80  14:29:36
219 639.80  14:29:36
184 641.20  14:31:00
524 641.20  14:31:00
519 642.20  14:33:39
746 642.60  14:34:16
498 642.40  14:34:16
853 642.00  14:34:19
830 643.00  14:37:51
861 643.00  14:37:51
772 643.00  14:37:51
524 642.60  14:41:34
242 642.60  14:41:34
819 642.80  14:42:22
91 643.20  14:45:54
293 643.20  14:45:54
293 643.20  14:45:54
293 643.20  14:45:54
809 642.80  14:47:04
377 642.80  14:47:04
737 642.60  14:47:21
84 642.60  14:48:54
858 643.40  14:50:50
756 643.20  14:51:40
55 643.20  14:51:40
870 642.80  14:54:22
831 642.80  14:55:20
835 643.40  14:57:48
843 643.20  15:00:00
867 642.80  15:00:17
650 644.60  15:05:09
817 644.60  15:05:41
881 645.00  15:09:13
650 644.20  15:09:27
246 644.00  15:09:39
545 644.00  15:09:39
738 643.80  15:09:43
841 643.20  15:10:52
24 643.40  15:11:48
778 643.40  15:11:48
763 643.40  15:11:48
186 643.60  15:11:48
424 643.60  15:11:48
301 643.60  15:11:48
502 643.60  15:11:48
519 643.60  15:11:48
514 643.60  15:11:48
750 642.40  15:14:52
869 642.20  15:15:37
824 643.00  15:17:26
852 644.00  15:18:45
836 643.80  15:19:05
743 644.60  15:21:19
506 644.80  15:22:25
87 644.80  15:23:26
650 644.80  15:23:26
818 644.60  15:23:49
836 643.80  15:25:21
793 644.80  15:30:50
819 644.00  15:32:53
871 644.80  15:36:00
257 645.60  15:40:20
339 645.60  15:40:20
57 645.60  15:40:20
442 646.20  15:43:01
16 646.20  15:43:01
250 646.20  15:43:01
841 646.40  15:46:30
133 645.80  15:47:48
658 645.80  15:47:48
752 647.40  15:51:40
852 647.60  15:54:13
777 647.40  15:57:12
57 648.40  16:00:40
658 648.40  16:00:40
770 648.40  16:01:25
771 649.00  16:06:07
740 649.00  16:07:42
336 648.80  16:08:04
444 648.80  16:08:04
325 648.80  16:09:50
615 650.00  16:14:30
221 650.00  16:14:30
238 650.20  16:15:31
509 650.20  16:15:31
514 650.20  16:15:31
214 650.20  16:15:31
322 650.20  16:15:51
2 650.00  16:16:54
714 650.00  16:16:54
816 649.80  16:18:13
363 649.40  16:19:14
514 649.40  16:19:14
805 649.40  16:21:22
833 649.60  16:22:25
149 650.00  16:24:17
509 650.00  16:24:17

