    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:39 2022-08-08 pm EDT
15.80 USD   +0.80%
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/05RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/04RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/08/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
8 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 146,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 651.351p. The highest price paid per share was 656.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 654.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0174% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 469,886,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 836,792,799. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
781 647.80  08:15:04
171 647.80  08:15:04
935 647.80  08:15:04
870 648.60  08:19:02
270 648.80  08:26:02
651 648.80  08:26:02
900 648.80  08:27:07
1050 649.00  08:27:07
956 650.00  08:31:20
243 648.60  08:34:28
843 648.20  08:36:10
268 647.00  08:37:31
253 647.00  08:39:37
268 647.00  08:40:17
43 647.00  08:40:17
316 647.00  08:41:12
570 647.00  08:41:12
650 646.80  08:43:33
286 646.80  08:43:33
262 646.80  08:44:02
909 648.00  08:47:30
317 648.60  08:49:33
460 648.60  08:49:33
477 649.40  08:51:39
309 649.40  08:51:39
936 650.20  08:56:25
511 650.40  08:57:52
281 650.40  08:57:52
650 650.40  08:58:09
650 650.40  09:00:40
650 650.00  09:03:23
884 650.00  09:06:21
26 650.40  09:08:40
822 651.20  09:14:24
650 651.20  09:14:24
901 650.80  09:15:12
279 651.60  09:22:37
867 651.60  09:22:45
902 651.20  09:23:29
632 650.00  09:27:56
176 650.00  09:28:08
299 649.60  09:30:16
474 649.60  09:30:16
495 650.00  09:33:53
855 649.80  09:34:27
24 649.80  09:34:27
262 649.40  09:42:06
701 649.40  09:42:06
29 649.60  09:45:35
125 650.00  09:46:34
650 650.80  09:47:16
295 650.80  09:47:16
840 650.40  09:47:16
980 650.80  09:52:12
51 649.40  09:55:25
798 649.40  09:55:25
738 648.80  09:59:58
25 648.80  09:59:58
27 648.80  09:59:58
650 649.00  10:01:12
941 649.00  10:06:11
314 649.00  10:06:22
381 649.00  10:06:22
47 648.20  10:11:59
168 648.20  10:12:20
662 648.40  10:14:46
137 648.40  10:15:00
915 649.00  10:20:07
887 649.00  10:20:20
240 648.80  10:22:43
372 648.80  10:24:35
489 648.80  10:24:46
830 647.60  10:27:22
109 646.20  10:32:12
339 646.20  10:32:12
218 646.20  10:32:12
271 646.20  10:32:15
822 645.80  10:36:49
266 645.40  10:41:12
666 645.40  10:41:42
167 645.40  10:44:06
544 645.40  10:44:06
10 645.80  10:49:53
991 646.40  10:52:34
154 646.20  10:52:34
758 646.20  10:52:34
285 646.00  10:56:41
825 645.80  11:00:15
54 646.80  11:03:59
42 646.80  11:03:59
250 646.80  11:03:59
19 646.80  11:03:59
905 647.40  11:06:59
932 647.00  11:10:18
269 646.80  11:19:09
552 646.80  11:19:09
109 646.60  11:21:35
890 647.60  11:23:49
893 647.40  11:24:21
768 648.20  11:28:13
93 648.20  11:28:13
650 647.80  11:32:54
424 648.80  11:36:15
41 648.40  11:36:17
823 648.40  11:36:17
125 648.00  11:40:29
740 648.40  11:44:20
179 648.40  11:44:20
650 648.00  11:44:25
650 648.20  11:48:13
789 648.20  11:52:01
914 647.60  11:56:28
600 647.60  12:00:21
291 647.60  12:00:21
73 647.60  12:06:00
803 647.60  12:06:19
22 647.40  12:09:52
954 647.40  12:13:02
262 648.60  12:20:20
830 649.00  12:20:30
424 649.00  12:20:45
202 649.00  12:20:45
355 649.00  12:20:45
306 649.00  12:20:45
833 649.80  12:28:31
841 649.40  12:31:58
957 648.80  12:36:20
262 649.60  12:43:18
15 649.60  12:44:56
831 650.00  12:46:30
692 649.80  12:46:30
107 649.80  12:46:30
650 650.20  12:50:10
945 650.60  12:56:12
650 650.40  12:59:25
798 650.20  13:02:23
650 649.80  13:04:00
946 651.00  13:07:50
266 651.80  13:15:40
265 651.80  13:17:53
650 652.20  13:19:55
961 652.60  13:23:06
90 652.60  13:25:07
784 652.60  13:25:07
877 653.00  13:29:05
669 653.20  13:31:20
267 653.20  13:31:20
869 653.00  13:35:01
268 652.60  13:38:22
181 652.60  13:38:59
487 652.60  13:38:59
120 652.60  13:42:35
791 652.80  13:46:04
791 652.80  13:46:04
650 653.20  13:51:01
888 653.20  13:52:13
878 653.00  13:58:10
154 652.80  14:00:15
657 652.80  14:00:25
881 651.60  14:02:24
7 651.60  14:02:24
262 651.40  14:05:31
510 651.40  14:05:31
905 651.00  14:08:33
18 652.00  14:13:47
859 652.00  14:13:47
270 651.80  14:15:54
846 652.60  14:17:32
58 653.00  14:19:35
781 653.00  14:19:35
304 653.00  14:23:56
645 653.00  14:23:56
15 653.00  14:23:56
243 653.00  14:25:56
304 653.00  14:25:56
281 653.00  14:25:56
96 653.00  14:25:56
650 652.80  14:27:20
778 652.40  14:29:54
55 652.40  14:29:54
970 652.20  14:30:20
650 651.80  14:31:20
961 652.60  14:32:35
899 652.60  14:32:35
906 652.00  14:34:05
954 651.80  14:35:15
77 651.80  14:36:55
650 651.80  14:37:08
269 651.80  14:37:08
880 652.40  14:39:31
650 652.20  14:40:13
799 653.80  14:42:51
912 653.80  14:43:07
868 654.00  14:44:45
905 655.60  14:48:48
814 655.80  14:49:34
799 655.60  14:50:01
948 655.00  14:52:14
813 655.00  14:53:40
805 654.80  14:55:38
489 654.60  14:57:01
365 654.60  14:57:01
650 654.40  14:58:41
137 654.40  14:58:41
390 653.80  14:59:34
102 653.80  14:59:34
832 654.00  15:00:33
262 654.40  15:01:32
885 655.20  15:03:19
254 654.40  15:05:10
738 654.40  15:05:10
412 655.00  15:06:08
455 655.00  15:06:08
650 654.60  15:07:17
9 654.60  15:08:04
899 654.60  15:08:04
650 654.60  15:08:04
951 655.00  15:10:40
333 655.00  15:11:48
21 656.00  15:13:19
650 655.80  15:13:25
961 655.80  15:14:18
511 654.60  15:15:37
19 654.40  15:17:10
908 654.20  15:17:23
170 653.80  15:19:43
795 653.80  15:20:20
650 653.40  15:21:57
803 653.40  15:24:20
23 654.40  15:26:52
819 654.40  15:27:04
143 654.40  15:27:04
882 654.80  15:28:42
872 654.40  15:29:44
310 655.00  15:32:48
362 655.00  15:32:48
896 654.80  15:33:10
840 654.80  15:36:33
935 655.20  15:39:36
269 655.40  15:39:56
489 655.00  15:40:47
411 655.00  15:40:47
917 655.40  15:44:33
255 655.60  15:45:23
600 655.60  15:45:23
786 654.80  15:47:17
232 654.40  15:50:58
632 654.40  15:50:58
140 654.20  15:52:48
867 654.40  15:53:11
490 654.40  15:53:45
853 654.20  15:56:22
862 654.60  15:58:58
262 654.60  16:00:05
284 654.60  16:00:16
489 654.60  16:00:16
202 654.60  16:00:16
186 654.60  16:03:01
632 654.60  16:03:01
871 654.00  16:04:21
941 654.60  16:07:10
490 654.60  16:08:52
486 654.60  16:08:52
955 654.20  16:11:03
535 654.40  16:14:04
378 654.40  16:14:18
227 654.00  16:14:30
511 654.00  16:14:30
131 654.00  16:14:30
826 653.40  16:16:55
76 653.00  16:19:05
237 653.00  16:19:19
599 653.40  16:20:05
315 653.40  16:20:05
129 653.00  16:20:39
282 653.00  16:20:49
535 653.00  16:20:59
295 653.20  16:22:26
369 653.20  16:22:26

© PRNewswire 2022
