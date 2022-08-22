Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:10 2022-08-22 pm EDT
14.62 USD   -2.34%
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/22/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
22 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 153,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 624.968p. The highest price paid per share was 628.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 621.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0183% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 471,373,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 835,305,799. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
246 628.80  08:50:11
690 628.80  08:50:11
911 628.80  08:51:23
1064 628.80  08:51:23
899 628.60  08:53:46
940 627.80  08:56:28
917 626.20  09:07:39
1007 625.20  09:10:11
611 625.00  09:10:46
434 625.00  09:10:46
957 624.40  09:13:00
361 623.80  09:14:22
559 623.80  09:14:22
985 624.80  09:21:06
980 625.00  09:23:01
968 624.80  09:23:01
413 625.20  09:29:58
448 625.20  09:29:58
630 624.60  09:41:59
370 624.60  09:41:59
486 624.80  09:49:33
460 624.80  09:49:33
861 625.20  09:57:20
879 625.20  10:02:02
346 625.20  10:02:02
700 625.20  10:02:02
948 625.20  10:13:01
22 625.20  10:13:01
584 624.60  10:17:00
461 624.60  10:17:00
1054 624.00  10:33:16
1012 624.00  10:39:41
700 625.40  10:44:16
733 625.20  10:48:21
237 625.20  10:48:21
941 624.60  10:51:34
700 624.80  11:02:13
1056 625.60  11:11:28
1055 625.20  11:13:45
945 624.80  11:21:45
1006 624.80  11:25:53
904 624.80  11:25:53
402 624.00  11:38:10
502 624.00  11:38:10
362 623.80  11:38:45
496 623.80  11:38:45
182 623.40  11:55:43
766 623.40  11:55:43
413 623.60  11:56:21
577 623.60  11:56:21
508 624.20  12:01:08
449 624.20  12:01:08
1013 623.40  12:07:24
857 625.00  12:20:46
62 625.00  12:20:46
932 623.80  12:26:57
66 623.00  12:32:06
900 623.00  12:32:06
1009 622.80  12:45:41
908 622.80  12:49:29
541 622.80  12:57:32
490 622.80  12:57:32
1039 623.00  13:05:39
856 623.00  13:09:47
19 623.00  13:09:47
85 623.00  13:09:49
791 623.00  13:17:44
123 623.00  13:18:06
309 623.00  13:26:06
440 623.00  13:26:06
700 623.00  13:26:06
967 622.80  13:32:58
8 622.80  13:32:58
500 622.80  13:32:58
503 622.80  13:32:58
897 622.20  13:33:48
666 622.20  13:38:50
257 622.20  13:38:50
490 621.80  13:42:46
430 621.80  13:42:46
587 621.80  13:46:13
357 621.80  13:46:13
1067 623.20  13:59:48
700 623.20  13:59:48
1401 624.80  14:14:36
997 624.80  14:14:36
337 624.80  14:15:18
939 624.60  14:15:36
1069 624.40  14:16:10
867 624.00  14:16:11
115 624.00  14:16:11
391 625.60  14:23:10
512 625.60  14:23:10
59 625.80  14:29:00
890 625.80  14:29:00
1244 625.60  14:29:09
459 625.60  14:29:09
533 625.60  14:29:09
700 625.60  14:29:09
459 625.80  14:32:15
488 625.80  14:32:15
533 625.80  14:32:23
542 625.80  14:32:23
1420 625.60  14:33:14
1055 625.40  14:33:18
542 625.40  14:33:18
533 625.40  14:33:18
887 625.20  14:33:50
1352 625.40  14:35:32
985 625.20  14:36:05
1032 627.20  14:38:54
1036 627.00  14:39:38
313 627.00  14:39:38
700 627.00  14:39:38
307 627.20  14:40:58
600 627.20  14:40:58
937 628.60  14:44:09
1008 628.40  14:44:30
264 628.40  14:44:30
533 628.40  14:44:30
321 628.40  14:44:30
972 628.40  14:44:30
429 628.00  14:45:35
427 628.00  14:45:35
889 627.40  14:47:02
494 627.20  14:47:24
487 627.20  14:47:24
981 626.40  14:48:57
132 626.60  14:51:48
900 626.60  14:51:48
612 626.40  14:52:00
423 626.40  14:52:00
1001 627.40  14:56:07
1047 627.40  14:57:07
983 627.20  14:57:09
533 627.20  14:57:09
542 627.20  14:57:09
700 627.20  14:57:09
938 627.00  14:59:49
365 627.00  14:59:49
700 627.00  14:59:49
255 626.80  15:00:07
744 626.80  15:00:07
629 627.00  15:01:26
424 627.00  15:01:26
366 627.20  15:03:32
700 627.20  15:03:32
542 627.20  15:03:32
349 627.20  15:04:52
526 627.20  15:04:52
600 627.20  15:04:52
34 627.40  15:06:46
895 627.40  15:06:46
988 627.20  15:07:41
972 627.00  15:09:05
479 627.00  15:09:05
533 627.00  15:09:05
873 626.60  15:12:06
525 626.60  15:12:06
542 626.60  15:12:06
859 626.20  15:12:17
542 626.40  15:13:55
533 626.40  15:13:55
1042 626.20  15:13:57
506 625.00  15:17:25
571 625.00  15:17:44
92 624.80  15:18:04
542 624.80  15:18:04
533 624.80  15:18:04
397 624.40  15:19:10
563 624.40  15:19:10
1035 624.60  15:22:13
1008 624.60  15:22:13
388 624.40  15:22:33
500 624.40  15:22:33
390 624.40  15:24:02
533 624.40  15:24:02
171 624.80  15:25:57
542 624.80  15:25:57
533 624.80  15:25:57
372 624.80  15:25:57
538 624.00  15:27:28
423 624.00  15:27:28
368 624.00  15:32:15
533 624.00  15:32:15
128 624.00  15:32:15
542 624.00  15:32:15
319 624.00  15:32:15
874 623.80  15:32:58
178 623.80  15:32:58
1216 624.00  15:36:57
964 624.00  15:36:57
531 623.80  15:40:04
466 623.80  15:40:04
326 623.80  15:43:34
735 623.80  15:43:34
1056 623.60  15:44:10
550 623.60  15:46:47
700 623.60  15:46:47
584 623.80  15:48:15
477 623.80  15:48:15
916 623.60  15:49:15
929 623.20  15:51:41
533 623.20  15:51:41
634 622.80  15:52:58
1030 622.80  15:54:00
247 622.80  15:54:00
977 623.20  15:56:30
22 623.20  15:56:30
484 623.20  15:57:00
542 623.20  15:57:00
384 623.20  15:57:00
933 622.20  15:59:13
434 623.20  16:01:34
533 623.20  16:01:34
1660 623.60  16:04:10
420 623.60  16:04:10
600 623.60  16:04:10
542 624.00  16:06:44
533 624.00  16:06:44
550 624.00  16:06:44
173 623.60  16:09:05
517 623.60  16:09:16
281 623.80  16:10:24
2 623.80  16:10:24
1 623.80  16:10:24
1 623.80  16:10:24
2 623.80  16:10:24
4 623.80  16:10:24
46 623.80  16:10:24
14 623.80  16:10:24
16 623.80  16:10:24
1 623.80  16:10:24
565 623.80  16:10:24
370 623.80  16:10:44
542 623.80  16:10:44
26 623.80  16:10:44
17 623.80  16:10:44
1 623.80  16:10:44
10 623.80  16:10:44
2 623.80  16:10:44
2 623.80  16:10:44
1001 623.20  16:12:16
1047 623.60  16:15:14
285 623.60  16:17:01
594 623.60  16:17:01
976 623.40  16:17:52
1226 624.00  16:21:54
1024 624.00  16:21:54
156 624.00  16:21:54
542 624.00  16:21:54
533 624.00  16:21:54
473 623.60  16:22:26
500 623.60  16:22:26
460 623.80  16:23:02
549 623.80  16:23:02
381 623.80  16:23:32

© PRNewswire 2022
