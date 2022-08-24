Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Rightmove plc
  News
  Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:02 2022-08-24 pm EDT
14.55 USD   +0.97%
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/24/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
24 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 612.820p. The highest price paid per share was 617.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 602.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0198% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 471,698,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 834,980,799. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
6 607.60  08:20:02
986 607.60  08:20:02
519 606.40  08:23:22
503 606.40  08:23:22
544 607.60  08:24:31
322 607.60  08:24:31
27 607.80  08:24:31
489 607.00  08:25:38
503 607.00  08:25:38
102 606.20  08:30:07
907 606.20  08:30:07
232 604.40  08:33:59
731 604.40  08:33:59
162 604.40  08:33:59
544 604.40  08:33:59
320 604.40  08:33:59
982 602.40  08:37:25
870 605.60  08:45:02
950 605.60  08:47:55
952 605.80  08:59:03
959 608.00  09:09:46
877 608.80  09:16:47
958 609.00  09:24:56
1000 609.20  09:26:46
929 609.20  09:26:46
270 610.40  09:33:49
866 610.00  09:34:08
1050 609.60  09:36:13
992 608.00  09:41:29
242 608.00  09:52:31
979 608.20  09:53:30
1003 608.20  09:55:36
1080 609.20  10:01:59
975 609.40  10:04:34
50 608.60  10:06:33
893 608.60  10:06:33
887 608.40  10:06:33
97 608.80  10:09:17
420 608.60  10:09:17
603 608.60  10:09:18
951 608.40  10:11:35
885 607.60  10:15:44
1014 607.40  10:18:02
298 607.20  10:25:36
582 607.20  10:25:36
700 607.20  10:25:36
174 607.40  10:25:36
889 605.00  10:44:20
1006 605.40  10:44:35
949 605.00  10:46:06
873 604.80  10:48:44
18 605.40  10:58:46
881 605.40  10:58:46
979 604.80  10:59:38
88 606.60  11:13:05
823 606.60  11:13:05
706 607.60  11:25:45
320 607.60  11:25:45
1024 607.40  11:27:42
870 607.20  11:27:42
119 607.60  11:33:48
929 608.00  11:40:46
174 608.00  11:40:46
700 608.00  11:40:46
1020 607.80  11:45:06
877 607.80  11:52:24
545 608.00  11:58:05
898 609.20  12:00:33
796 609.00  12:00:45
102 609.00  12:00:45
1043 609.00  12:02:05
143 609.60  12:08:24
143 609.60  12:08:24
242 609.60  12:08:24
17 609.60  12:08:24
480 609.60  12:08:33
1000 610.00  12:14:50
893 610.80  12:26:24
908 610.40  12:27:06
527 609.60  12:28:25
62 609.60  12:28:25
924 610.20  12:31:20
59 610.20  12:31:28
26 610.20  12:31:35
19 610.20  12:31:45
96 610.20  12:31:55
10 610.20  12:32:05
636 610.00  12:32:13
684 610.00  12:32:13
975 609.80  12:36:13
997 610.20  12:41:19
1047 610.80  12:49:41
867 611.20  12:59:00
875 611.40  13:05:40
968 611.80  13:22:15
908 612.00  13:29:48
915 612.40  13:35:48
959 612.40  13:35:48
492 612.00  13:40:45
318 612.00  13:40:45
1065 612.20  13:47:49
252 613.20  13:48:13
700 613.20  13:48:13
700 613.00  13:48:20
228 613.20  13:48:20
1064 613.40  13:49:09
1006 613.60  13:53:10
871 613.60  13:56:26
1071 614.20  14:00:34
152 614.40  14:00:34
700 614.40  14:00:34
545 614.40  14:00:34
496 614.00  14:01:32
500 614.00  14:01:32
945 614.00  14:04:36
700 614.00  14:04:36
968 614.40  14:10:18
1105 614.20  14:11:37
700 614.20  14:11:37
1075 614.00  14:12:48
1000 614.20  14:16:21
183 616.60  14:21:46
700 616.60  14:21:46
565 616.60  14:22:25
404 616.60  14:22:25
883 616.40  14:22:25
97 616.20  14:24:00
1026 616.20  14:24:00
1006 616.20  14:24:00
978 616.20  14:24:00
527 615.60  14:28:14
545 615.60  14:28:14
681 615.40  14:28:17
261 615.40  14:28:17
1056 615.00  14:31:50
477 615.00  14:31:50
545 615.00  14:31:50
32 615.00  14:31:50
896 615.60  14:33:01
488 615.40  14:33:03
450 615.40  14:33:03
1002 615.20  14:34:19
478 614.80  14:36:38
545 614.80  14:36:38
1091 617.00  14:40:30
975 616.60  14:41:01
372 616.40  14:42:59
550 616.40  14:42:59
391 616.80  14:45:54
523 616.80  14:45:54
1030 616.80  14:45:54
390 616.20  14:49:06
479 616.20  14:49:06
998 615.80  14:49:57
80 616.40  14:51:20
2779 616.40  14:51:20
441 617.20  14:53:24
545 617.20  14:53:24
332 617.20  14:53:24
325 617.20  14:53:24
700 617.20  14:54:16
358 617.00  14:56:08
700 617.00  14:56:08
888 616.80  15:02:10
881 616.60  15:02:30
439 616.60  15:02:30
700 616.60  15:02:30
232 616.40  15:03:02
700 616.40  15:03:02
1061 615.40  15:04:22
481 615.20  15:04:22
545 615.20  15:04:22
970 615.20  15:08:38
1139 615.00  15:09:52
10 615.20  15:10:54
46 615.20  15:11:22
302 615.80  15:12:22
845 615.80  15:12:22
545 615.80  15:12:22
362 615.80  15:12:22
527 615.80  15:12:46
545 615.80  15:12:46
322 615.80  15:12:46
868 615.60  15:14:12
967 615.20  15:15:32
761 615.40  15:18:14
173 615.40  15:18:14
896 615.40  15:19:24
823 615.60  15:20:49
178 615.60  15:20:49
1044 615.20  15:21:44
884 614.80  15:23:45
69 614.80  15:23:45
545 614.80  15:23:45
327 614.80  15:23:45
878 615.40  15:26:20
854 615.20  15:26:22
188 615.20  15:26:22
527 615.00  15:29:22
545 615.00  15:29:22
1054 615.20  15:33:24
33 616.00  15:36:12
174 616.00  15:36:46
100 616.00  15:36:52
184 616.00  15:37:02
924 616.00  15:38:07
645 616.00  15:38:07
38 616.00  15:39:22
1023 616.00  15:39:23
545 616.00  15:39:32
527 616.00  15:39:32
220 615.80  15:39:52
545 615.80  15:39:52
700 615.80  15:39:52
60 615.40  15:41:32
17 615.40  15:41:32
796 615.40  15:41:35
67 615.60  15:43:12
678 615.60  15:43:32
178 615.60  15:43:32
198 615.40  15:45:32
178 615.40  15:45:42
64 615.40  15:46:02
178 615.40  15:46:12
178 615.40  15:46:32
865 615.40  15:46:32
142 615.40  15:46:32
545 615.20  15:47:43
904 615.20  15:48:51
53 614.80  15:50:02
1000 614.80  15:50:02
995 615.00  15:53:02
440 615.20  15:55:01
527 615.20  15:55:01
545 615.20  15:55:01
48 615.00  15:56:27
545 615.80  15:58:05
527 615.80  15:58:05
4 615.80  15:58:05
424 616.20  15:59:46
500 616.20  16:00:01
527 616.20  16:00:01
545 616.20  16:00:01
418 616.20  16:00:01
388 617.00  16:01:19
874 616.80  16:01:55
535 616.60  16:02:26
361 616.60  16:02:26
114 616.60  16:02:26
197 616.40  16:03:36
700 616.40  16:03:36
921 616.00  16:06:04
285 616.20  16:09:05
527 616.20  16:09:05
545 616.20  16:09:05
4 616.40  16:10:51
900 616.40  16:10:55
545 616.40  16:10:56
966 616.20  16:11:24
606 616.00  16:13:36
335 616.00  16:13:36
173 616.40  16:15:16
493 616.40  16:15:16
13 616.40  16:15:16
32 616.40  16:15:16
545 616.80  16:16:57
545 616.80  16:17:02
500 617.00  16:17:36
527 617.00  16:17:36
545 617.00  16:17:36
32 617.00  16:17:36
560 616.80  16:19:22
327 616.80  16:19:22
349 616.80  16:19:22
527 616.80  16:19:22
889 617.40  16:21:16
167 617.40  16:22:01
527 617.40  16:22:01
545 617.40  16:22:01
118 617.40  16:22:56
426 617.40  16:22:56
188 617.40  16:22:56
1010 617.40  16:23:07
303 617.40  16:23:07

© PRNewswire 2022
