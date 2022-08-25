Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:36 2022-08-25 pm EDT
14.53 USD   +0.03%
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24RIGHTMOVE : Five famous London buildings you can visit during Open House Festival 2022
PU
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/25/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
25 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 614.733p. The highest price paid per share was 619.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 610.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 471,858,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 834,820,799. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
930 619.20  08:30:44
927 619.80  08:33:46
927 618.90  08:36:29
1000 619.60  08:43:31
60 619.60  08:43:31
1030 618.20  08:49:32
784 618.80  08:52:42
205 618.80  08:52:42
924 619.20  09:02:05
109 619.20  09:02:05
907 618.80  09:08:02
700 618.40  09:18:52
545 618.40  09:18:52
486 618.40  09:18:52
930 618.20  09:18:52
1005 618.20  09:19:47
1166 618.60  09:22:39
929 618.60  09:23:43
916 618.40  09:24:15
1115 618.20  09:24:15
939 618.00  09:27:38
119 618.20  09:32:26
786 618.20  09:32:26
900 618.00  09:33:24
1074 618.00  09:33:46
665 617.80  09:36:02
375 617.80  09:36:02
964 617.80  09:36:02
1 617.80  09:36:02
942 616.20  09:44:21
931 616.20  09:48:55
897 615.40  09:53:24
260 616.60  10:08:33
747 616.60  10:08:51
667 616.00  10:09:50
296 616.00  10:09:50
1015 615.60  10:14:17
902 615.40  10:17:13
961 615.20  10:23:10
887 614.60  10:25:11
700 614.00  10:31:01
325 614.20  10:31:01
887 613.80  10:31:31
1014 613.00  10:41:27
1009 612.60  10:43:07
903 612.00  10:48:02
794 611.60  10:50:20
104 611.60  10:50:20
179 611.80  10:59:44
384 611.80  10:59:44
261 611.40  11:01:03
746 611.40  11:04:04
1019 611.00  11:04:36
954 610.20  11:09:32
961 610.80  11:15:24
91 610.80  11:15:24
868 610.80  11:15:24
977 610.40  11:19:17
1013 610.20  11:20:56
1076 610.40  11:21:22
893 610.60  11:22:14
970 610.40  11:23:26
893 610.60  11:28:02
1126 611.60  11:36:11
923 611.40  11:37:22
689 611.40  11:37:22
249 611.40  11:37:22
1077 611.80  11:45:11
66 611.60  11:45:16
3046 611.90  11:46:04
946 611.60  11:46:08
886 611.60  11:46:52
921 611.60  11:48:57
371 611.60  11:52:17
492 611.60  11:52:17
700 611.60  11:52:17
304 611.60  11:52:17
1025 611.60  11:58:33
985 611.00  12:02:19
63 611.40  12:09:47
930 611.40  12:09:47
933 611.20  12:10:44
866 610.80  12:11:53
685 611.00  12:14:46
244 611.00  12:14:46
894 614.80  12:19:26
1177 614.60  12:19:28
1101 615.40  12:20:14
192 615.40  12:20:14
895 614.60  12:22:05
996 612.60  12:29:00
571 611.60  12:36:32
474 611.60  12:36:32
270 612.20  12:42:43
716 612.20  12:42:43
433 612.20  12:56:11
632 612.20  12:56:11
245 612.20  13:00:03
928 612.20  13:00:03
700 612.20  13:00:03
1020 612.20  13:00:03
937 612.80  13:17:07
533 612.80  13:17:07
349 612.80  13:17:07
533 612.80  13:17:07
519 613.00  13:17:07
1004 612.40  13:31:00
1212 612.80  13:40:05
490 612.80  13:40:05
992 612.60  13:40:08
669 612.80  13:50:03
194 612.80  13:50:03
902 612.60  13:50:03
871 613.80  13:58:53
1061 613.60  14:05:26
48 613.20  14:05:36
982 613.20  14:05:36
999 613.00  14:05:51
103 612.80  14:12:44
489 612.80  14:12:44
1032 613.20  14:20:21
330 613.20  14:20:21
533 613.20  14:20:21
258 613.20  14:20:21
980 613.20  14:20:21
88 613.20  14:20:21
891 612.60  14:25:15
831 613.60  14:30:29
246 613.60  14:30:29
338 613.60  14:30:29
316 613.60  14:30:29
387 613.60  14:30:29
146 613.60  14:30:29
533 613.60  14:30:29
306 613.60  14:30:29
533 613.80  14:32:17
700 613.80  14:32:17
991 612.80  14:32:55
1049 612.80  14:34:38
899 613.20  14:36:51
254 612.60  14:37:10
795 612.60  14:37:10
700 613.00  14:40:39
292 613.00  14:40:39
1006 613.00  14:40:39
947 612.20  14:42:38
888 612.00  14:43:56
970 612.20  14:46:38
2 612.60  14:48:44
533 612.60  14:48:44
940 612.40  14:49:02
958 612.80  14:53:31
550 613.20  14:55:10
966 613.60  14:57:16
573 615.00  15:01:34
333 615.00  15:01:34
1000 615.00  15:02:05
59 615.00  15:02:05
899 615.60  15:03:07
533 615.60  15:03:07
1019 615.60  15:03:47
1048 615.60  15:03:47
97 615.40  15:04:28
932 615.40  15:04:28
882 616.60  15:06:39
533 616.60  15:06:41
353 616.60  15:06:41
700 616.60  15:08:11
333 616.60  15:08:12
1020 617.00  15:10:09
160 616.00  15:11:39
910 616.00  15:11:39
962 616.00  15:14:32
914 616.40  15:17:40
700 616.40  15:17:40
330 616.40  15:17:40
1074 616.20  15:20:02
333 617.00  15:25:16
533 617.00  15:25:16
177 617.00  15:25:16
937 617.00  15:26:13
477 616.80  15:26:33
459 616.80  15:26:33
533 616.80  15:28:02
96 616.60  15:29:03
845 616.60  15:29:03
700 617.40  15:32:04
533 617.80  15:33:02
147 617.80  15:33:02
243 617.80  15:33:02
994 617.60  15:33:02
1050 616.60  15:35:09
1096 617.20  15:38:20
1013 617.80  15:39:02
872 617.80  15:40:04
968 618.00  15:43:35
700 618.00  15:43:35
343 618.00  15:43:35
3 617.80  15:47:41
829 617.80  15:47:41
91 617.80  15:47:41
917 617.80  15:49:04
1067 618.00  15:50:34
896 618.00  15:52:08
968 618.20  15:54:44
1026 617.60  15:55:35
533 618.20  15:59:26
533 618.20  15:59:26
990 618.00  16:00:20
880 616.80  16:01:14
993 617.40  16:05:00
1062 617.20  16:05:07
377 617.20  16:07:24
976 617.00  16:09:03
533 616.80  16:11:02
395 616.60  16:11:12
533 616.60  16:11:12
2 616.80  16:13:14
17 616.80  16:13:14
170 616.80  16:13:14
533 616.80  16:13:14
504 616.80  16:13:14
968 616.20  16:15:38
1065 615.80  16:16:20
167 615.40  16:17:52
204 615.60  16:18:46
233 615.60  16:18:56
1155 615.80  16:19:13
294 615.80  16:20:13
242 615.80  16:20:13
259 615.80  16:20:13
40 615.80  16:22:14
44 615.80  16:22:14
2 615.80  16:22:14
281 615.80  16:22:14
502 615.80  16:22:14
509 615.60  16:23:28
431 615.60  16:23:28
573 615.60  16:23:28

© PRNewswire 2022
