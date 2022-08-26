Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/26/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
26 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 155,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 606.519p. The highest price paid per share was 617.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 597.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0186% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 471,853,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 834,825,799. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
98 617.00  08:14:58
877 617.00  08:14:58
1101 616.60  08:17:16
995 615.80  08:20:49
14 616.60  08:25:30
1028 616.60  08:25:30
1061 616.60  08:31:41
969 615.40  08:35:31
366 615.60  08:40:10
593 615.60  08:40:10
985 613.80  08:43:39
1049 614.60  08:51:09
1054 613.80  08:54:06
886 613.00  09:04:04
222 612.40  09:04:35
850 612.40  09:04:35
1021 612.80  09:07:06
937 612.80  09:17:08
980 613.80  09:19:30
888 613.20  09:24:14
1056 613.00  09:30:04
1066 613.60  09:38:03
103 613.60  09:42:47
966 613.60  09:42:47
1000 613.40  09:48:46
99 613.40  09:48:46
649 612.80  09:54:03
160 612.80  09:54:03
91 612.80  09:54:03
352 611.60  10:00:26
616 611.60  10:00:26
1017 610.80  10:06:11
213 610.60  10:09:01
711 610.60  10:09:34
338 610.60  10:13:38
632 610.60  10:13:38
775 610.20  10:15:30
319 610.20  10:15:30
672 609.60  10:22:14
997 609.00  10:28:33
700 608.00  10:32:18
312 608.00  10:32:18
502 607.60  10:34:06
988 608.40  10:37:30
914 608.60  10:38:30
1022 608.40  10:38:36
1042 608.20  10:38:50
1008 608.20  10:40:10
1017 608.00  10:44:10
1032 607.40  10:47:36
700 607.20  10:58:44
32 607.20  10:58:44
31 607.20  10:58:44
32 607.20  10:58:44
28 607.20  10:58:44
2 607.40  10:58:59
612 607.40  10:58:59
255 607.20  10:59:04
789 607.20  10:59:04
700 607.20  10:59:04
148 607.20  10:59:04
904 608.20  11:04:05
349 608.20  11:04:05
535 608.20  11:04:05
38 608.20  11:04:05
956 607.40  11:08:02
570 607.60  11:11:09
351 607.60  11:11:09
700 607.20  11:15:33
700 607.40  11:25:57
1000 607.00  11:29:49
58 607.00  11:29:49
973 606.60  11:31:10
603 606.20  11:37:25
903 606.20  11:40:42
1094 606.60  11:42:37
92 606.20  11:43:19
724 606.20  11:43:19
1022 606.60  11:50:31
49 606.00  11:55:56
22 606.00  11:55:56
58 606.00  11:55:58
545 606.00  11:56:54
700 606.60  12:03:30
967 606.40  12:04:12
407 606.20  12:07:23
549 606.20  12:07:23
885 606.80  12:23:41
61 607.60  12:25:08
939 607.60  12:25:08
182 607.40  12:29:22
909 607.40  12:29:22
907 608.20  12:51:14
553 607.80  12:52:36
522 607.80  12:52:47
867 608.20  12:57:50
100 608.20  12:57:50
523 608.20  13:02:54
365 608.20  13:03:25
950 608.60  13:12:43
949 608.40  13:12:45
111 608.20  13:18:31
972 608.20  13:18:31
944 608.00  13:26:14
1075 608.60  13:33:57
535 608.40  13:33:57
523 608.40  13:33:57
700 608.80  13:35:30
324 608.80  13:35:30
1096 608.80  13:37:11
898 608.80  13:43:59
1262 609.60  13:50:54
337 609.40  13:50:54
535 609.40  13:50:54
172 609.40  13:50:54
994 610.00  13:58:13
31 611.80  14:07:09
874 611.60  14:07:54
320 611.60  14:07:54
383 612.40  14:10:09
600 612.40  14:10:09
530 612.40  14:10:09
308 612.40  14:10:09
991 612.00  14:11:33
700 612.00  14:11:33
313 612.00  14:11:33
973 611.40  14:15:28
107 611.40  14:15:28
954 611.40  14:22:21
1050 611.20  14:26:00
700 609.80  14:29:31
1101 609.60  14:29:31
964 609.20  14:30:58
954 607.60  14:32:08
906 607.20  14:34:39
535 607.40  14:34:39
358 607.40  14:34:39
970 606.00  14:36:52
902 605.80  14:40:01
535 605.60  14:40:02
1094 605.80  14:41:53
894 605.40  14:42:10
260 605.80  14:44:30
670 605.80  14:44:30
1081 605.40  14:45:03
970 605.20  14:47:31
545 605.00  14:50:01
1073 604.80  14:50:09
932 604.20  14:52:44
100 604.20  14:52:44
545 604.20  14:53:11
58 604.20  14:53:11
535 604.80  14:56:53
545 604.80  14:56:53
1057 604.60  14:56:57
589 604.40  15:00:01
431 604.40  15:00:01
1006 604.20  15:00:01
1095 603.40  15:01:24
907 602.80  15:02:20
938 601.80  15:04:11
555 602.40  15:06:01
442 602.40  15:06:01
329 602.80  15:08:31
116 602.80  15:08:31
621 602.80  15:08:31
1028 602.60  15:08:32
920 605.20  15:10:18
126 605.60  15:11:29
747 605.60  15:12:02
307 605.60  15:12:02
979 607.00  15:13:32
1069 606.40  15:15:52
992 606.20  15:17:05
1037 606.80  15:20:02
200 606.80  15:20:02
535 606.20  15:21:34
526 606.20  15:21:34
1039 604.40  15:24:05
992 603.80  15:25:48
700 603.20  15:26:44
1042 602.60  15:29:35
545 602.40  15:30:01
392 602.40  15:30:01
522 601.40  15:32:20
419 601.40  15:32:20
744 600.60  15:34:49
144 600.60  15:34:49
535 600.00  15:36:24
503 600.00  15:36:24
545 600.20  15:37:17
375 600.20  15:37:17
664 599.00  15:40:53
239 599.00  15:40:53
898 599.00  15:42:24
33 599.00  15:42:24
329 599.00  15:43:27
659 599.00  15:43:27
1062 599.20  15:46:11
12 600.00  15:47:27
636 600.00  15:47:46
376 600.00  15:47:46
925 600.20  15:49:17
535 600.40  15:50:19
545 600.40  15:50:19
21 600.40  15:50:19
535 600.20  15:50:19
545 600.20  15:50:19
138 600.20  15:50:19
24 600.20  15:50:19
545 600.20  15:50:19
454 600.20  15:50:19
1024 600.00  15:51:35
779 600.00  15:52:38
118 600.20  15:53:05
535 600.20  15:54:00
545 600.20  15:54:00
270 600.00  15:56:47
822 600.20  15:57:21
265 600.20  15:57:21
545 600.20  15:57:21
404 600.20  15:57:21
903 600.40  15:58:36
174 600.20  15:59:51
875 600.20  16:00:08
561 599.80  16:01:20
502 599.80  16:01:26
237 600.00  16:04:18
1 600.00  16:04:18
103 600.00  16:04:18
535 600.00  16:04:18
140 600.00  16:04:18
384 600.20  16:05:50
450 600.20  16:05:50
996 600.00  16:07:41
500 599.60  16:10:39
546 599.60  16:10:39
500 599.00  16:11:35
557 599.00  16:11:35
48 599.00  16:11:35
498 599.00  16:11:35
604 599.00  16:11:35
557 599.00  16:11:35
129 598.80  16:12:00
1051 598.80  16:12:37
947 598.80  16:14:38
500 598.60  16:15:36
403 598.60  16:15:36
401 598.80  16:16:37
969 598.40  16:17:54
122 598.40  16:17:54
1007 597.80  16:19:03
396 597.20  16:21:17
163 597.20  16:21:17
240 597.40  16:23:11
321 597.40  16:23:11
57 597.40  16:23:11

© PRNewswire 2022
