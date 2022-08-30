Log in
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:31 2022-08-30 pm EDT
14.05 USD   +0.36%
12:28pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/26RIGHTMOVE PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/26RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/30/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
30 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 607.973p. The highest price paid per share was 614.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 601.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0180% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 472,163,229 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 834,515,799. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
431 610.20  08:38:03
487 610.20  08:38:03
464 609.20  08:39:40
504 609.20  08:39:40
387 609.00  08:40:45
652 609.00  08:40:45
700 612.60  08:50:41
234 612.60  08:50:41
1050 612.60  08:52:21
1043 611.60  08:53:37
1027 610.80  08:55:43
1030 610.20  09:02:42
98 610.00  09:03:15
877 610.00  09:03:15
1033 611.00  09:09:30
384 611.00  09:09:30
330 611.00  09:09:30
183 611.00  09:09:30
366 611.00  09:09:30
287 611.00  09:09:30
348 611.00  09:09:30
14 611.00  09:09:30
958 611.40  09:11:53
1012 611.20  09:21:03
1038 612.20  09:24:09
1006 614.00  09:29:00
94 614.00  09:30:25
902 614.00  09:31:11
247 613.80  09:31:30
695 613.80  09:31:30
1089 613.20  09:36:06
1051 612.00  09:40:49
1107 611.40  09:48:02
823 611.40  09:48:02
260 611.40  09:48:02
1055 610.80  09:53:14
686 610.60  09:56:31
383 610.60  09:56:31
1085 610.60  10:02:04
384 609.40  10:04:50
538 609.40  10:04:50
169 609.40  10:04:50
367 610.00  10:07:24
706 610.00  10:07:24
61 610.00  10:12:18
384 611.00  10:16:01
381 611.00  10:16:01
192 611.00  10:16:01
378 610.80  10:16:01
262 610.80  10:16:01
1053 609.80  10:19:50
166 610.80  10:29:36
894 610.80  10:29:36
409 612.40  10:37:00
639 612.40  10:37:00
1094 611.60  10:38:21
14 610.80  10:44:24
942 610.80  10:45:57
389 610.40  10:50:57
542 610.40  10:50:57
973 611.20  10:58:00
1020 611.00  11:00:26
1070 611.20  11:06:30
549 610.60  11:11:31
378 610.60  11:11:31
927 611.20  11:16:48
1025 610.40  11:23:33
474 611.00  11:32:59
484 611.00  11:32:59
602 610.80  11:33:00
497 610.80  11:33:29
757 610.20  11:38:40
287 610.20  11:38:40
1046 609.00  11:46:05
948 608.40  11:52:13
1052 609.20  11:59:51
982 609.60  12:05:45
286 609.00  12:06:42
562 609.60  12:10:16
451 609.60  12:10:16
418 610.20  12:16:27
668 610.20  12:16:27
702 610.60  12:19:48
984 610.20  12:21:46
777 610.20  12:29:18
700 610.40  12:32:06
381 610.40  12:32:06
1073 611.00  12:37:08
159 610.20  12:41:16
942 610.20  12:41:16
1087 611.60  12:49:40
700 611.80  12:56:10
209 611.80  12:56:10
516 611.20  12:57:48
574 611.20  12:57:48
1014 612.40  13:05:19
522 612.00  13:07:07
346 612.00  13:07:07
32 612.00  13:07:07
1076 611.80  13:15:47
960 611.00  13:19:16
893 610.20  13:26:22
171 609.60  13:30:25
824 609.60  13:30:25
1068 609.40  13:30:47
1083 608.60  13:34:40
931 609.40  13:42:00
911 608.60  13:45:25
525 608.60  13:48:56
451 608.60  13:48:57
947 608.20  13:53:43
681 609.60  13:59:15
292 609.60  13:59:15
958 609.00  14:00:05
915 609.00  14:05:36
921 608.80  14:08:17
1110 608.60  14:09:50
959 608.40  14:17:37
1109 608.20  14:17:47
192 607.00  14:18:00
817 607.00  14:19:00
940 607.20  14:22:46
359 607.40  14:25:05
661 607.40  14:25:05
938 607.20  14:28:00
999 606.80  14:29:37
1053 606.80  14:30:20
1030 606.80  14:30:31
965 606.80  14:31:28
1005 608.80  14:33:37
538 608.80  14:33:37
319 608.80  14:33:37
164 608.80  14:33:37
373 608.80  14:33:38
1 608.80  14:33:38
538 608.80  14:33:38
87 608.80  14:33:38
902 608.60  14:34:39
1092 609.00  14:37:00
1094 608.20  14:37:41
1082 608.00  14:39:40
300 607.60  14:41:11
695 607.60  14:41:11
666 607.60  14:43:23
399 607.60  14:43:23
969 606.80  14:44:53
1057 607.00  14:47:50
1073 607.00  14:49:16
1087 606.20  14:51:27
1022 607.60  14:53:34
1004 606.80  14:54:26
1040 607.20  14:57:19
325 606.80  15:00:30
621 606.80  15:00:30
892 606.60  15:00:40
154 606.60  15:00:40
1008 606.40  15:02:03
537 606.00  15:03:08
354 606.00  15:03:08
19 606.00  15:03:08
749 605.60  15:04:44
321 605.60  15:04:44
1050 604.80  15:07:19
537 605.00  15:09:02
969 605.20  15:10:18
925 604.60  15:11:59
1068 605.20  15:14:02
1059 605.80  15:16:05
1055 605.00  15:17:22
750 606.40  15:21:41
410 606.40  15:21:41
62 606.40  15:21:41
538 606.40  15:21:41
477 606.40  15:21:41
975 606.00  15:23:32
816 605.20  15:25:02
176 605.20  15:25:02
442 605.40  15:27:30
534 605.40  15:27:30
150 604.40  15:29:14
854 604.40  15:29:14
893 604.80  15:31:09
1080 603.80  15:33:17
951 602.60  15:34:31
663 602.80  15:37:52
440 602.80  15:37:52
633 603.20  15:40:50
443 603.20  15:40:50
100 603.20  15:40:50
796 603.20  15:40:50
107 603.20  15:40:50
945 602.40  15:43:09
81 602.40  15:43:09
1047 601.60  15:45:07
1091 602.00  15:48:16
984 601.20  15:49:46
438 601.00  15:50:38
527 601.00  15:50:38
922 602.40  15:52:35
158 603.20  15:56:39
538 603.20  15:56:39
537 603.20  15:56:39
1026 602.60  15:56:43
956 604.20  16:00:53
989 604.00  16:01:14
994 604.00  16:01:14
1011 603.20  16:03:15
452 602.80  16:06:14
365 602.60  16:06:20
390 602.60  16:06:23
146 602.60  16:06:23
1071 602.80  16:07:45
1065 602.40  16:09:40
955 602.00  16:11:19
958 602.20  16:12:48
1055 601.80  16:15:28
894 602.80  16:17:40
750 603.60  16:19:03
750 603.80  16:20:15
177 603.60  16:22:10
1711 603.40  16:22:55
189 603.80  16:23:37
91 603.80  16:23:37

