    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:24 2022-08-31 am EDT
14.20 USD   +1.43%
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:20aOPEN HOUSE FESTIVAL 2022 : a neighbourhood guide to East Ham
PU
01:40aUK house price surge to end as cost of living crisis bites - Reuters poll
RE
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

08/31/2022 | 11:53am EDT
31 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 149,898 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 611.680p. The highest price paid per share was 616.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 604.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0180% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 472,313,127 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 834,365,901. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
223 607.80  08:18:43
912 607.20  08:18:53
982 605.40  08:20:30
917 606.60  08:25:58
1036 606.20  08:25:58
1056 607.20  08:30:26
926 606.60  08:34:04
591 606.40  08:34:12
358 606.40  08:34:12
640 605.20  08:37:05
389 605.20  08:37:05
931 605.40  08:40:44
122 605.40  08:40:44
1064 604.60  08:43:49
953 605.60  08:48:01
1099 605.20  08:49:10
917 606.60  08:57:47
969 606.20  08:57:47
729 605.80  08:59:48
258 605.80  08:59:48
893 606.00  09:02:44
950 605.00  09:05:05
1001 605.80  09:09:02
1069 605.60  09:13:22
750 604.80  09:15:53
898 605.80  09:19:36
175 605.80  09:19:36
913 604.60  09:22:39
1056 604.60  09:25:58
1016 605.00  09:31:32
1052 605.60  09:36:12
1011 605.40  09:36:12
293 609.80  09:46:32
780 609.80  09:46:32
954 610.20  09:47:52
984 611.00  09:52:51
904 611.60  09:54:30
223 611.20  09:54:34
843 611.20  09:54:34
897 610.40  10:01:55
902 611.60  10:03:02
1101 611.80  10:05:03
1077 608.80  10:08:58
1081 609.60  10:13:20
969 611.20  10:19:24
920 611.00  10:19:32
1018 610.80  10:25:45
1050 609.20  10:27:38
1066 609.80  10:34:22
1020 609.20  10:37:27
750 608.40  10:42:48
313 608.40  10:42:48
977 607.40  10:46:56
583 606.80  10:52:25
420 606.80  10:52:25
1019 607.00  10:56:07
1034 607.20  10:59:47
927 607.40  11:07:50
328 607.40  11:07:50
597 607.40  11:07:50
983 609.40  11:17:53
363 609.40  11:17:53
546 609.40  11:17:53
92 609.40  11:17:53
236 609.60  11:22:01
811 609.60  11:22:01
947 609.60  11:27:15
965 609.60  11:31:27
913 609.20  11:33:51
816 608.80  11:39:46
68 608.80  11:39:46
175 608.80  11:39:46
602 608.40  11:44:25
395 608.40  11:44:25
365 608.40  11:47:59
1062 609.20  11:51:04
940 609.40  11:53:07
991 608.20  11:57:31
565 609.60  12:05:10
376 609.60  12:05:10
978 609.60  12:06:06
1058 609.40  12:11:53
990 612.20  12:19:02
900 613.00  12:21:57
929 612.40  12:25:40
928 612.60  12:29:14
1009 612.40  12:32:21
916 613.00  12:39:00
910 613.40  12:43:03
17 613.00  12:45:01
807 613.80  12:48:53
157 613.80  12:48:53
1057 613.80  12:50:19
732 613.60  12:55:01
368 613.60  12:55:01
231 615.20  13:06:23
700 615.20  13:08:00
982 615.00  13:08:35
930 614.80  13:08:56
1016 614.20  13:15:05
1010 615.60  13:20:32
4 615.60  13:20:32
969 615.00  13:22:34
316 615.00  13:30:45
600 615.00  13:31:02
60 615.00  13:31:02
946 615.00  13:33:43
958 615.20  13:36:14
972 615.20  13:36:14
306 615.40  13:40:51
474 615.40  13:40:51
193 615.40  13:40:51
1062 614.00  13:44:03
1085 615.60  13:50:11
991 615.40  13:52:08
1011 615.80  13:55:54
946 613.60  14:00:23
955 615.00  14:03:58
480 615.40  14:07:06
497 615.40  14:07:06
1056 614.80  14:09:11
1092 615.40  14:13:15
1051 615.60  14:18:40
1037 615.40  14:19:54
1062 616.00  14:24:01
1030 615.20  14:26:23
832 615.20  14:30:01
19 615.20  14:30:01
132 615.20  14:30:01
986 615.20  14:30:01
953 614.80  14:30:26
1004 614.40  14:31:40
912 615.40  14:32:41
1090 614.80  14:33:09
484 616.00  14:35:15
604 616.00  14:35:15
453 616.60  14:38:05
485 616.60  14:38:05
54 616.60  14:38:05
1014 616.60  14:38:05
1056 616.40  14:41:06
1087 616.20  14:41:46
958 615.20  14:42:23
1107 615.40  14:44:02
1025 615.60  14:46:34
1012 615.60  14:48:11
90 615.60  14:48:11
919 615.60  14:49:40
1111 616.20  14:51:18
694 614.40  14:53:40
223 614.40  14:53:40
926 614.40  14:55:34
950 615.00  14:58:04
943 615.60  14:59:06
1104 615.00  15:00:13
934 614.80  15:03:19
899 615.20  15:04:04
810 614.20  15:05:58
301 614.20  15:05:58
700 615.40  15:11:44
1095 615.60  15:12:10
705 615.40  15:12:45
399 615.40  15:12:45
1040 615.20  15:13:18
973 614.80  15:14:31
974 614.80  15:18:28
1064 614.60  15:18:36
520 614.80  15:22:16
452 614.80  15:22:16
535 614.80  15:22:16
526 614.80  15:22:16
317 612.80  15:23:48
535 612.80  15:23:48
154 612.80  15:23:48
938 613.40  15:27:04
47 613.40  15:27:04
925 613.60  15:27:45
1001 612.20  15:29:18
951 612.00  15:32:15
496 613.60  15:36:15
591 613.60  15:36:15
700 613.60  15:36:15
222 613.40  15:37:15
863 613.40  15:37:15
1050 612.80  15:38:18
1062 612.20  15:40:55
368 613.00  15:43:08
657 613.00  15:43:08
317 613.40  15:45:55
718 613.40  15:45:55
1009 612.80  15:50:02
580 613.00  15:51:05
322 613.00  15:51:05
84 612.80  15:51:39
863 612.80  15:51:39
931 612.60  15:54:02
919 612.80  15:56:00
622 612.20  15:56:48
729 612.00  15:57:41
890 610.80  16:05:13
8 610.60  16:08:34

© PRNewswire 2022
