Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:42 2022-09-28 pm EDT
10.89 USD   +1.68%
06:27aRIGHTMOVE PLC - Company Secretary Change
PR
09/27RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/27FTSE 100 Closed Lower as UK Policy Continues to Spook Markets
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

09/28/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 September 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 272,900 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 483.261p. The highest price paid per share was 500.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 473.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0328% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 475,727,471 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 830,951,557. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1233 485.10  08:12:20
995 484.90  08:12:42
1212 484.60  08:13:06
15 484.20  08:13:32
1213 484.20  08:13:32
1147 484.00  08:13:46
1009 483.90  08:13:58
1138 483.40  08:14:36
1407 484.00  08:15:41
7 484.00  08:15:41
1081 484.00  08:15:41
1130 482.60  08:16:45
779 482.90  08:17:23
349 482.90  08:17:23
1020 482.90  08:17:23
1140 482.70  08:18:23
1064 482.70  08:18:23
987 482.30  08:18:55
582 482.80  08:19:32
417 482.80  08:19:32
1035 482.90  08:20:06
683 482.50  08:21:07
56 482.50  08:21:07
372 482.50  08:21:07
1173 483.20  08:21:43
1033 482.80  08:22:16
1060 482.90  08:23:24
401 482.20  08:23:50
651 482.20  08:23:50
142 481.40  08:24:23
1127 481.40  08:25:12
311 481.20  08:25:17
801 481.20  08:25:17
1147 480.60  08:26:26
7 480.60  08:26:26
1184 480.10  08:27:04
1000 479.80  08:28:11
112 479.80  08:28:11
1126 479.00  08:28:30
1084 481.00  08:29:47
130 481.00  08:29:47
964 480.40  08:30:17
102 480.40  08:30:17
1098 479.80  08:30:36
144 479.60  08:31:17
1070 479.60  08:31:17
190 481.00  08:33:22
921 481.00  08:33:22
190 481.00  08:33:22
1111 481.40  08:33:49
185 481.60  08:33:49
1097 481.30  08:33:50
1027 481.30  08:34:27
1019 481.30  08:34:48
1018 481.90  08:36:01
98 481.90  08:36:09
1110 481.90  08:36:09
1116 481.60  08:36:45
1045 481.20  08:37:30
1106 481.00  08:38:26
512 484.90  08:39:20
618 484.90  08:39:20
975 487.00  08:40:30
41 487.00  08:40:30
1405 487.80  08:41:25
1108 488.40  08:42:00
1103 488.00  08:42:22
1109 488.00  08:43:11
364 487.80  08:44:29
660 487.80  08:44:50
1045 487.80  08:44:50
1040 487.10  08:44:57
1188 487.70  08:46:24
1153 487.60  08:46:24
1186 487.10  08:47:00
1066 486.90  08:48:15
31 486.90  08:48:15
1150 488.00  08:49:08
1027 487.70  08:49:38
1149 488.40  08:50:49
1167 487.80  08:51:26
436 487.20  08:53:13
730 487.20  08:53:13
1191 486.80  08:53:24
212 488.10  08:55:03
955 488.10  08:55:03
1240 487.70  08:55:24
1182 487.30  08:55:52
212 485.90  08:57:19
845 485.90  08:57:19
579 485.50  08:57:32
1459 486.60  08:59:26
838 487.20  09:00:36
304 487.20  09:00:36
1071 487.00  09:00:41
1000 487.00  09:00:41
121 486.20  09:01:37
1051 486.20  09:01:37
1194 485.20  09:02:56
1001 484.90  09:03:16
1000 486.00  09:04:53
1137 485.80  09:05:32
986 485.80  09:05:32
1083 484.50  09:06:51
1204 484.00  09:08:00
1076 483.10  09:08:26
1041 482.50  09:09:11
1064 481.80  09:10:28
1164 481.80  09:12:18
531 481.70  09:12:22
665 481.70  09:12:22
355 481.50  09:12:46
813 481.50  09:12:46
933 480.20  09:13:27
277 480.20  09:13:27
988 480.80  09:15:18
992 480.80  09:16:02
134 480.80  09:16:46
1000 480.80  09:16:46
1160 480.00  09:18:00
1037 480.00  09:18:00
460 479.10  09:18:51
552 479.10  09:18:51
414 481.60  09:20:36
682 481.60  09:20:36
936 482.20  09:21:43
276 482.20  09:21:43
1000 482.20  09:21:43
163 482.20  09:21:43
1093 480.10  09:23:23
1152 480.40  09:24:16
1006 481.00  09:24:58
1114 481.10  09:25:41
1055 480.60  09:26:30
600 480.40  09:27:32
994 480.10  09:27:36
1123 479.70  09:28:58
1168 480.30  09:30:38
1410 480.80  09:33:26
1197 480.80  09:33:26
43 480.80  09:33:26
955 480.80  09:33:26
1375 480.70  09:33:57
758 480.60  09:34:19
329 480.60  09:34:19
1196 482.60  09:36:20
1079 482.40  09:36:32
14 481.90  09:37:40
1139 481.60  09:37:56
1203 481.30  09:38:05
1108 480.00  09:39:45
879 478.70  09:40:49
248 478.70  09:40:49
1036 478.20  09:41:49
1199 478.30  09:43:29
1172 478.20  09:44:16
1216 478.20  09:44:16
1198 479.10  09:45:41
557 478.10  09:47:44
504 478.10  09:47:44
159 477.80  09:49:15
1049 477.80  09:49:15
1132 477.60  09:49:19
1205 477.60  09:49:19
783 478.50  09:51:00
441 478.50  09:51:00
1174 478.30  09:52:12
1193 478.50  09:53:17
1106 478.50  09:53:17
745 478.70  09:55:05
1105 479.10  09:55:59
1090 479.00  09:56:05
384 478.60  09:57:30
500 478.60  09:57:30
182 478.60  09:57:30
739 477.80  09:58:27
331 477.80  09:58:27
1005 478.60  09:59:53
278 478.60  10:00:23
159 478.60  10:00:23
977 479.60  10:01:48
992 479.60  10:01:48
306 479.60  10:01:48
899 479.60  10:01:48
1067 478.80  10:02:44
842 478.30  10:03:55
363 478.30  10:03:55
1149 478.70  10:05:37
531 478.40  10:05:41
485 478.40  10:05:41
750 477.50  10:06:35
306 477.50  10:06:35
130 477.60  10:06:35
1150 477.10  10:07:05
688 476.40  10:08:26
464 476.40  10:08:26
1000 476.50  10:08:26
144 476.50  10:08:26
1034 476.40  10:11:02
306 476.30  10:11:02
306 476.40  10:11:02
596 476.40  10:11:02
1091 476.50  10:12:52
1075 476.40  10:12:52
1186 476.30  10:14:40
996 476.30  10:14:40
189 476.10  10:16:02
1590 475.80  10:16:09
908 475.90  10:17:04
196 475.90  10:17:04
1063 476.30  10:17:40
1194 476.30  10:18:16
1170 476.70  10:19:38
440 477.10  10:20:04
70 477.10  10:20:04
1014 476.90  10:20:35
278 477.30  10:22:00
208 477.40  10:22:00
289 477.40  10:22:00
340 477.40  10:22:00
583 476.60  10:22:41
106 476.60  10:22:41
1154 476.30  10:23:14
698 476.20  10:23:53
317 476.20  10:23:53
158 475.90  10:24:49
946 475.90  10:24:49
237 476.30  10:25:37
1000 476.30  10:26:45
576 476.30  10:26:45
209 475.60  10:27:45
600 475.60  10:27:45
1000 475.60  10:28:20
212 475.60  10:28:20
10 476.00  10:29:47
252 476.00  10:29:47
252 476.00  10:29:47
1170 476.40  10:30:15
1182 476.40  10:32:15
1078 476.90  10:33:49
1000 476.60  10:33:49
151 476.60  10:33:49
324 476.60  10:34:57
840 476.60  10:34:57
550 476.70  10:35:51
986 476.20  10:36:30
174 476.20  10:36:30
999 476.00  10:37:36
202 475.90  10:38:23
1172 475.50  10:39:13
245 476.30  10:41:30
1021 476.20  10:41:36
550 476.10  10:42:12
255 476.10  10:42:12
306 476.10  10:42:12
1180 475.90  10:43:10
63 476.10  10:45:04
283 476.10  10:45:04
283 476.10  10:45:04
283 476.10  10:45:04
283 476.10  10:45:04
283 476.10  10:45:04
283 476.10  10:45:04
963 476.20  10:46:00
94 476.20  10:46:00
1198 476.20  10:46:57
1114 475.90  10:48:52
239 475.80  10:49:32
239 475.80  10:49:32
1057 475.40  10:50:29
15 475.30  10:51:17
118 475.30  10:51:31
118 475.30  10:51:31
212 475.30  10:51:31
267 475.30  10:51:31
60 475.30  10:51:31
219 475.30  10:51:43
500 475.30  10:51:45
732 474.20  10:52:53
321 474.20  10:52:53
1079 474.30  10:54:08
388 474.50  10:54:48
777 474.50  10:54:48
82 474.20  10:56:45
215 474.20  10:56:45
740 474.20  10:57:01
386 474.20  10:57:01
80 474.40  10:58:12
204 474.40  10:58:12
204 474.40  10:58:12
204 474.40  10:58:12
204 474.40  10:58:24
228 474.30  10:58:32
733 474.30  10:58:32
306 474.30  10:58:32
497 474.00  10:59:35
420 473.70  11:00:25
306 473.70  11:00:25
384 473.80  11:00:25
76 473.80  11:00:25
1012 473.80  11:00:25
275 480.50  11:02:57
381 480.50  11:02:57
574 483.30  11:03:47
617 483.30  11:03:47
1072 485.80  11:04:33
1065 484.20  11:05:23
1186 485.50  11:07:08
1166 486.10  11:07:56
1007 488.60  11:10:16
1191 488.60  11:10:16
921 489.80  11:12:45
310 489.80  11:12:45
1023 492.40  11:14:25
306 492.50  11:14:25
394 492.50  11:14:25
306 492.40  11:14:25
288 493  11:14:25
306 493  11:14:25
849 493  11:14:25
297 492  11:14:25
874 492  11:14:25
1206 493  11:17:50
1053 497  11:19:44
1222 497  11:19:44
440 496  11:21:41
406 496  11:21:41
121 496  11:21:41
95 496  11:21:41
105 496  11:21:41
691 497  11:23:19
405 497  11:23:19
144 497  11:25:06
1010 497  11:25:06
639 497  11:25:09
366 497  11:25:09
1016 497  11:26:47
455 497  11:26:48
717 497  11:26:48
986 500  11:28:07
919 500  11:28:07
250 500  11:28:07
1081 500  11:31:37
1126 500  11:31:39
1064 498  11:32:47
306 497  11:33:16
668 497  11:33:16
55 497  11:33:16
701 496  11:34:35
420 496  11:34:35
3 494  11:36:31
203 494  11:36:34
1063 494  11:36:52
989 494  11:38:06
204 494  11:38:06
701 494  11:41:00
701 494  11:41:00
449 495  11:41:00
1071 494  11:41:04
1096 494  11:42:43
979 494  11:43:41
141 494  11:43:41
1107 494  11:45:02
1068 495  11:47:04
1140 495  11:47:36
1070 494  11:48:19
1145 494  11:49:37
229 494  11:50:38
1213 494  11:51:03
1013 494  11:52:08
1110 495  11:53:31
40 496  11:54:45
1063 496  11:54:45
728 495  11:55:26
337 495  11:55:26
558 496  11:57:26
654 496  11:57:26
1031 496  11:57:37
698 496  11:58:05
32 487  12:27:02
1443 487  12:27:02
1100 487  12:27:05
325 487  12:27:05

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
06:27aRIGHTMOVE PLC - Company Secretary Change
PR
09/27RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/27FTSE 100 Closed Lower as UK Policy Continues to Spook Markets
DJ
09/26RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/26Asking Prices for British Homes Jump 8.7% in September, Rightmove Says
MT
09/26Average British house price tag jumps £2,600
AQ
09/25UK home asking prices rise, tax cuts to spur demand..
RE
09/23RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/22RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/21RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations