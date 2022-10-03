Advanced search
RIGHTMOVE PLC

2022-10-03
10.82 USD   +1.83%
12:24pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/30RIGHTMOVE PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/29Central banks are here to save the day
MS
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/03/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
3 October 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 477.767p. The highest price paid per share was 487.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 464.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0181% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 475,877,471 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 830,801,557. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1118 472.60  08:13:22
1134 471.80  08:13:48
97 476.30  08:17:00
110 476.30  08:17:00
998 476.30  08:17:00
1168 476.20  08:19:02
1000 478.70  08:23:31
62 478.70  08:23:31
1077 477.60  08:28:02
1171 480.10  08:31:29
1151 477.80  08:33:12
200 476.30  08:36:19
1201 475.20  08:37:04
1207 473.20  08:43:20
1222 471.80  08:44:04
1227 470.50  08:50:30
1161 469.20  08:58:22
1173 468.30  09:01:02
1178 467.50  09:04:14
116 468.60  09:09:34
920 468.60  09:09:34
1266 468.70  09:09:34
669 468.80  09:16:38
599 468.80  09:16:38
1049 468.70  09:25:27
232 468.50  09:34:13
140 468.50  09:34:13
223 468.50  09:34:13
294 468.50  09:34:13
366 468.50  09:34:13
1000 468.30  09:34:13
249 468.40  09:34:13
1252 467.40  09:41:51
1132 467.10  09:49:36
1090 466.90  09:51:17
572 466.80  09:57:31
565 466.80  09:57:31
331 465.10  10:04:03
872 465.10  10:04:03
650 464.90  10:11:40
524 464.90  10:11:40
1194 466.00  10:18:33
1126 467.30  10:24:46
1180 467.30  10:29:06
1148 470.80  10:36:38
2 469.60  10:44:27
1098 469.60  10:44:27
12 469.60  10:44:27
1120 470.10  10:51:25
579 468.90  10:57:42
462 468.90  10:57:42
1117 470.50  11:05:28
1139 473.10  11:10:50
19 473.60  11:17:17
1096 473.60  11:17:17
284 475.00  11:23:10
970 475.00  11:23:10
176 474.90  11:28:19
1047 474.90  11:28:19
683 475.20  11:35:37
480 475.20  11:35:37
1086 471.80  11:42:24
1185 470.40  11:46:46
33 472.80  11:51:47
1130 472.80  11:51:47
1038 471.60  11:58:43
1136 472.30  12:04:00
1074 472.80  12:10:42
1201 472.70  12:19:16
440 472.70  12:30:25
730 472.70  12:30:25
264 472.60  12:36:27
862 472.60  12:36:27
822 473.10  12:47:56
368 473.10  12:47:56
252 472.70  12:55:10
896 472.70  12:55:10
57 474.10  13:03:02
697 474.10  13:03:02
296 474.10  13:03:02
3 476.10  13:10:26
640 476.10  13:10:26
239 476.10  13:10:26
382 476.10  13:10:26
378 474.50  13:17:48
663 474.50  13:17:48
1077 473.60  13:26:36
1534 476.80  13:33:50
288 476.60  13:35:57
789 476.60  13:35:57
1196 476.00  13:36:52
713 475.90  13:39:50
449 475.90  13:39:50
1092 477.40  13:47:04
1025 478.20  13:48:07
1149 479.80  13:50:06
1078 478.90  13:50:12
1176 478.90  13:53:53
1144 478.90  13:58:57
1113 481.10  14:03:11
1178 480.20  14:07:43
1115 480.90  14:17:48
1026 481.10  14:20:10
539 481.80  14:24:50
675 481.80  14:24:50
1033 481.10  14:29:08
1077 481.10  14:30:04
1021 481.40  14:30:55
797 481.80  14:32:01
248 481.80  14:32:01
55 481.70  14:32:25
950 481.70  14:32:25
42 481.70  14:32:25
1118 480.90  14:32:58
1170 479.50  14:34:05
1101 479.50  14:35:26
1170 480.90  14:36:50
703 480.90  14:39:02
545 480.90  14:39:02
188 480.20  14:40:04
910 480.20  14:40:04
1175 480.60  14:41:59
700 484.10  14:47:16
431 484.10  14:47:16
421 484.70  14:48:45
683 484.70  14:48:45
500 484.70  14:48:45
695 484.80  14:48:45
684 483.90  14:49:47
550 483.90  14:49:47
1222 482.70  14:52:40
443 481.80  14:55:09
684 481.80  14:55:09
19 481.80  14:55:09
1207 482.20  14:57:02
259 482.00  14:59:06
893 482.00  14:59:06
1219 486.70  15:02:09
271 486.60  15:02:10
244 486.60  15:02:10
358 486.60  15:02:10
127 486.60  15:02:10
31 486.60  15:02:10
1201 486.90  15:04:00
898 487.10  15:06:21
187 487.10  15:06:21
954 486.40  15:06:45
192 486.40  15:06:45
398 486.50  15:08:21
1237 486.50  15:08:21
815 485.30  15:09:14
235 485.30  15:09:14
1074 485.60  15:11:30
167 485.60  15:11:30
678 485.20  15:12:50
384 485.20  15:12:50
1177 484.10  15:14:40
1214 482.70  15:16:34
1192 482.10  15:18:45
380 482.50  15:21:07
722 482.50  15:21:07
464 482.40  15:23:16
220 482.40  15:23:16
349 482.40  15:23:16
1159 482.70  15:25:17
1150 484.00  15:28:01
978 483.50  15:29:02
225 483.50  15:29:02
1026 484.60  15:31:57
220 484.60  15:31:57
1082 484.40  15:33:42
1045 483.90  15:59:37
140 483.90  16:00:24
234 483.80  16:00:24
908 483.80  16:00:24
297 484.00  16:03:14
938 484.00  16:03:14
5 483.80  16:03:19
1353 483.90  16:03:19
561 483.90  16:03:19
700 483.90  16:03:19
950 484.10  16:06:24
506 484.10  16:06:24
1223 483.90  16:06:27
240 483.70  16:07:46
995 483.70  16:07:46
1191 483.60  16:11:24
1255 482.90  16:12:50
1224 483.10  16:14:52
1137 482.90  16:17:20
1234 482.80  16:17:29
1114 483.00  16:18:46
231 482.70  16:19:30
571 482.70  16:19:30
332 482.70  16:19:30
440 482.70  16:21:08
584 482.70  16:21:08
373 482.70  16:21:35
704 482.70  16:21:49
78 482.70  16:21:57
104 483.00  16:22:35
1409 482.90  16:22:35
117 483.00  16:23:40
1571 483.00  16:23:40
388 483.00  16:23:40

Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations