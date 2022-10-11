Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:44 2022-10-11 pm EDT
10.09 USD   -1.46%
12:28pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/11/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11 October 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 458.330p. The highest price paid per share was 465.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 451.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0186% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 476,774,471 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 829,904,557. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
892 459.50  08:10:10
167 459.30  08:16:03
811 459.30  08:16:03
987 460.50  08:17:54
928 462.30  08:21:41
1038 462.70  08:23:02
1070 462.40  08:24:44
1307 464.60  08:30:02
714 464.70  08:30:02
356 464.70  08:30:02
920 464.30  08:31:37
898 463.40  08:37:19
913 464.10  08:38:04
952 463.90  08:38:17
899 462.60  08:41:04
714 463.40  08:43:25
206 463.40  08:43:25
1042 463.30  08:48:30
1065 463.10  08:54:34
964 462.30  08:57:59
898 463.10  09:02:30
981 464.50  09:09:31
80 464.50  09:09:31
880 464.10  09:15:04
923 464.80  09:22:16
1050 464.90  09:24:17
907 465.00  09:28:20
870 463.40  09:33:07
44 463.40  09:33:07
895 463.80  09:36:00
125 463.80  09:36:00
983 463.60  09:37:25
876 462.00  09:40:30
194 462.00  09:40:30
992 462.90  09:43:03
1009 462.10  09:45:30
903 461.40  09:49:36
871 460.20  09:53:11
491 458.80  09:53:57
514 458.80  09:53:57
1081 459.50  10:00:14
936 459.90  10:06:00
130 460.00  10:09:54
430 460.00  10:09:54
995 459.50  10:12:05
1021 459.60  10:16:06
871 460.00  10:22:48
1000 459.80  10:28:25
1005 458.90  10:33:30
872 458.30  10:41:01
751 456.90  10:46:55
259 456.90  10:46:55
1073 457.70  10:51:30
958 458.10  10:58:49
848 458.60  11:00:48
190 458.60  11:00:48
120 459.00  11:03:39
757 459.00  11:03:42
174 459.40  11:10:13
708 459.40  11:10:13
611 459.70  11:15:00
386 459.70  11:15:00
271 459.50  11:23:17
636 459.50  11:23:17
904 460.50  11:27:45
755 460.20  11:33:51
265 460.20  11:33:51
1005 460.40  11:38:53
914 460.50  11:44:55
880 459.90  11:49:06
1073 460.60  12:01:48
35 461.20  12:02:50
1001 461.20  12:02:50
1002 460.30  12:08:03
1051 459.60  12:14:39
400 459.00  12:20:04
467 459.00  12:20:04
693 460.60  12:25:00
419 460.40  12:28:40
475 460.40  12:28:40
922 460.40  12:34:35
384 460.30  12:41:16
654 460.30  12:41:16
878 460.10  12:45:36
88 460.10  12:45:36
909 459.80  12:53:34
192 460.90  12:59:01
490 460.90  12:59:01
3 460.90  12:59:01
902 461.40  13:00:00
544 460.80  13:03:03
505 460.80  13:03:03
994 460.80  13:06:15
723 461.00  13:13:29
206 461.00  13:13:29
954 461.20  13:17:18
867 461.90  13:25:08
102 461.90  13:25:08
1058 461.80  13:25:14
1010 461.70  13:30:12
1004 461.40  13:33:24
384 461.70  13:35:21
50 461.70  13:35:21
284 461.70  13:35:21
258 461.70  13:35:21
1021 461.00  13:37:16
1079 460.60  13:39:45
854 458.60  13:43:09
68 458.60  13:43:09
875 459.40  13:47:14
618 459.10  13:50:52
878 459.80  13:57:22
43 459.80  13:57:22
1054 459.70  13:57:23
5 459.70  13:57:23
953 459.30  14:00:05
889 459.20  14:07:39
98 459.70  14:11:20
931 459.70  14:11:20
947 459.50  14:12:29
1080 459.40  14:15:18
1003 458.20  14:18:32
879 458.10  14:24:35
30 458.10  14:24:35
11 458.10  14:27:02
868 458.10  14:27:02
906 458.10  14:27:55
975 458.30  14:29:29
34 458.00  14:30:18
915 458.00  14:30:18
923 457.70  14:30:59
45 457.70  14:30:59
969 458.00  14:32:00
1068 458.10  14:32:25
1000 458.20  14:32:25
1052 458.00  14:34:26
1006 457.80  14:36:08
1014 457.90  14:37:51
1017 457.20  14:39:08
961 456.80  14:40:52
655 457.20  14:42:26
329 457.20  14:42:26
391 456.50  14:44:44
452 456.50  14:44:44
233 456.50  14:44:44
1289 456.40  14:45:55
728 456.20  14:46:05
1025 455.90  14:46:07
153 455.40  14:49:31
955 455.30  14:49:35
126 455.30  14:49:35
1070 455.20  14:50:47
1010 455.00  14:51:11
1062 454.10  14:52:43
899 452.80  14:56:31
7 452.80  14:56:31
4 451.70  14:57:34
1020 451.70  14:57:34
960 451.80  15:01:05
904 451.60  15:01:19
1071 452.20  15:02:40
553 452.20  15:03:30
424 452.20  15:03:30
384 452.00  15:05:23
561 452.00  15:05:23
624 452.30  15:09:20
260 452.30  15:09:20
965 452.20  15:10:54
387 452.20  15:12:53
670 452.20  15:12:53
1000 453.10  15:17:40
17 453.10  15:17:40
1011 453.30  15:19:28
1058 452.50  15:21:33
23 452.50  15:22:35
982 452.50  15:22:35
974 452.00  15:23:56
124 452.90  15:28:03
768 452.90  15:28:03
492 452.60  15:29:44
557 452.60  15:29:44
923 452.10  15:30:21
1066 453.60  15:33:08
41 453.70  15:33:08
112 454.50  15:33:47
1018 455.10  15:35:27
922 455.00  15:35:48
872 454.50  15:38:08
867 456.00  15:41:35
859 455.80  15:41:39
138 455.80  15:41:39
213 455.70  15:43:17
688 455.70  15:43:25
1051 455.00  15:46:01
902 454.70  15:48:35
9 454.70  15:48:35
75 454.80  15:50:24
534 454.70  15:50:29
503 454.70  15:50:29
954 454.90  15:53:36
1004 454.90  15:54:03
50 454.90  15:56:21
30 454.90  15:56:29
290 454.90  15:56:29
608 454.90  15:56:30
861 454.50  15:57:41
143 454.50  15:57:41
93 454.40  16:00:54
176 454.40  16:00:54
1062 454.30  16:02:02
122 454.70  16:02:36
131 455.50  16:03:58
728 455.50  16:03:58
43 455.50  16:03:58
1044 455.30  16:04:11
927 454.80  16:05:05
950 454.80  16:06:55
1000 454.80  16:10:13
958 454.70  16:10:31
80 455.10  16:13:44
859 455.20  16:14:16
53 455.20  16:14:16
974 455.60  16:16:01
712 455.50  16:17:57
178 455.50  16:17:57
450 455.40  16:19:39
419 455.40  16:19:39
909 455.30  16:20:33
884 454.70  16:22:24
186 454.80  16:22:37
820 454.70  16:22:40
147 454.70  16:22:40

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
12:28pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07HSBC Cuts Rightmove PT, Affirms Reduce Rating
MT
10/07FTSE 100 Struggles in Cautious Trade Before U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
10/06RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/05RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/04RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/03RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/30RIGHTMOVE PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations