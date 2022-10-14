Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:32 2022-10-14 pm EDT
10.39 USD   +0.82%
12:13pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/12RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/14/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 October 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 152,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 470.568. The highest price paid per share was 478.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 462.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0183% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 477,246,471 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 829,432,557. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1 467.00  08:27:19
959 466.60  08:27:30
862 466.10  08:30:00
833 464.00  08:33:00
929 464.40  08:34:52
537 463.90  08:36:40
451 463.90  08:36:40
754 465.10  08:40:14
167 465.10  08:40:14
362 466.30  08:44:00
955 467.30  08:44:45
901 466.70  08:49:04
851 466.30  08:50:56
1015 466.60  08:53:17
861 467.30  08:56:55
934 467.10  08:59:54
985 466.10  09:02:36
1019 465.80  09:09:05
840 465.60  09:11:24
847 465.60  09:15:16
955 464.30  09:18:53
979 464.10  09:21:10
185 463.10  09:25:45
744 463.10  09:25:45
2 462.60  09:27:55
1026 462.60  09:27:55
7 463.30  09:32:48
1015 463.30  09:32:56
973 464.60  09:37:09
940 464.30  09:40:37
956 464.50  09:44:03
920 464.00  09:48:08
987 463.90  09:50:37
870 463.70  09:55:15
946 462.60  09:58:46
838 462.60  09:58:46
1007 463.00  10:05:35
697 463.10  10:05:35
293 463.10  10:05:35
895 463.70  10:15:39
750 463.20  10:17:12
94 463.20  10:17:12
980 462.90  10:22:04
697 463.60  10:25:01
305 463.60  10:25:01
1 462.60  10:28:29
631 462.70  10:28:29
990 462.70  10:31:09
1 463.10  10:36:14
4 463.10  10:36:14
17 463.10  10:36:28
167 463.10  10:36:28
357 463.10  10:36:28
863 463.10  10:37:57
855 463.90  10:42:09
871 467.70  10:46:13
849 464.60  10:51:14
1011 464.90  10:54:49
937 465.00  10:59:48
638 465.90  11:04:38
367 465.90  11:04:38
845 466.50  11:09:44
916 466.90  11:13:57
896 466.30  11:18:01
842 465.10  11:21:33
988 465.80  11:26:05
22 465.80  11:26:05
1025 469.40  11:29:59
7 468.70  11:36:51
62 468.80  11:36:51
1024 469.60  11:38:08
984 469.60  11:41:13
102 471.10  11:47:13
810 471.10  11:47:13
860 472.10  11:51:15
942 477.60  12:37:30
864 478.00  12:41:24
771 477.70  12:45:03
981 477.80  12:49:24
426 473.90  12:55:08
446 473.90  12:55:08
226 474.50  12:59:11
53 474.50  12:59:11
630 474.50  12:59:11
900 474.80  13:03:05
381 473.80  13:07:24
461 473.80  13:07:24
980 473.60  13:10:07
24 474.40  13:16:09
802 474.40  13:16:09
58 474.40  13:16:09
272 474.30  13:20:34
1006 474.40  13:21:24
527 474.60  13:27:16
322 474.60  13:27:16
821 474.40  13:29:55
94 474.40  13:29:55
1029 474.00  13:31:46
996 474.20  13:34:18
852 473.90  13:38:16
720 474.40  13:40:52
261 474.50  13:40:52
939 474.40  13:45:37
568 474.80  13:51:00
359 474.80  13:51:00
847 474.70  13:51:48
865 476.40  13:55:54
955 477.20  13:58:07
880 476.60  14:01:35
979 476.70  14:05:35
921 477.30  14:09:27
684 477.10  14:10:58
330 477.10  14:10:58
963 476.60  14:16:00
961 476.50  14:19:16
211 477.00  14:21:44
853 476.80  14:21:54
96 476.80  14:21:54
1001 476.30  14:25:25
886 476.60  14:28:45
897 476.80  14:29:50
125 476.80  14:29:50
834 476.70  14:30:13
744 477.30  14:31:35
159 477.30  14:31:35
593 477.20  14:31:48
971 476.90  14:33:32
928 476.40  14:33:58
44 476.30  14:35:16
684 476.30  14:35:16
249 476.30  14:35:16
962 476.10  14:36:08
89 476.80  14:37:50
837 476.80  14:37:54
943 477.90  14:38:58
528 478.50  14:40:26
489 478.50  14:40:26
935 476.40  14:42:09
869 474.70  14:44:02
891 473.90  14:45:36
697 474.70  14:48:01
148 474.70  14:48:07
933 475.80  14:48:55
844 476.80  14:50:29
929 476.90  14:51:40
962 474.90  14:54:23
753 475.60  14:56:04
216 475.60  14:56:04
517 474.70  14:57:39
452 474.70  14:57:39
684 474.80  14:57:39
198 474.80  14:57:39
928 471.80  15:01:06
930 470.60  15:02:42
901 471.80  15:03:25
893 473.40  15:05:36
684 473.50  15:05:36
236 473.50  15:05:36
254 473.60  15:07:46
255 473.70  15:07:46
443 473.70  15:07:46
903 473.90  15:09:46
869 473.20  15:11:35
886 472.30  15:12:46
867 472.00  15:14:33
509 472.50  15:16:37
463 472.50  15:16:37
684 472.40  15:18:11
1008 471.40  15:19:23
434 470.60  15:22:13
868 470.20  15:22:19
869 469.80  15:24:07
935 469.90  15:25:54
600 469.80  15:27:32
827 470.80  15:29:04
553 471.20  15:30:39
280 471.20  15:30:39
998 471.60  15:32:18
891 471.50  15:34:10
915 471.00  15:35:21
995 471.10  15:37:03
965 470.70  15:39:10
776 470.60  15:40:49
111 470.60  15:40:50
589 469.80  15:42:23
595 468.60  15:43:45
349 468.60  15:43:45
996 469.20  15:46:38
841 469.90  15:48:36
834 470.30  15:50:08
987 470.80  15:51:19
532 470.70  15:53:18
339 470.70  15:53:18
898 471.10  15:54:54
114 471.10  15:54:54
131 471.90  15:57:20
818 471.90  15:57:20
980 472.50  15:59:24
243 472.60  16:00:10
507 472.40  16:01:02
904 472.80  16:01:50
906 472.70  16:04:11
93 472.70  16:04:11
684 472.80  16:05:30
893 472.60  16:06:56
468 471.60  16:08:35
537 471.60  16:08:35
869 470.80  16:10:48
66 470.80  16:10:48
596 470.10  16:11:55
51 470.10  16:11:55
288 470.10  16:11:55
837 469.40  16:13:31
576 469.00  16:14:48
77 469.00  16:14:48
226 468.50  16:16:38
403 468.30  16:16:40
497 468.30  16:16:40
964 468.30  16:18:56
868 468.30  16:20:07
60 468.30  16:20:07
904 468.90  16:21:48
851 468.60  16:22:39
77 468.60  16:23:09
509 468.60  16:23:09
1200 469.00  16:25:37
957 469.00  16:25:51
947 469.00  16:25:51
946 468.90  16:26:26
957 468.90  16:26:58
5 469.10  16:27:29
5 469.10  16:27:31
378 469.00  16:27:32
605 469.00  16:27:32

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
12:13pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/12RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/11RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07HSBC Cuts Rightmove PT, Affirms Reduce Rating
MT
10/07FTSE 100 Struggles in Cautious Trade Before U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
10/06RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/05RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations