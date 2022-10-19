Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:35 2022-10-19 pm EDT
10.27 USD   -5.08%
10/18RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17Rightmove Says UK Housing Market Lost Momentum Following Government Economic Plan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/19/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 October 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 152,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 464.184p. The highest price paid per share was 474.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 458.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0183% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 477,695,471 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 828,983,557. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
951 473.30  08:14:24
892 474.90  08:20:12
998 473.50  08:25:17
29 473.50  08:25:17
925 472.20  08:28:17
863 469.60  08:37:59
894 470.40  08:42:28
394 470.90  08:49:31
451 470.90  08:49:31
990 473.00  08:55:28
838 471.80  08:59:52
147 471.80  08:59:52
882 470.40  09:02:25
739 469.10  09:14:07
293 469.10  09:14:07
839 467.90  09:20:56
80 467.90  09:20:56
973 469.90  09:34:36
900 469.60  09:35:02
649 469.10  09:38:54
248 469.10  09:38:54
888 469.30  09:48:18
683 470.10  09:55:00
199 470.10  09:55:00
647 470.70  10:01:42
193 470.70  10:01:42
886 470.90  10:03:49
75 470.60  10:04:03
843 470.60  10:04:03
950 471.50  10:08:12
836 470.40  10:10:19
669 470.40  10:17:49
173 470.40  10:17:49
960 470.20  10:20:28
836 470.70  10:25:05
971 470.70  10:25:05
268 471.00  10:34:42
974 471.00  10:36:00
1007 470.40  10:38:35
873 470.30  10:47:46
595 470.30  10:47:46
450 470.40  10:47:46
1015 471.80  10:55:54
777 471.50  10:59:52
112 471.50  10:59:52
940 471.20  11:08:04
1022 470.20  11:22:06
699 469.60  11:27:05
132 469.70  11:27:05
967 469.40  11:34:31
1034 468.90  11:39:00
897 468.10  11:44:39
832 468.50  11:53:05
2 468.30  11:53:13
10 468.10  11:53:51
849 468.40  11:55:09
353 468.40  11:57:19
556 468.40  11:57:19
928 469.10  12:01:36
596 469.20  12:01:36
1024 468.40  12:09:12
916 467.20  12:16:12
896 465.90  12:19:49
375 467.20  12:24:42
617 467.20  12:24:42
897 466.00  12:28:36
880 465.80  12:34:24
986 465.40  12:41:08
203 464.80  12:46:28
755 464.80  12:46:28
952 464.80  12:51:00
977 463.70  12:52:38
669 464.00  12:58:49
341 464.00  12:58:49
279 464.10  13:03:15
681 464.10  13:03:15
898 463.70  13:03:24
59 463.70  13:03:24
699 463.20  13:06:52
276 463.20  13:06:52
1017 463.40  13:12:49
1034 463.00  13:18:02
998 462.50  13:20:00
893 463.00  13:23:48
387 462.40  13:30:38
546 462.40  13:30:38
926 461.30  13:31:54
934 462.10  13:37:01
2 461.80  13:37:29
128 461.80  13:37:29
376 461.80  13:37:29
2 461.80  13:37:31
699 461.80  13:37:31
994 461.50  13:39:28
699 461.60  13:39:28
256 461.60  13:39:28
882 462.00  13:52:36
279 461.50  13:56:00
627 461.50  13:56:00
134 461.20  13:56:23
868 461.20  13:57:02
973 460.90  13:57:23
902 461.40  13:59:57
1000 461.40  14:02:25
31 461.40  14:02:25
948 461.10  14:09:12
959 460.80  14:16:00
149 461.60  14:21:00
860 462.00  14:23:50
933 462.00  14:25:00
329 461.80  14:28:09
661 461.80  14:28:09
974 461.80  14:30:03
991 461.50  14:30:11
1000 461.70  14:31:00
403 461.70  14:31:00
810 462.50  14:32:30
150 462.50  14:32:30
550 462.40  14:32:30
57 462.40  14:32:30
297 462.40  14:32:30
1024 462.90  14:34:40
426 462.50  14:35:22
467 462.50  14:35:22
870 462.40  14:37:17
850 461.60  14:38:17
1036 460.80  14:40:32
912 459.90  14:42:22
900 459.90  14:45:00
300 459.30  14:45:29
557 459.30  14:45:29
962 459.20  14:46:27
1017 459.70  14:47:47
2 458.70  14:50:16
595 458.90  14:51:01
319 458.90  14:51:01
953 459.40  14:52:04
11 459.50  14:54:02
913 459.50  14:54:21
1000 459.50  14:54:21
172 459.50  14:54:21
713 459.30  14:57:21
163 459.30  14:57:21
833 459.50  14:59:13
997 459.60  15:02:14
2 459.60  15:02:14
128 459.50  15:02:41
713 459.50  15:02:41
45 459.50  15:02:41
921 459.90  15:03:43
982 460.30  15:05:37
1024 460.00  15:06:38
885 460.60  15:09:15
1000 460.70  15:09:15
282 460.70  15:09:15
994 459.80  15:11:10
942 460.10  15:12:46
713 462.80  15:19:19
714 462.80  15:19:19
1022 462.90  15:20:27
896 462.90  15:20:27
279 462.90  15:20:59
706 462.90  15:20:59
798 462.80  15:22:25
187 462.80  15:22:25
844 462.80  15:24:16
1012 462.80  15:25:34
1021 464.40  15:29:32
713 464.50  15:29:32
269 464.50  15:29:32
950 464.90  15:30:23
713 464.70  15:30:23
163 464.70  15:30:23
950 463.80  15:32:17
1000 463.10  15:33:10
132 463.10  15:33:10
871 462.90  15:34:30
126 462.90  15:34:30
982 462.40  15:35:51
985 462.40  15:38:05
906 463.00  15:40:01
625 462.40  15:41:00
330 462.40  15:41:00
904 462.40  15:41:00
713 461.50  15:43:00
540 461.60  15:43:00
1000 461.50  15:44:39
372 461.70  15:46:34
509 461.70  15:46:34
1029 462.00  15:48:48
879 461.80  15:49:40
390 462.20  15:51:11
440 462.20  15:51:11
1001 462.00  15:52:07
967 462.00  15:53:35
146 462.00  15:54:47
923 461.90  15:55:11
859 461.20  15:56:34
883 461.60  15:58:26
834 461.20  15:59:10
939 460.10  16:00:14
980 459.70  16:01:49
1000 460.60  16:05:46
392 460.70  16:05:46
3 460.60  16:05:48
241 460.50  16:06:10
742 460.50  16:06:10
1031 460.90  16:08:56
38 460.60  16:09:39
919 460.60  16:09:39
1032 461.10  16:11:25
675 461.10  16:13:25
363 461.10  16:13:25
899 460.90  16:13:39
22 460.90  16:14:41
2 460.90  16:14:41
713 460.90  16:14:41
110 461.00  16:14:41
564 461.20  16:16:26
86 461.20  16:16:53
945 461.20  16:16:53
2 461.40  16:18:37
134 461.40  16:18:37
1242 461.40  16:18:37
452 461.50  16:20:03
491 461.50  16:20:03
912 461.40  16:20:06
714 461.20  16:21:51
191 461.20  16:21:51
30 461.20  16:22:23
65 461.20  16:22:23
222 461.20  16:22:23
27 461.20  16:22:23
42 461.30  16:22:43
232 461.30  16:22:43
2 461.30  16:22:43
1389 461.40  16:23:10
112 461.40  16:23:10
637 461.40  16:23:10
123 461.40  16:23:25
369 461.40  16:23:25

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
10/18RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17Rightmove Says UK Housing Market Lost Momentum Following Government Economic Plan
MT
10/16UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget":..
RE
10/14RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/12RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/11RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations