RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/19RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/18RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/20/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
20 October 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 152,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 468.201p. The highest price paid per share was 478.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 460.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0183% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 477,847,471 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 828,831,557. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary                                                       CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
196 464.90  08:19:11
631 464.90  08:19:11
1029 464.90  08:19:32
277 463.70  08:22:49
665 463.70  08:22:49
900 464.70  08:26:05
949 464.00  08:30:01
987 465.00  08:35:08
950 465.00  08:35:08
986 465.10  08:38:05
972 464.40  08:39:17
1013 465.30  08:45:14
879 465.10  08:46:44
920 464.00  08:48:28
10 464.00  08:50:55
849 464.00  08:50:55
909 463.40  08:57:25
887 463.40  08:57:25
903 462.30  09:01:38
839 463.10  09:04:13
1011 464.50  09:07:54
1 462.30  09:12:35
1008 462.30  09:12:35
899 462.90  09:17:15
888 462.80  09:20:02
1010 462.20  09:21:54
867 462.20  09:26:45
316 462.00  09:29:14
522 462.00  09:29:14
955 462.90  09:33:57
880 463.40  09:38:27
1021 463.50  09:41:00
1038 463.40  09:48:06
722 463.40  09:48:06
261 463.40  09:48:06
886 461.80  09:53:27
1002 461.00  09:56:28
1 461.00  09:56:28
1028 461.70  10:05:01
722 461.60  10:05:01
292 461.60  10:05:01
865 462.20  10:08:06
600 462.60  10:11:24
398 462.60  10:11:24
878 463.80  10:16:32
83 463.80  10:16:32
1022 463.80  10:18:38
877 463.40  10:28:30
119 463.30  10:29:25
840 463.30  10:29:25
674 462.90  10:30:34
218 462.90  10:30:34
921 463.00  10:35:49
955 462.40  10:39:28
233 461.90  10:42:48
17 461.90  10:43:31
614 461.90  10:43:31
256 462.10  10:49:06
893 461.90  10:49:19
895 462.70  10:53:28
960 462.50  10:57:13
950 461.00  11:02:33
32 461.60  11:07:00
382 462.20  11:09:00
617 462.20  11:09:00
838 461.60  11:11:01
656 461.50  11:15:21
182 461.50  11:15:21
593 461.20  11:19:02
427 461.20  11:19:02
702 461.20  11:27:39
250 461.20  11:27:39
876 460.90  11:27:48
825 460.70  11:33:27
849 462.10  11:37:58
115 462.10  11:37:58
832 463.00  11:42:24
9 463.00  11:42:24
600 463.00  11:45:14
296 463.00  11:45:14
38 463.00  11:45:14
711 462.10  11:49:44
929 463.30  11:53:26
979 463.50  11:57:59
538 463.10  12:05:03
469 463.10  12:05:03
761 462.80  12:11:56
157 462.80  12:11:56
1022 463.50  12:12:53
596 463.20  12:19:27
275 463.20  12:19:27
834 466.40  12:21:36
26 467.20  12:27:20
907 467.20  12:27:20
569 466.20  12:30:57
453 466.20  12:30:57
144 465.10  12:37:55
843 465.10  12:37:55
85 464.40  12:40:31
700 464.40  12:40:31
149 464.40  12:40:31
1006 463.90  12:44:48
876 464.90  12:50:18
929 464.30  12:55:11
950 465.60  13:05:35
52 465.60  13:05:35
596 465.60  13:05:35
358 465.60  13:05:35
904 463.80  13:09:08
530 464.80  13:16:46
497 464.80  13:16:46
534 466.10  13:19:53
304 466.10  13:19:53
954 469.00  13:24:03
999 468.40  13:30:01
849 468.80  13:32:00
965 468.90  13:34:17
857 466.50  13:37:13
974 466.10  13:40:24
857 465.50  13:46:34
826 465.60  13:49:06
535 467.30  13:52:40
380 467.30  13:52:40
830 465.90  13:55:31
598 465.50  13:58:10
333 465.50  13:58:10
989 466.50  14:01:21
864 466.40  14:07:12
1003 466.40  14:10:19
998 466.40  14:13:44
919 467.00  14:16:40
916 466.20  14:19:04
46 466.20  14:19:04
1017 467.50  14:24:01
968 466.90  14:27:24
935 467.20  14:31:32
962 467.40  14:31:55
1029 467.40  14:31:55
1025 468.60  14:34:02
722 468.50  14:34:03
231 468.50  14:34:03
110 468.00  14:34:38
863 468.00  14:34:38
801 467.70  14:36:25
227 467.70  14:36:25
988 468.70  14:39:09
933 468.70  14:41:19
722 468.70  14:41:19
226 468.70  14:41:19
17 468.60  14:42:27
918 468.60  14:42:27
946 469.60  14:46:03
51 469.60  14:47:04
880 469.60  14:47:04
861 469.60  14:48:06
991 469.40  14:50:23
914 469.60  14:51:05
864 470.40  14:54:10
630 470.60  14:56:07
245 470.60  14:56:07
248 470.00  14:57:10
657 470.00  14:57:10
296 469.70  14:59:42
103 469.70  14:59:44
614 469.70  14:59:59
834 471.40  15:02:08
969 471.60  15:02:08
966 473.30  15:04:14
892 475.40  15:06:02
853 475.20  15:06:04
1003 475.80  15:09:49
985 476.70  15:12:34
509 476.60  15:12:34
165 476.60  15:12:34
950 477.50  15:13:51
64 477.50  15:13:51
713 477.50  15:16:21
193 477.50  15:16:21
984 477.90  15:17:54
978 478.80  15:21:09
1014 478.80  15:22:07
994 478.00  15:23:29
959 478.50  15:26:27
604 476.70  15:27:31
248 476.70  15:27:31
858 477.80  15:29:54
863 476.90  15:31:53
52 476.90  15:31:53
934 476.30  15:33:28
127 475.70  15:35:26
799 475.70  15:35:26
899 475.80  15:37:01
75 476.50  15:39:25
966 476.70  15:40:29
295 476.20  15:40:32
628 476.20  15:40:32
1022 477.00  15:45:30
36 477.00  15:45:30
698 477.00  15:45:30
380 477.10  15:45:30
951 477.20  15:48:06
1017 477.20  15:50:43
480 477.00  15:52:34
421 477.00  15:52:34
938 476.00  15:54:00
55 476.00  15:54:00
885 475.70  15:55:51
903 476.70  15:59:44
886 476.70  16:01:01
909 476.70  16:01:01
1005 476.80  16:04:31
986 476.50  16:04:56
241 476.50  16:07:25
611 476.50  16:07:25
713 476.60  16:09:52
912 476.70  16:11:04
480 476.70  16:11:34
433 476.70  16:11:34
82 477.30  16:15:07
819 477.30  16:15:09
389 477.00  16:15:35
602 477.00  16:15:35
418 476.60  16:18:02
417 476.60  16:18:02
740 476.50  16:20:00
233 476.50  16:20:00
835 476.40  16:21:02
229 476.20  16:22:03
925 476.40  16:22:43
530 476.50  16:22:56
242 476.60  16:23:27
367 476.60  16:23:27

© PRNewswire 2022
