Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:30 2022-11-02 pm EDT
11.32 USD   -0.69%
01:19pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/01RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/31RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/02/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 November 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 88,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 500.246p. The highest price paid per share was 505.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 494.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0106% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 479,063,227 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 827,615,801. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary                                     CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
200 497.50  08:13:41
137 497.20  08:14:52
978 498.00  08:20:41
962 499.00  08:27:02
583 498.50  08:35:53
320 498.50  08:35:53
362 499.40  08:38:40
497 499.40  08:38:40
877 499.70  08:44:04
900 499.70  08:51:56
599 498.10  08:57:05
282 498.10  08:57:05
886 498.00  09:03:34
368 498.10  09:09:27
151 498.10  09:09:27
275 498.10  09:09:27
10 498.10  09:09:27
898 496.20  09:19:27
881 496.10  09:26:16
861 497.80  09:39:10
955 497.70  09:45:41
937 497.20  09:57:00
900 497.00  10:00:12
816 497.80  10:08:28
40 497.80  10:08:28
750 498.00  10:12:44
173 498.00  10:12:44
841 497.50  10:27:41
347 497.90  10:31:02
498 497.90  10:31:02
627 496.80  10:35:43
51 496.80  10:35:43
870 496.60  10:43:39
100 496.20  10:47:01
931 495.70  10:50:42
39 495.20  10:52:54
839 495.10  10:53:23
877 495.70  10:59:14
842 495.20  11:11:37
813 494.80  11:20:01
811 495.10  11:27:55
993 496.80  11:41:43
596 496.70  11:44:18
228 496.70  11:44:18
987 497.10  11:48:33
588 497.80  11:59:50
930 500.60  12:10:34
284 500.20  12:11:11
996 500.60  12:15:01
867 499.30  12:15:01
966 499.30  12:15:01
945 499.10  12:15:33
965 499.10  12:17:30
854 499.90  12:27:46
812 502.20  12:36:46
969 502.20  12:40:41
213 501.00  12:48:07
687 501.00  12:48:07
867 503.00  13:00:17
816 502.40  13:09:38
963 502.20  13:16:28
503 503.40  13:28:04
429 503.40  13:28:04
1000 504.00  13:31:18
667 504.00  13:31:18
218 504.00  13:31:18
888 503.00  13:33:12
837 503.20  13:36:36
882 503.20  13:38:17
845 504.20  13:41:27
667 504.80  13:45:00
185 504.80  13:45:00
642 504.80  13:48:13
268 504.80  13:48:13
922 505.40  13:54:33
908 505.40  13:54:33
896 504.60  14:01:20
973 504.40  14:03:29
667 505.60  14:08:14
650 505.60  14:08:14
335 505.20  14:11:51
558 505.20  14:11:51
911 505.40  14:14:31
2 504.60  14:19:57
954 504.80  14:23:39
667 504.80  14:23:39
285 504.80  14:23:39
956 504.00  14:27:47
2 504.00  14:27:47
667 504.00  14:30:37
329 504.00  14:30:37
867 504.00  14:34:15
835 504.60  14:41:13
667 504.60  14:41:13
811 503.60  14:44:49
819 503.80  14:48:24
844 503.80  14:50:50
946 503.80  14:55:08
580 503.80  14:57:25
323 503.80  14:57:25
930 504.00  15:00:53
991 502.80  15:04:30
870 502.80  15:08:53
277 502.60  15:15:00
550 502.60  15:15:00
919 502.20  15:16:21
834 501.40  15:19:13
41 501.40  15:19:13
978 500.80  15:24:06
958 500.20  15:27:05
80 499.80  15:30:31
653 499.80  15:30:31
423 499.20  15:34:59
390 499.20  15:34:59
838 499.80  15:38:40
858 499.50  15:40:01
275 499.30  15:43:21
686 499.30  15:43:21
845 498.00  15:44:34
993 497.80  15:47:43
820 498.00  15:50:36
2 497.90  15:56:01
900 497.80  15:56:03
12 497.60  15:58:41
1 497.60  15:58:41
4 497.60  15:58:42
982 497.50  15:58:57
339 496.40  16:03:51
597 496.40  16:03:51
450 496.40  16:05:38
405 496.40  16:05:38
900 495.70  16:08:16
36 495.70  16:08:16
109 496.40  16:13:11
847 496.40  16:14:22
842 496.20  16:19:40
667 496.20  16:19:40
134 496.20  16:21:44
867 496.20  16:21:44
5 496.20  16:22:44
37 496.20  16:22:44
640 496.20  16:22:44

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
01:19pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/01RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/31RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/31UK Housing Demand Drops a Third as Mortgage Rate Hikes Bite
DJ
10/31SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Gore Street Energy Storage buys p..
AN
10/31LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies raises Centrica and Drax to 'buy'
AN
10/28RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/27RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/27UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/26RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations