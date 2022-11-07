Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:10 2022-11-07 pm EST
11.48 USD   -0.17%
12:14pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/04RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/03FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Up 0.6%, Sainsbury Leads Gains
DJ
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/07/2022 | 12:14pm EST
7 November 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 86,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 505.347p. The highest price paid per share was 509.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 503.0000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0104% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 479,327,227 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 827,351,801. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary                                     CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
840 504.60  08:08:47
823 504.00  08:14:43
896 506.80  08:18:29
655 503.40  08:24:26
367 505.20  08:31:21
432 505.20  08:31:21
890 505.40  08:33:35
342 505.00  08:41:13
557 505.00  08:41:13
873 504.80  08:45:07
984 504.80  08:49:57
165 505.00  08:56:29
875 506.40  08:59:04
807 506.20  09:02:05
865 507.40  09:08:28
861 506.00  09:12:41
54 506.00  09:18:12
839 506.40  09:19:31
799 507.80  09:30:21
859 506.60  09:39:03
804 507.00  09:50:05
952 506.20  09:57:12
700 506.40  10:04:10
139 506.40  10:04:10
837 506.20  10:12:52
129 506.20  10:12:52
977 505.20  10:15:55
979 506.00  10:30:12
904 505.20  10:35:18
867 505.80  10:45:02
891 506.60  10:53:03
808 509.00  11:05:16
624 508.80  11:06:02
326 508.80  11:06:02
334 508.20  11:10:38
463 508.20  11:10:38
888 507.40  11:19:41
890 507.00  11:25:47
871 507.00  11:32:21
946 507.20  11:43:36
927 507.20  11:46:00
908 507.20  11:57:00
815 507.20  12:02:00
817 507.00  12:05:26
684 507.00  12:05:26
261 507.20  12:05:26
957 506.80  12:16:40
962 506.60  12:26:13
791 506.40  12:37:28
600 505.80  12:43:03
280 505.80  12:43:03
821 507.20  12:54:40
933 507.00  13:00:22
834 508.40  13:08:09
937 507.40  13:15:17
981 506.80  13:22:18
944 506.60  13:31:03
817 506.60  13:37:44
936 506.20  13:41:33
840 505.80  13:45:18
795 505.40  13:48:25
812 505.20  13:53:33
684 505.00  14:00:00
264 505.00  14:00:00
877 505.00  14:04:06
954 505.20  14:10:25
945 505.20  14:21:59
984 505.00  14:28:38
710 505.20  14:30:14
230 505.20  14:30:14
821 504.80  14:31:01
838 505.20  14:31:34
887 504.20  14:33:01
926 504.80  14:34:33
788 504.80  14:35:19
834 504.40  14:35:50
461 504.40  14:37:45
419 504.40  14:37:45
800 504.60  14:40:50
896 504.80  14:42:05
596 504.80  14:44:15
226 504.80  14:44:15
294 504.40  14:47:09
629 504.40  14:47:09
928 504.00  14:50:06
953 503.20  14:53:20
926 503.00  14:57:18
853 503.20  15:00:50
870 503.80  15:03:02
340 503.40  15:06:36
536 503.40  15:06:36
875 503.60  15:10:33
900 503.40  15:12:49
641 503.40  15:14:35
344 503.40  15:14:35
850 503.60  15:18:17
919 503.40  15:21:35
925 503.00  15:26:30
34 503.20  15:30:22
911 503.20  15:30:22
146 503.40  15:33:34
820 503.40  15:33:34
810 504.00  15:38:42
959 504.00  15:42:03
920 503.80  15:43:45
428 504.00  15:47:40
100 504.00  15:47:40
265 504.00  15:47:40
935 503.80  15:52:06
928 503.80  15:56:49
864 504.20  16:00:34
906 504.00  16:03:02
864 504.20  16:07:38
557 504.00  16:10:02
314 504.00  16:10:02
887 503.80  16:13:45
844 504.20  16:17:26
43 503.80  16:18:15
264 504.20  16:21:32
682 504.20  16:21:32
832 504.20  16:23:13

© PRNewswire 2022
