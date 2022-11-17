Advanced search
RIGHTMOVE PLC

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/17/2022 | 12:22pm EST
17 November 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 87,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 539.595p. The highest price paid per share was 546.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 534.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0105% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 479,863,543 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 826,815,485. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary                                     CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
922 542.60  08:13:03
879 545.20  08:17:08
30 546.40  08:19:28
600 546.40  08:20:04
322 546.40  08:20:04
979 542.00  08:26:19
800 541.60  08:29:58
129 541.60  08:29:58
981 542.20  08:34:42
891 542.40  08:40:13
903 540.80  08:46:51
947 540.00  08:50:14
89 539.00  08:56:13
836 539.00  08:56:13
1057 539.40  09:02:16
1005 539.80  09:09:05
63 539.40  09:16:11
595 539.40  09:16:11
282 539.40  09:16:11
12 541.40  09:22:09
4 541.40  09:22:09
1030 541.40  09:22:09
959 540.60  09:31:47
1008 540.40  09:35:43
301 541.60  09:45:32
642 541.60  09:45:32
998 541.00  09:50:00
107 542.00  09:59:50
873 542.00  09:59:50
456 542.40  10:06:09
550 542.40  10:06:09
504 542.00  10:10:46
419 542.00  10:10:46
1067 542.20  10:22:29
939 542.40  10:25:50
899 542.60  10:32:11
6 542.40  10:38:42
273 542.40  10:38:42
134 542.40  10:38:42
611 542.40  10:38:42
546 542.20  10:48:11
284 542.20  10:48:11
238 542.20  10:48:11
1086 540.40  10:56:25
420 542.00  11:09:36
78 542.00  11:11:44
1027 541.80  11:13:16
166 541.80  11:19:16
35 541.80  11:19:16
886 541.80  11:19:16
207 542.20  11:32:56
385 542.00  11:33:22
72 542.80  11:34:26
60 542.80  11:34:26
430 542.80  11:34:26
93 542.80  11:34:26
78 542.80  11:34:26
600 541.40  11:38:38
410 541.40  11:38:38
494 542.40  11:47:11
236 543.40  11:51:43
88 543.40  11:51:43
140 543.60  11:56:13
738 543.60  11:56:13
894 542.80  12:02:44
328 542.20  12:09:05
857 542.60  12:13:59
113 542.60  12:13:59
881 543.40  12:20:49
978 542.40  12:29:21
1032 541.60  12:38:37
461 539.60  12:47:56
491 539.60  12:47:56
1088 538.40  12:57:26
1052 536.40  13:05:35
1032 537.00  13:17:06
800 536.40  13:26:58
48 536.20  13:32:19
857 536.20  13:32:19
972 535.60  13:34:29
994 536.20  13:44:17
409 536.00  13:47:40
1060 535.40  13:50:57
965 536.00  13:59:42
896 535.60  14:04:34
145 535.40  14:10:48
854 535.40  14:10:48
977 534.80  14:19:01
111 534.80  14:27:59
600 534.80  14:27:59
321 534.80  14:27:59
880 534.80  14:29:21
875 535.60  14:30:43
300 537.00  14:34:27
610 537.00  14:34:27
87 537.00  14:34:27
967 537.00  14:34:27
800 539.20  14:36:16
135 539.20  14:36:16
934 538.00  14:39:50
800 538.80  14:42:37
373 538.60  14:45:00
69 538.60  14:45:00
82 538.60  14:45:00
945 538.20  14:47:40
941 538.40  14:50:29
800 538.40  14:52:14
82 538.40  14:52:14
609 537.00  14:56:35
1027 537.20  14:59:13
523 536.80  15:02:11
368 536.80  15:02:11
800 537.60  15:05:11
981 538.00  15:07:28
1075 537.00  15:10:18
403 538.00  15:15:00
531 538.00  15:15:00
67 541.00  15:19:08
926 541.40  15:20:22
903 540.60  15:21:38
891 540.40  15:26:33
966 540.60  15:28:25
170 540.00  15:31:27
829 540.00  15:31:27
924 539.20  15:34:56
598 539.40  15:39:10
87 539.40  15:39:10
95 539.40  15:39:10
151 539.40  15:39:17
1077 539.00  15:42:22
926 539.60  15:46:53
188 539.20  15:50:51
64 539.20  15:50:51
228 539.20  15:50:51
435 539.20  15:50:51
939 538.40  15:54:15
486 538.20  15:57:29
498 538.20  15:57:29
967 538.40  16:01:19
80 538.60  16:03:41
1008 538.40  16:04:10
609 538.80  16:08:04
2 538.80  16:08:04
892 538.80  16:10:03
800 538.40  16:12:46
271 538.40  16:12:46
967 538.60  16:16:41
609 539.40  16:20:19
397 539.40  16:20:19
12 539.60  16:22:48
826 539.60  16:22:48

