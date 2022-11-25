Advanced search
RIGHTMOVE PLC

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/25/2022 | 12:19pm EST
25 November 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 83,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.879p. The highest price paid per share was 567.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0100% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 480,375,543 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 826,395,314. Rightmove holds 12,283,223 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary                                     CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
84 561.60  08:10:11
920 561.60  08:10:11
128 561.00  08:10:11
1010 561.60  08:10:34
1019 562.00  08:11:56
884 561.40  08:15:02
997 560.00  08:16:36
246 559.20  08:19:41
114 559.00  08:21:48
700 559.00  08:21:48
98 559.00  08:21:48
364 563.80  08:27:19
693 563.80  08:27:19
117 563.60  08:27:33
323 563.60  08:27:33
1020 563.40  08:27:42
511 560.40  08:33:02
555 560.40  08:33:02
1023 560.20  08:36:52
1003 563.40  08:45:52
916 563.60  08:48:20
1065 563.00  08:49:08
1024 563.00  08:52:45
1006 563.80  08:58:01
1006 565.00  09:05:25
996 566.00  09:14:26
933 565.60  09:19:13
1044 564.80  09:26:32
697 563.60  09:32:53
279 563.60  09:32:53
1031 562.60  09:41:12
247 563.60  09:47:48
671 563.60  09:47:48
415 563.80  09:56:43
479 563.80  09:56:43
982 562.80  10:05:06
162 565.60  10:13:30
729 565.60  10:13:30
922 565.20  10:16:42
11 565.20  10:20:05
2 565.60  10:22:20
1124 565.40  10:22:36
1087 565.20  10:22:38
894 565.80  10:31:43
140 565.80  10:31:43
917 566.40  10:42:00
979 566.40  10:49:51
1026 566.40  11:01:04
750 567.20  11:05:06
1033 567.00  11:16:08
1070 567.60  11:31:23
972 567.20  11:40:09
700 566.40  11:59:05
235 566.40  11:59:05
489 566.60  12:07:23
442 566.60  12:07:23
644 566.40  12:22:29
393 566.40  12:22:29
604 566.80  12:42:05
322 566.80  12:42:05
578 566.60  12:50:32
307 566.60  12:50:32
820 567.40  12:52:39
234 567.40  12:52:39
913 565.80  13:03:18
31 566.40  13:08:20
1 566.40  13:08:20
585 566.40  13:08:20
1057 566.20  13:20:31
338 565.40  13:31:11
978 565.60  13:34:16
901 565.80  13:41:00
898 566.00  13:45:36
1048 566.00  13:54:17
1046 565.80  14:02:20
951 565.60  14:12:24
1043 565.40  14:28:05
750 565.60  14:30:16
600 565.60  14:30:16
550 565.80  14:30:39
902 565.40  14:32:41
750 565.80  14:36:24
172 565.80  14:36:24
966 565.00  14:38:02
882 564.80  14:39:25
985 563.20  14:42:00
884 563.00  14:42:57
968 564.80  14:46:28
999 564.60  14:46:28
1062 563.60  14:49:57
603 564.00  14:57:38
296 564.00  14:57:38
591 563.60  14:59:53
451 563.60  14:59:53
1015 561.60  15:03:43
697 559.80  15:08:03
399 559.80  15:08:03
954 561.20  15:14:27
968 561.00  15:17:19
930 561.20  15:22:45
362 561.40  15:24:41
549 561.40  15:24:41
946 560.80  15:31:12
1014 560.40  15:37:01
992 559.60  15:38:04
900 560.00  15:45:36
1011 561.00  15:56:14
953 561.00  15:56:33
13 561.00  15:56:33
700 563.40  16:04:13
247 563.40  16:04:13
584 563.20  16:04:28
448 563.20  16:04:28
882 562.40  16:07:13
585 561.60  16:11:14
886 562.20  16:15:43
433 562.40  16:19:46
445 562.60  16:20:06
286 562.60  16:20:07
145 562.60  16:20:07
7 562.60  16:20:10
600 562.80  16:22:52
584 562.80  16:22:52
78 562.80  16:23:07

