  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Rightmove plc
  News
  Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:42 2022-11-28 pm EST
13.46 USD   -0.99%
12:17pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/25RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/25Demand 'shifting to rental homes as would-be buyers wait for stability'
AQ
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/28/2022 | 12:17pm EST
28 November 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 84,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 560.185p. The highest price paid per share was 565.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0102% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 480,459,543 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 826,311,314. Rightmove holds 12,283,223 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary                                     CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
268 560.60  08:14:19
623 560.60  08:14:19
393 560.80  08:17:54
696 560.80  08:17:54
600 559.00  08:19:37
294 559.00  08:19:37
969 559.40  08:19:58
1044 560.00  08:20:39
103 559.80  08:21:00
883 559.80  08:21:00
1015 560.40  08:22:08
998 559.40  08:22:49
700 561.20  08:28:52
286 561.20  08:28:52
1057 560.80  08:35:45
1009 560.60  08:44:05
947 558.00  08:47:53
1041 557.00  08:57:55
899 556.40  09:05:09
944 555.80  09:11:43
904 554.00  09:16:57
970 555.00  09:21:10
977 553.80  09:27:00
920 554.40  09:32:14
885 556.40  09:44:41
953 555.20  09:51:25
521 555.40  10:03:00
468 555.40  10:03:00
997 555.60  10:08:57
881 556.00  10:17:00
750 557.60  10:27:01
1008 557.40  10:32:31
904 558.40  10:43:54
1063 558.20  10:52:09
812 557.60  10:56:09
103 557.60  10:56:09
1049 558.00  11:10:30
700 557.20  11:13:33
299 557.20  11:13:34
947 557.60  11:23:54
846 557.60  11:31:35
128 557.60  11:31:35
430 557.80  11:38:32
610 557.80  11:38:32
101 557.20  11:50:45
916 557.20  11:50:45
937 557.40  12:02:24
1014 557.00  12:06:07
962 557.80  12:17:00
934 557.40  12:23:56
390 559.20  12:41:04
249 559.20  12:41:04
946 559.40  12:43:09
908 560.40  12:46:03
1016 560.80  12:57:42
1081 560.20  13:06:37
480 559.00  13:15:06
544 559.00  13:15:06
939 559.80  13:20:08
340 560.40  13:30:24
907 560.80  13:33:39
298 560.60  13:41:51
710 560.60  13:41:51
22 560.40  13:50:01
964 560.40  13:50:01
975 560.60  13:57:33
965 560.20  14:02:05
1007 560.40  14:11:38
716 560.60  14:20:15
177 560.60  14:20:15
183 560.60  14:23:20
986 560.80  14:25:33
546 562.00  14:30:54
273 562.00  14:30:54
117 562.00  14:30:54
982 563.20  14:31:50
675 563.00  14:32:00
272 563.00  14:32:00
798 564.80  14:35:33
172 564.80  14:35:33
892 565.20  14:37:04
724 563.40  14:39:19
180 563.40  14:39:19
700 563.40  14:44:12
269 563.40  14:44:12
945 563.80  14:52:57
920 563.00  14:57:48
175 563.40  15:02:19
772 563.40  15:02:19
4 563.20  15:06:07
1042 563.20  15:06:44
989 563.00  15:10:43
930 563.00  15:16:14
206 563.00  15:20:46
700 563.00  15:20:46
131 563.00  15:20:46
534 562.80  15:22:27
329 562.80  15:22:27
996 562.60  15:25:14
1077 563.00  15:31:05
978 563.00  15:32:23
828 563.40  15:36:21
220 563.40  15:36:34
1039 563.60  15:39:21
935 564.20  15:44:30
800 563.80  15:47:10
196 563.80  15:47:10
4 563.40  15:53:13
588 563.40  15:53:13
412 563.40  15:53:13
145 563.20  15:54:26
413 563.20  15:54:26
326 563.20  15:54:26
750 563.60  15:58:09
983 563.60  16:02:10
948 563.40  16:03:48
1089 563.00  16:07:14
500 562.80  16:11:10
551 562.80  16:11:10
824 561.80  16:17:40
212 561.80  16:17:40
940 561.60  16:17:40
600 561.00  16:20:51
277 561.20  16:23:10
531 561.20  16:23:21

© PRNewswire 2022
