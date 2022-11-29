Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
11:51 2022-11-29 am EST
13.23 USD   -1.27%
12:09pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/28RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/25RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

11/29/2022 | 12:09pm EST
29 November 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 84,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.757p. The highest price paid per share was 558.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0102% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 480,543,543 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 826,227,314. Rightmove holds 12,283,223 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary                                     CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
700 557.80  08:14:26
342 557.80  08:14:26
976 558.20  08:20:42
937 558.40  08:24:10
1056 556.60  08:27:11
987 558.20  08:36:28
1076 558.60  08:38:44
700 557.80  08:51:59
380 557.80  08:51:59
882 555.20  08:59:50
974 555.40  09:04:20
392 555.20  09:07:17
498 555.20  09:07:17
1040 555.80  09:12:01
370 555.00  09:20:16
947 555.40  09:32:28
71 555.40  09:32:28
840 555.20  09:37:29
154 555.20  09:37:29
700 553.60  09:50:48
330 553.60  09:50:48
883 555.20  10:02:37
1054 555.00  10:03:01
596 558.00  10:20:40
280 558.00  10:20:40
1057 557.00  10:22:36
1013 557.00  10:32:34
915 557.00  10:32:34
277 557.20  10:44:59
684 557.20  10:44:59
350 556.20  10:52:03
369 556.40  10:52:03
321 556.40  10:52:03
373 556.20  10:52:03
229 556.20  10:52:03
398 556.20  10:52:03
990 556.40  11:10:55
968 556.20  11:24:06
958 556.40  11:30:41
1068 556.60  11:32:19
936 556.80  11:36:56
601 556.40  11:45:38
275 556.40  11:45:38
750 556.80  12:00:05
264 556.80  12:00:05
892 556.60  12:00:17
700 556.60  12:07:42
173 556.60  12:07:42
483 556.20  12:17:00
504 556.20  12:17:00
931 557.00  12:24:45
1033 556.80  12:34:35
867 557.40  12:36:21
1033 557.00  12:44:43
1020 557.60  12:58:22
442 557.20  12:58:22
452 557.20  12:58:22
1046 556.80  13:02:42
892 556.60  13:08:33
872 557.00  13:10:23
999 556.20  13:11:43
872 554.00  13:14:51
91 555.40  13:25:54
940 555.40  13:25:54
700 554.60  13:30:57
255 554.60  13:30:57
969 555.40  13:37:02
422 555.20  13:49:47
606 555.20  13:49:47
13 556.80  13:59:06
928 556.80  13:59:06
1032 556.80  14:01:18
884 555.60  14:08:00
187 555.20  14:15:21
787 555.20  14:15:21
623 554.40  14:21:40
338 554.40  14:21:40
324 553.80  14:27:28
663 553.80  14:27:28
1032 553.00  14:30:19
1069 553.00  14:32:47
889 554.00  14:35:00
897 553.00  14:37:26
587 553.80  14:42:35
289 553.80  14:42:35
311 553.00  14:44:24
700 553.00  14:44:24
39 553.00  14:44:24
47 554.80  14:51:10
954 554.80  14:51:10
960 554.80  14:52:41
1039 554.80  14:55:50
906 556.00  15:01:49
1006 555.60  15:03:45
883 555.20  15:07:10
710 555.40  15:10:33
189 555.40  15:10:33
946 555.00  15:13:33
700 556.20  15:22:03
34 556.20  15:23:48
865 556.20  15:23:48
974 556.40  15:26:13
1077 557.00  15:30:29
971 556.60  15:32:00
111 556.00  15:34:38
761 556.00  15:34:38
1041 555.60  15:38:54
931 555.60  15:42:41
800 555.80  15:47:16
30 555.60  15:50:51
700 555.60  15:50:51
262 555.60  15:50:51
873 554.60  15:53:21
1055 554.20  15:56:50
975 554.20  16:01:17
955 554.00  16:04:17
662 553.60  16:08:23
354 553.60  16:08:23
969 553.80  16:13:05
54 553.80  16:13:05
989 553.80  16:17:10
867 553.80  16:21:54
390 553.60  16:23:09
213 553.80  16:23:40

© PRNewswire 2022
