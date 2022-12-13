Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:36 2022-12-13 pm EST
13.85 USD   +1.88%
12:22pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07:59aRightmove CEO to Step Down in March 2023
MT
07:34aUK Residential Mortgage Loans Rose in 3Q, Bank of England Says
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

12/13/2022 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 December 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 557.075p. The highest price paid per share was 572.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 546.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0176% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 481,509,543 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 825,297,305. Rightmove holds 12,247,232 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary                                     CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
894 548.60  08:11:02
953 549.60  08:14:12
623 549.20  08:17:57
441 549.20  08:17:57
956 549.20  08:20:00
185 548.40  08:21:40
713 548.40  08:21:40
1011 547.60  08:23:02
965 547.60  08:30:51
29 547.60  08:30:51
599 547.80  08:30:51
296 547.80  08:30:51
915 547.60  08:41:06
993 547.80  08:45:12
925 547.60  08:53:49
1101 547.40  08:59:24
1001 547.40  09:01:03
274 547.80  09:07:12
668 547.80  09:07:12
981 548.20  09:16:57
1085 548.20  09:24:05
269 548.80  09:28:13
838 548.80  09:28:13
800 549.40  09:33:38
183 549.40  09:33:38
1062 549.60  09:35:32
1110 549.40  09:35:38
962 550.20  09:41:41
1028 549.00  09:44:11
1006 548.80  09:51:06
999 548.60  09:52:21
800 548.60  10:01:58
273 548.60  10:01:58
1034 548.80  10:07:34
274 546.80  10:11:33
722 546.80  10:11:38
52 546.80  10:11:38
1 546.80  10:11:38
921 546.80  10:13:21
1075 546.60  10:13:26
947 546.40  10:18:30
950 547.40  10:22:29
352 547.40  10:24:58
614 547.40  10:24:58
125 547.80  10:30:38
1120 548.00  10:33:08
306 548.20  10:35:24
652 548.20  10:35:24
405 548.20  10:36:23
504 548.20  10:36:23
14 548.40  10:37:28
598 548.40  10:37:28
453 548.40  10:37:28
986 548.00  10:40:49
370 548.60  10:44:40
1029 548.80  10:49:11
1004 549.20  10:53:20
1046 549.40  10:56:09
641 550.20  10:59:48
894 550.20  10:59:48
33 550.20  10:59:48
156 550.20  10:59:48
905 550.40  11:03:38
202 550.40  11:03:38
965 550.20  11:05:02
914 550.00  11:07:21
750 550.00  11:07:21
225 550.00  11:07:21
920 550.40  11:13:03
979 550.20  11:13:19
593 550.20  11:13:19
381 550.20  11:13:19
1058 550.60  11:16:28
13 550.60  11:16:28
962 550.60  11:16:28
750 550.40  11:17:47
729 550.00  11:19:02
936 550.00  11:19:34
286 550.40  11:20:47
872 550.40  11:20:47
219 550.20  11:23:48
944 550.60  11:25:18
1104 550.00  11:29:30
750 550.00  11:29:30
213 550.00  11:29:30
696 549.60  11:44:55
303 549.60  11:45:02
923 549.60  11:47:39
971 549.40  11:50:23
961 549.00  11:50:25
364 548.60  11:50:52
600 548.60  11:50:52
86 548.60  11:51:27
1012 549.00  11:52:16
1062 549.80  11:55:00
1294 553.00  12:12:23
993 552.60  12:13:02
990 553.20  12:23:37
51 553.20  12:24:27
1028 553.20  12:24:27
1029 553.20  12:34:20
1062 553.00  12:45:50
854 552.80  12:49:05
199 552.80  12:49:05
1040 552.20  12:50:49
1021 554.20  12:53:18
1054 555.40  13:01:40
800 556.20  13:06:12
188 556.20  13:06:12
1016 555.40  13:12:06
18 555.40  13:15:38
15 555.40  13:15:38
1081 555.00  13:16:14
889 554.80  13:18:30
127 554.80  13:19:04
581 554.20  13:23:46
446 554.20  13:29:07
1007 565.00  13:33:08
944 564.80  13:33:08
335 564.40  13:33:08
307 564.40  13:33:08
689 564.60  13:33:08
289 564.80  13:34:09
800 564.80  13:34:09
927 565.00  13:36:46
1099 565.00  13:39:31
222 567.60  13:45:00
920 567.00  13:45:44
981 567.40  13:49:05
1022 568.80  13:51:43
750 569.00  13:57:39
347 569.00  13:57:39
1043 569.80  14:01:10
955 570.00  14:04:16
970 572.00  14:05:37
437 572.00  14:05:37
467 572.00  14:05:37
254 571.80  14:06:24
811 571.80  14:06:24
1085 571.80  14:07:08
961 571.80  14:07:08
1011 571.20  14:08:11
1030 572.00  14:17:22
1106 570.60  14:26:04
235 570.60  14:30:15
822 570.60  14:30:15
187 570.60  14:31:50
727 570.60  14:31:50
585 569.20  14:33:25
715 568.80  14:35:49
146 568.80  14:35:49
174 568.80  14:35:49
1039 569.80  14:42:08
905 570.00  14:45:43
1002 569.80  14:45:47
585 569.80  14:45:47
366 569.80  14:45:47
955 569.20  14:51:11
402 569.20  14:54:49
586 569.20  14:54:49
981 569.80  14:58:10
966 569.60  15:00:31
889 568.60  15:01:40
750 567.80  15:03:53
800 566.60  15:07:43
132 566.60  15:07:43
1057 568.60  15:14:32
771 568.60  15:16:35
229 568.60  15:16:35
890 568.20  15:21:15
750 566.60  15:24:22
1031 565.80  15:27:23
1042 565.00  15:28:05
680 565.20  15:30:28
398 565.20  15:30:28
1097 565.60  15:32:20
221 566.00  15:34:38
590 566.00  15:34:38
125 566.00  15:34:38
1045 565.40  15:36:52
938 562.80  15:39:27
993 562.40  15:41:34
1001 563.00  15:45:47
910 562.80  15:46:32
750 562.80  15:47:54
349 562.80  15:47:54
1104 560.20  15:51:28
750 561.00  15:55:10
585 560.40  15:56:32
435 560.40  15:56:32
585 560.60  16:00:31
986 561.00  16:03:21
976 561.00  16:03:21
316 560.20  16:05:06
748 560.20  16:05:06
951 559.80  16:07:05
1024 558.60  16:08:53
1068 559.80  16:14:34
1149 560.40  16:16:26
585 560.40  16:16:27
979 560.40  16:18:02
1007 560.20  16:20:41
385 560.40  16:22:49
781 560.40  16:22:49
361 560.20  16:22:49

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
12:22pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07:59aRightmove CEO to Step Down in March 2023
MT
07:34aUK Residential Mortgage Loans Rose in 3Q, Bank of England Says
DJ
06:49aRIGHTMOVE PLC - Directorate Change
PR
12/12IN BRIEF: Rightmove says chair was named independent director at M&S
AN
12/12RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/12RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration
PR
12/12BOE Meeting Could Prove Volatile For Pound -2-
DJ
12/12Commerzbank on Overnight Economic News
MT
12/12North American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations