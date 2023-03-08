Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:12:20 2023-03-08 pm EST
13.38 USD   +0.07%
12:11pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:07aDeutsche Bank Lowers Rightmove PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
04:22aJefferies cuts John Wood to 'hold' from 'buy'
AN
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

03/08/2023 | 12:11pm EST
8 March 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 135,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.542p. The highest price paid per share was 566.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0164% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 482,057,995 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 824,889,503. Rightmove holds 12,106,582 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                        

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
1035 565.600 16:07:30
644 565.400 16:06:16
413 565.400 16:06:16
257 565.800 16:01:10
750 565.600 16:01:10
969 565.600 16:01:10
900 565.400 15:59:46
1014 565.600 15:56:33
40 565.600 15:56:33
588 565.600 15:54:20
402 565.600 15:54:20
289 565.200 15:51:30
779 565.200 15:51:30
996 565.400 15:49:42
1111 565.800 15:47:25
983 565.800 15:46:05
1020 565.600 15:43:10
439 565.800 15:39:30
669 565.800 15:39:30
461 566.000 15:38:14
1108 566.000 15:35:10
977 565.000 15:32:34
977 564.800 15:30:20
945 564.800 15:28:13
360 565.400 15:25:00
721 565.400 15:25:00
21 565.400 15:25:00
750 565.200 15:23:21
391 564.800 15:21:02
588 564.800 15:21:02
977 564.800 15:21:02
951 564.600 15:16:52
293 564.400 15:13:56
750 564.400 15:13:56
1076 564.400 15:13:56
1080 564.800 15:11:30
1114 564.000 15:08:30
437 564.200 15:06:04
526 564.200 15:06:04
1101 564.200 15:03:15
31 564.200 15:03:15
882 564.200 15:03:15
1024 564.200 15:00:01
1066 564.800 14:58:56
997 564.800 14:58:56
238 563.600 14:55:56
716 563.600 14:55:56
441 564.200 14:54:49
580 564.200 14:54:49
941 563.600 14:52:20
353 563.600 14:50:55
703 563.600 14:50:55
511 564.000 14:48:43
559 564.000 14:48:24
975 564.000 14:47:27
1038 564.000 14:46:26
750 564.200 14:44:45
971 564.000 14:43:07
713 564.200 14:43:01
328 564.200 14:43:01
1093 564.000 14:40:31
1041 563.400 14:38:27
378 563.400 14:38:27
736 563.400 14:38:27
1007 563.400 14:38:27
681 563.200 14:36:05
296 563.200 14:36:05
1044 563.400 14:35:46
235 563.600 14:35:35
743 563.000 14:35:00
186 563.000 14:35:00
62 563.200 14:34:52
849 563.200 14:34:52
518 563.000 14:32:26
588 563.000 14:32:26
1095 563.000 14:32:26
750 563.200 14:32:19
1052 563.000 14:31:34
1011 562.400 14:28:59
1016 562.600 14:25:35
971 563.200 14:22:42
1085 563.400 14:22:15
1026 563.200 14:20:36
844 563.400 14:13:06
273 563.400 14:13:06
1000 563.600 14:13:06
1085 563.600 14:13:06
750 563.400 14:06:27
406 563.400 14:04:34
749 563.400 14:04:34
299 562.400 13:59:24
662 562.400 13:59:24
410 562.400 13:49:24
692 562.400 13:49:24
322 562.200 13:42:27
798 562.200 13:42:27
39 562.000 13:35:06
1039 562.000 13:35:06
721 561.600 13:29:30
200 561.600 13:29:30
244 561.800 13:26:58
200 561.800 13:26:58
635 561.800 13:26:58
1011 560.400 13:20:21
950 560.800 13:14:55
921 561.000 13:12:52
48 561.000 13:12:52
932 561.200 13:09:03
1104 561.400 13:09:01
920 560.200 12:49:44
1110 560.400 12:47:10
920 560.200 12:44:22
925 559.800 12:40:51
935 559.800 12:24:26
800 560.000 12:22:54
628 559.600 12:14:31
307 559.600 12:14:31
304 559.600 12:07:52
690 559.600 12:07:52
1152 559.600 12:07:52
982 559.200 11:54:05
977 558.800 11:45:49
497 558.800 11:44:51
548 558.800 11:39:22
1011 558.800 11:32:49
510 558.800 11:31:57
449 558.800 11:31:57
946 558.800 11:30:56
6 558.800 11:29:08
446 558.200 11:21:05
523 558.200 11:21:05
6 558.200 11:21:05
1018 556.600 11:04:16
564 556.800 10:56:55
538 556.800 10:56:55
1044 556.000 10:46:44
958 556.000 10:45:36
1071 556.000 10:39:15
955 557.200 10:27:19
1008 557.800 10:21:47
1018 557.600 10:18:32
916 557.000 10:15:15
1083 557.600 10:07:48
1080 558.000 09:57:20
1050 557.600 09:55:14
994 557.400 09:53:22
982 555.600 09:47:18
1054 555.400 09:42:45
575 556.200 09:39:42
381 556.200 09:39:21
1082 557.200 09:37:08
404 557.800 09:32:08
906 557.800 09:31:08
629 559.400 09:30:56
457 559.400 09:30:56
834 559.600 09:27:32
179 559.600 09:27:32
814 560.400 09:21:13
160 560.400 09:21:13
977 560.600 09:20:46
951 560.000 09:18:36
305 560.000 09:18:01
692 560.000 09:18:01
1057 560.000 09:16:56
980 559.800 09:13:31
237 559.200 09:09:27
720 559.200 09:09:27
950 559.200 09:09:02
800 559.400 09:08:12
924 559.400 09:08:12
703 559.200 09:07:51
389 559.200 09:07:51
1115 559.200 09:07:36
1033 557.600 08:59:07
1052 557.600 08:41:00
1012 558.000 08:38:31
1112 557.600 08:26:15
702 557.800 08:25:50
230 557.800 08:25:50
996 558.200 08:20:31
1009 559.000 08:11:15
106 559.000 08:11:15
967 558.600 08:09:11
867 559.000 08:02:07
186 559.000 08:02:07
636 560.200 08:00:50

© PRNewswire 2023
