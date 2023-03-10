Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:07:23 2023-03-10 pm EST
13.06 USD   -0.79%
03/09RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08Deutsche Bank Lowers Rightmove PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

03/10/2023 | 12:04pm EST
10 March 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.548p. The highest price paid per share was 548.00p and the lowest price paid per share was 535.80p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0194% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 482,377,995 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 824,569,503. Rightmove holds 12,106,582 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                        

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price ExecutionTime
12 539.600 16:07:34
800 539.600 16:07:34
1120 540.200 16:07:12
80 540.200 16:04:56
420 540.200 16:04:56
970 540.200 16:03:30
1160 540.600 16:01:20
612 540.800 16:00:03
494 540.800 16:00:03
489 541.000 15:59:45
1 541.000 15:59:45
630 541.000 15:59:45
940 540.800 15:58:00
947 540.600 15:55:48
802 539.200 15:53:17
34 539.200 15:53:17
143 539.200 15:53:17
1012 538.800 15:49:42
221 539.000 15:47:43
732 539.000 15:47:43
1045 539.400 15:45:30
987 539.400 15:42:29
968 541.000 15:40:57
1150 541.000 15:39:07
133 541.200 15:37:03
800 541.200 15:37:03
1078 541.200 15:37:03
1341 540.600 15:33:40
992 539.400 15:31:38
525 539.600 15:28:11
519 539.600 15:28:11
581 539.600 15:25:13
429 539.600 15:25:13
1064 539.600 15:25:13
1162 539.400 15:21:43
347 540.000 15:19:07
800 540.000 15:19:07
933 540.000 15:19:07
1146 539.600 15:15:28
613 540.400 15:13:30
543 540.400 15:13:30
206 539.400 15:11:45
800 539.400 15:11:45
1144 539.600 15:10:49
502 539.800 15:08:03
613 539.800 15:08:03
1079 539.800 15:08:03
151 540.000 15:07:38
626 540.000 15:07:38
89 540.000 15:07:38
149 540.000 15:07:38
1040 538.800 15:03:50
193 538.800 15:02:05
800 538.800 15:02:05
1163 538.800 15:02:05
872 539.000 15:01:57
219 539.000 15:01:57
983 538.000 14:58:24
596 536.800 14:56:03
1065 537.600 14:55:22
976 537.800 14:55:11
947 535.800 14:51:16
1002 536.400 14:50:15
1121 536.000 14:47:00
1133 536.000 14:44:58
1021 537.200 14:42:53
1132 538.800 14:41:08
198 539.600 14:38:31
941 539.600 14:38:31
1074 539.600 14:38:31
151 539.400 14:36:02
800 539.400 14:36:02
1021 539.800 14:33:28
1138 539.600 14:32:30
1129 540.600 14:30:45
534 540.600 14:30:45
315 540.600 14:30:45
180 540.600 14:30:45
988 541.000 14:28:59
1137 541.400 14:25:59
1068 541.600 14:22:45
1027 542.000 14:18:15
20 542.600 14:14:05
139 542.600 14:14:05
800 542.600 14:14:05
800 543.000 14:11:37
800 543.000 14:08:55
194 542.800 14:06:30
181 542.800 14:06:30
752 542.800 14:06:30
1073 542.400 14:00:33
1055 542.600 14:00:32
1018 542.200 13:56:01
217 542.400 13:49:24
800 542.400 13:49:24
1161 542.000 13:45:20
1100 542.000 13:41:16
1114 541.600 13:38:34
611 541.600 13:35:02
616 541.600 13:35:02
79 541.400 13:35:02
1160 541.400 13:35:02
1028 540.200 13:33:09
1023 540.000 13:32:13
616 540.600 13:32:12
370 540.400 13:32:12
613 540.600 13:32:12
369 540.800 13:32:12
1206 540.800 13:32:12
882 541.200 13:31:58
91 541.200 13:31:58
1104 541.600 13:31:45
1178 541.600 13:31:45
75 541.600 13:31:45
647 536.000 13:29:53
426 536.000 13:29:53
1017 536.800 13:29:45
74 536.800 13:29:45
578 536.800 13:29:45
562 536.800 13:29:44
240 537.400 13:29:41
879 537.400 13:29:41
35 537.600 13:29:34
900 537.600 13:29:34
630 536.800 13:20:15
413 536.800 13:20:15
263 536.800 13:18:25
630 536.800 13:18:25
980 537.000 13:13:17
328 537.400 13:03:20
800 537.400 13:03:20
675 537.600 13:02:10
470 537.600 13:02:10
978 538.200 12:57:04
298 538.600 12:56:55
20 538.600 12:56:55
630 538.600 12:56:55
263 538.600 12:56:55
6 538.600 12:56:55
379 538.600 12:55:00
161 538.600 12:55:00
900 538.600 12:55:00
1062 538.800 12:55:00
1056 538.000 12:43:21
1053 538.400 12:36:08
1099 538.400 12:34:47
1111 538.800 12:30:11
935 538.400 12:22:28
119 538.600 12:19:55
97 538.600 12:19:55
500 538.600 12:19:55
626 538.600 12:19:25
966 538.400 12:08:26
1073 540.000 11:57:14
1001 540.600 11:54:56
1017 540.800 11:52:46
956 540.600 11:39:39
169 541.000 11:35:45
796 541.000 11:35:45
630 540.600 11:28:25
1034 540.600 11:20:39
420 540.400 11:15:48
1126 540.600 11:08:50
1074 540.400 10:58:36
1088 540.800 10:51:07
1127 540.200 10:45:11
1078 540.800 10:36:57
1139 541.000 10:29:15
1072 541.600 10:22:44
390 541.400 10:16:46
753 541.400 10:16:46
1066 541.400 10:10:12
1081 541.400 10:10:12
1118 541.200 09:59:16
936 540.600 09:55:30
1150 541.400 09:51:17
1145 540.400 09:45:53
1009 540.600 09:43:36
1020 541.800 09:41:03
935 542.400 09:35:14
1134 542.800 09:27:57
1134 542.200 09:23:48
984 540.600 09:17:14
1160 540.800 09:11:56
186 540.400 09:10:08
800 540.400 09:10:08
1016 540.600 09:10:07
800 540.200 09:08:35
186 540.200 09:08:35
1003 540.600 09:02:45
581 541.200 08:59:35
480 541.200 08:59:35
884 541.400 08:58:38
56 541.400 08:58:38
996 541.400 08:53:59
1157 541.600 08:53:44
1125 543.800 08:47:26
1111 545.400 08:40:29
1133 544.400 08:31:31
1124 545.200 08:30:10
988 544.000 08:21:12
1051 542.600 08:17:46
663 542.600 08:16:46
458 542.600 08:16:46
523 544.400 08:15:00
540 544.400 08:15:00
1052 545.600 08:12:55
1068 546.000 08:11:25
990 546.600 08:08:18
937 546.400 08:05:14
64 546.800 08:05:00
979 546.800 08:05:00
966 546.800 08:03:41
993 546.400 08:01:07
1126 548.000 08:00:36

