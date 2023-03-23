Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:55:54 2023-03-23 pm EDT
13.91 USD   +2.22%
01:02pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/22RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/21RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

03/23/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
23 March 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 135,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.414p. The highest price paid per share was 566.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0164% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 483,592,995 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 823,360,588. Rightmove holds 12,100,497 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
1387 565.200 16:13:11
590 565.600 16:10:04
288 565.600 16:10:04
362 565.600 16:10:04
67 566.200 16:07:57
1200 566.200 16:07:57
696 565.800 16:06:06
572 565.800 16:06:06
109 565.800 16:04:09
1000 565.800 16:04:09
749 565.800 16:01:06
401 565.800 16:01:06
590 566.600 15:57:27
650 566.600 15:57:27
1248 566.800 15:57:27
590 566.400 15:54:45
547 566.400 15:54:45
2493 566.200 15:52:45
1179 565.000 15:42:27
1256 566.400 15:38:37
1097 566.800 15:38:27
1187 566.800 15:38:27
118 565.800 15:29:06
590 565.800 15:29:06
590 565.800 15:29:06
1143 566.200 15:28:48
1277 566.200 15:27:54
1173 566.000 15:25:21
1012 565.400 15:20:45
192 565.400 15:20:45
986 565.200 15:17:55
194 565.200 15:17:55
1150 565.600 15:14:40
1225 565.000 15:11:19
254 566.200 15:07:19
804 566.200 15:07:19
1300 566.200 15:07:19
1195 563.800 15:03:51
698 563.800 15:03:23
374 563.800 15:03:23
626 563.800 15:03:23
672 563.800 15:03:23
430 564.000 15:00:40
451 563.600 14:57:39
722 563.600 14:57:39
1308 563.000 14:51:20
1763 563.200 14:50:15
1232 563.400 14:50:15
612 561.200 14:44:04
532 561.200 14:43:56
521 561.600 14:42:36
550 561.600 14:42:36
1076 561.600 14:42:36
557 561.400 14:41:16
715 561.400 14:41:16
750 560.800 14:33:30
495 560.800 14:33:30
1207 560.800 14:33:30
430 560.800 14:32:17
58 561.200 14:28:02
1000 561.200 14:28:02
206 562.000 14:26:06
1000 562.000 14:26:06
422 562.400 14:21:56
750 562.400 14:21:56
1182 562.400 14:20:06
1112 562.400 14:20:06
105 562.400 14:20:06
1085 562.400 14:20:06
1136 562.000 14:11:46
519 561.600 14:07:50
559 561.600 14:07:50
794 561.800 14:07:06
742 561.800 14:07:06
590 561.400 14:03:05
393 561.400 14:03:05
51 560.400 13:58:02
613 560.400 13:58:00
635 560.400 13:57:58
1301 560.200 13:55:21
1008 560.600 13:53:45
132 560.600 13:53:45
722 560.400 13:51:41
452 560.400 13:51:41
1171 560.600 13:48:26
432 560.800 13:44:11
2000 560.800 13:44:11
1190 560.200 13:41:40
1177 560.200 13:41:40
336 560.000 13:40:47
1101 560.000 13:40:47
750 560.000 13:40:47
1174 560.000 13:36:07
1183 559.600 13:34:33
1083 559.800 13:33:36
836 559.000 13:32:39
836 559.000 13:32:39
310 559.000 13:32:39
1158 558.600 13:31:59
593 558.400 13:22:58
544 558.400 13:22:58
1309 558.800 13:20:02
805 558.600 13:11:03
398 558.600 13:11:03
1055 560.000 12:57:21
523 559.200 12:51:25
750 559.200 12:51:25
550 559.400 12:50:55
674 559.400 12:50:55
247 559.400 12:50:51
915 559.400 12:50:51
247 559.400 12:50:51
1116 558.600 12:32:07
1358 558.200 12:29:34
1178 558.200 12:29:33
1138 557.000 12:16:06
1194 557.000 12:04:09
126 558.000 11:59:44
818 558.000 11:59:44
170 558.000 11:59:44
111 558.000 11:59:44
1307 558.200 11:59:00
1236 558.600 11:40:20
1168 558.600 11:40:20
1293 558.400 11:27:06
800 558.600 11:20:20
333 558.600 11:20:20
784 559.200 11:14:46
298 559.200 11:14:46
577 559.400 11:12:54
170 559.400 11:12:54
369 559.400 11:12:54
67 559.400 11:12:54
629 559.400 11:00:54
675 559.400 11:00:54
1144 559.400 11:00:54
78 559.400 11:00:54
1205 558.400 10:45:21
349 558.600 10:31:38
588 558.600 10:31:38
170 558.600 10:30:44
35 558.600 10:30:44
1221 558.600 10:24:24
1184 559.000 10:14:16
750 559.400 10:07:20
317 559.400 10:07:20
1228 559.600 10:04:15
451 560.200 09:57:41
698 560.200 09:57:41
358 558.200 09:41:30
874 558.200 09:41:30
527 557.800 09:31:18
525 557.800 09:31:18
1107 558.000 09:21:30
1181 557.800 09:10:43
819 559.000 09:00:47
287 559.000 09:00:47
1281 560.200 08:55:01
168 560.000 08:45:06
1000 560.000 08:45:06
43 560.000 08:45:06
1214 557.400 08:33:35
1159 557.600 08:33:35
783 557.600 08:32:27
467 557.600 08:32:27
1237 559.400 08:30:33
1060 560.400 08:22:13
42 560.400 08:22:13
437 562.600 08:13:36
867 562.600 08:13:36
289 562.800 08:12:53
993 562.800 08:12:53
1156 563.000 08:12:33
811 558.600 08:02:59
348 558.600 08:02:59
1310 558.400 08:01:15
1228 560.000 08:00:16

© PRNewswire 2023
