RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

03/31/2023 | 11:27am EDT
31 March 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 115,300 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.559p. The highest price paid per share was 566.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 484,368,295 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 822,585,288. Rightmove holds 12,100,497 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
561 564.800 15:59:59
615 564.800 15:58:19
313 564.800 15:58:19
865 563.800 15:53:26
181 563.800 15:53:26
801 563.800 15:53:26
845 563.800 15:51:23
1344 563.400 15:43:21
591 563.800 15:40:44
648 563.800 15:40:44
1417 563.600 15:36:00
1311 563.800 15:35:35
1313 563.000 15:29:56
1018 564.200 15:24:14
188 564.200 15:24:14
870 564.400 15:24:12
320 564.400 15:24:12
1245 564.600 15:18:48
1365 564.200 15:14:07
1307 564.200 15:14:07
1313 564.000 15:08:53
114 564.400 15:05:40
1109 564.400 15:05:40
1245 564.400 15:04:36
1364 564.000 15:00:35
649 564.200 14:59:58
735 564.200 14:59:58
68 565.000 14:52:45
1233 565.000 14:52:45
1266 566.000 14:49:26
1480 566.000 14:49:26
1364 565.800 14:47:28
1441 565.400 14:44:44
1336 565.800 14:43:02
1292 564.800 14:35:40
1187 564.000 14:32:45
1336 564.200 14:32:34
1271 563.400 14:30:00
1211 563.800 14:28:12
503 564.200 14:22:23
118 564.200 14:22:23
113 564.200 14:22:23
512 564.200 14:22:23
296 564.200 14:19:23
1095 564.200 14:19:23
1261 564.400 14:09:12
70 564.400 14:09:12
1407 564.800 14:01:01
1410 565.000 13:57:23
1304 564.800 13:50:00
1215 565.400 13:44:21
1399 564.200 13:37:05
1341 563.800 13:31:51
1344 560.800 13:30:01
834 560.800 13:30:01
378 560.800 13:30:01
1045 561.200 13:26:43
382 561.200 13:26:43
155 558.800 13:06:27
1071 558.800 13:06:27
1387 558.800 12:56:25
382 559.000 12:52:19
919 559.000 12:52:19
1204 559.200 12:51:13
1143 559.200 12:51:13
1208 558.400 12:25:01
1363 559.000 12:14:03
1407 559.600 12:06:11
1402 559.800 12:03:27
555 561.200 11:47:25
750 561.200 11:47:25
1293 561.600 11:43:01
1304 561.800 11:36:01
90 561.800 11:36:01
1362 561.800 11:29:13
1055 561.600 11:18:48
93 561.600 11:18:48
1395 561.600 11:09:30
105 561.800 11:07:48
220 561.800 11:07:48
379 561.800 11:07:48
87 561.800 11:07:48
30 561.800 11:07:48
65 561.800 11:07:48
105 561.400 11:05:27
1317 561.800 10:53:47
775 562.200 10:51:58
381 562.200 10:51:58
1340 562.200 10:50:02
43 562.200 10:39:50
161 562.200 10:39:50
227 562.200 10:39:50
101 562.200 10:39:50
666 562.200 10:39:50
170 562.200 10:39:50
851 562.200 10:25:03
370 562.200 10:25:03
1325 562.000 10:19:34
1301 563.200 10:07:32
253 563.400 10:07:09
914 563.400 10:07:09
310 563.200 09:59:50
915 563.200 09:59:50
448 563.200 09:48:39
906 563.200 09:48:39
317 562.800 09:40:01
170 562.800 09:40:01
482 562.800 09:40:01
21 562.800 09:40:01
170 562.800 09:39:50
100 562.800 09:39:50
108 562.800 09:39:04
1303 563.800 09:30:56
1148 563.000 09:25:03
1237 562.200 09:23:35
1033 561.000 09:18:45
171 561.000 09:18:45
325 560.200 09:08:45
876 560.200 09:08:45
1196 560.400 09:03:20
1423 561.200 08:58:57
1210 560.800 08:50:57
1348 560.800 08:49:17
370 560.200 08:42:14
1200 560.200 08:42:14
1192 560.400 08:36:19
1163 560.200 08:35:47
1171 560.800 08:29:29
1301 561.000 08:23:06
597 561.200 08:19:37
729 561.200 08:19:37
1408 561.000 08:17:10
1193 561.400 08:14:46
1207 560.000 08:09:33
1163 560.800 08:06:15
1145 561.600 08:05:55
899 561.200 08:02:49
462 561.200 08:02:49

© PRNewswire 2023
