    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:39:51 2023-04-05 am EDT
13.48 USD   -3.96%
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

04/05/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
5 April 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 548.933p. The highest price paid per share was 560.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 541.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0182% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 484,818,295 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 822,135,288. Rightmove holds 12,100,497 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
251 541.400 16:09:28
904 541.400 16:08:46
599 541.600 16:08:09
171 542.000 16:06:52
599 542.000 16:06:52
599 542.000 16:06:52
906 542.000 16:06:52
396 542.000 16:06:52
1340 541.800 16:00:50
1735 542.400 15:59:38
1316 542.400 15:59:38
882 542.200 15:56:34
497 542.200 15:56:34
1463 542.600 15:53:25
1452 543.000 15:49:31
101 543.400 15:47:35
1216 543.400 15:47:35
165 543.200 15:45:35
599 543.200 15:45:35
599 543.200 15:45:35
717 543.400 15:45:01
559 543.400 15:45:01
1188 543.400 15:45:01
268 543.400 15:44:42
612 544.000 15:39:58
434 544.000 15:39:52
437 544.000 15:39:52
1191 544.400 15:37:13
1408 545.800 15:36:00
969 546.600 15:32:16
288 546.600 15:32:16
871 546.600 15:30:00
362 546.600 15:29:04
652 547.600 15:27:56
568 547.600 15:27:56
1477 547.800 15:27:29
1277 548.200 15:26:02
289 548.200 15:21:34
620 548.200 15:21:34
132 548.200 15:21:34
167 548.200 15:21:34
528 548.200 15:21:34
1391 548.200 15:21:34
1265 548.000 15:15:31
1364 548.000 15:15:31
228 548.200 15:14:26
535 548.200 15:14:26
599 548.200 15:14:26
599 548.200 15:14:26
1408 547.200 15:09:37
1317 547.000 15:06:37
508 547.400 15:05:30
750 547.400 15:05:30
1254 547.200 15:03:33
1427 547.000 15:02:10
466 547.200 15:02:02
839 547.200 15:02:02
468 547.000 14:59:58
955 547.000 14:59:58
1371 547.000 14:59:58
858 546.800 14:57:59
533 546.800 14:57:59
1014 546.400 14:54:54
195 546.400 14:54:54
744 546.800 14:53:53
468 546.800 14:53:53
163 546.400 14:51:12
77 546.400 14:51:07
452 546.400 14:51:07
1 546.400 14:51:07
435 546.400 14:51:07
242 546.400 14:51:05
572 546.600 14:49:41
275 546.600 14:49:41
316 546.600 14:49:31
10 546.600 14:49:19
45 546.600 14:49:19
1198 547.000 14:49:12
12 547.000 14:48:54
398 547.200 14:48:53
599 547.200 14:48:53
599 547.200 14:48:53
1271 547.200 14:48:53
165 547.200 14:48:53
233 546.800 14:47:35
646 546.800 14:47:01
350 547.000 14:46:31
972 547.000 14:46:31
546 546.600 14:41:13
410 546.600 14:41:13
289 546.600 14:41:13
957 546.800 14:40:13
484 546.800 14:40:13
1199 546.600 14:38:46
52 546.600 14:38:46
698 546.800 14:37:24
349 546.800 14:37:24
49 546.800 14:37:24
273 546.800 14:37:01
701 547.000 14:36:29
471 547.000 14:36:29
1113 547.000 14:33:49
265 547.000 14:33:49
737 546.800 14:32:03
1 546.800 14:32:03
626 546.800 14:32:03
1229 547.200 14:29:54
1273 547.400 14:29:54
1038 547.800 14:25:06
414 547.800 14:25:06
1262 548.200 14:21:16
500 548.400 14:21:12
1252 548.800 14:21:12
33 548.800 14:21:12
413 548.800 14:15:02
413 548.800 14:14:05
394 548.800 14:13:26
19 548.800 14:13:26
413 548.800 14:11:17
326 548.800 14:11:17
290 548.800 14:09:03
413 548.800 14:09:03
402 549.000 14:03:22
384 549.000 14:03:22
290 549.000 14:03:22
74 549.000 14:03:22
266 549.000 14:02:00
131 550.000 13:49:31
896 550.200 13:48:36
455 550.200 13:48:36
413 550.000 13:43:02
413 550.000 13:42:02
413 550.000 13:40:02
943 550.000 13:34:02
413 550.000 13:34:02
1050 550.400 13:29:31
381 550.400 13:29:31
758 550.600 13:27:02
413 550.600 13:27:02
136 550.600 13:25:33
1425 550.000 13:14:45
882 550.400 13:10:15
373 550.400 13:10:15
980 549.800 12:57:39
120 549.800 12:57:39
65 549.800 12:57:39
19 549.800 12:57:39
241 550.000 12:56:38
1077 550.000 12:56:38
1205 549.000 12:51:50
176 549.000 12:51:50
267 549.200 12:42:45
536 549.200 12:42:45
263 549.200 12:42:45
1220 549.200 12:42:45
1244 549.400 12:37:05
1283 549.000 12:26:35
1207 549.000 12:26:35
1306 549.200 12:24:15
278 547.600 12:11:18
613 549.200 11:58:51
1 549.200 11:58:51
459 549.200 11:58:51
348 549.200 11:58:51
1446 549.800 11:52:13
1221 550.000 11:51:58
1305 550.200 11:51:02
348 550.000 11:50:20
19 550.000 11:50:20
1223 549.400 11:33:50
20 549.400 11:21:44
1425 549.400 11:21:44
1408 549.200 11:01:13
1241 549.400 11:00:26
194 549.400 11:00:26
1261 550.000 10:52:55
638 550.400 10:51:13
823 550.400 10:49:50
1325 550.400 10:43:18
1184 550.200 10:24:40
277 550.200 10:24:40
364 550.800 10:15:19
876 550.800 10:15:19
137 550.600 10:10:32
932 550.600 10:10:32
141 550.600 10:10:32
268 551.200 09:48:36
900 551.200 09:48:36
264 551.200 09:47:27
338 553.400 09:42:08
359 553.400 09:42:08
397 553.400 09:42:08
294 553.400 09:42:08
1222 552.600 09:37:06
1093 553.200 09:31:09
81 553.200 09:31:09
1293 553.000 09:30:19
1181 553.200 09:22:06
726 552.800 09:19:00
263 552.800 09:19:00
200 552.800 09:17:50
733 553.000 09:15:25
452 553.000 09:15:25
447 553.400 09:13:02
553 553.400 09:13:02
316 553.400 09:13:02
1433 554.200 09:04:14
1323 554.800 09:00:51
1279 556.200 08:51:24
1277 556.800 08:46:31
9 556.800 08:46:31
1251 557.600 08:41:01
85 557.600 08:41:01
706 558.800 08:33:05
154 558.800 08:33:05
413 558.800 08:33:05
289 558.000 08:31:00
977 558.400 08:24:28
289 558.400 08:24:28
151 558.400 08:24:28
482 558.000 08:20:57
815 558.000 08:20:57
954 557.000 08:18:06
288 557.000 08:18:06
284 555.400 08:11:39
776 555.400 08:11:39
321 555.400 08:11:39
721 556.800 08:10:08
611 556.800 08:10:08
212 557.800 08:05:40
1302 558.400 08:05:40
328 560.800 08:01:04
192 560.800 08:01:04
778 560.800 08:01:04

© PRNewswire 2023
