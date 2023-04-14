Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:06:09 2023-04-14 am EDT
14.38 USD   +0.55%
11:52aRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/13RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/13Rightmove : Flats help to drive sales agreed back to pre-pandemic levels
PU
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

04/14/2023 | 11:52am EDT
14 April 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 578.091p. The highest price paid per share was 579.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 571.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0183% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 485,568,295 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 821,434,551. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price ExecutionTime
682 579.000 16:13:49
848 579.000 16:13:48
906 579.000 16:13:27
1518 578.400 16:11:05
1370 578.600 16:08:19
627 578.000 16:04:43
721 578.000 16:04:43
1094 578.400 16:03:37
340 578.400 16:03:37
1305 578.400 16:01:48
668 578.600 16:01:20
644 578.600 16:01:20
1425 578.400 16:00:13
710 578.000 15:55:27
729 578.000 15:55:27
1477 577.800 15:53:58
993 577.600 15:51:50
313 577.600 15:51:50
69 578.000 15:48:41
35 578.000 15:48:41
275 578.000 15:48:41
177 578.000 15:48:41
766 578.000 15:48:41
215 578.000 15:48:41
1351 578.000 15:48:00
1523 578.200 15:45:21
1 577.600 15:42:44
498 577.600 15:42:44
327 578.200 15:41:27
1253 578.400 15:40:22
302 578.600 15:38:24
1088 578.600 15:38:24
1456 578.200 15:35:18
54 578.400 15:32:58
847 578.400 15:32:58
398 578.400 15:32:58
1 578.600 15:32:11
663 578.600 15:32:11
700 578.600 15:32:11
650 578.600 15:32:11
223 578.600 15:32:11
1098 578.600 15:32:11
700 577.600 15:26:07
93 577.600 15:26:07
571 577.600 15:26:07
1400 577.800 15:21:40
700 578.000 15:19:16
628 578.200 15:18:26
880 578.200 15:18:26
610 578.200 15:18:26
715 578.200 15:18:26
1405 578.200 15:16:10
571 578.200 15:15:07
571 578.200 15:15:07
571 578.000 15:12:18
133 578.200 15:09:03
1291 578.200 15:09:03
820 578.400 15:07:39
610 578.400 15:07:39
1287 578.800 15:05:50
7 579.000 15:03:18
721 579.000 15:03:18
571 579.000 15:03:18
675 579.000 15:03:17
378 579.000 15:03:17
227 579.000 15:03:17
344 579.000 15:03:17
571 579.000 15:03:17
700 579.000 15:03:17
1419 579.000 15:03:17
103 579.000 14:59:50
900 579.000 14:59:50
406 579.000 14:59:50
1553 579.200 14:59:34
680 579.400 14:54:48
700 579.400 14:54:48
1346 579.400 14:54:48
650 579.400 14:51:21
571 579.400 14:51:21
571 579.400 14:51:21
210 579.400 14:51:21
1429 579.000 14:47:42
35 579.000 14:47:42
699 578.800 14:46:31
1356 578.600 14:45:10
572 577.600 14:42:37
1248 578.000 14:41:20
880 578.400 14:40:05
403 578.400 14:40:05
1438 578.400 14:40:05
1346 578.400 14:39:12
765 578.200 14:34:11
361 578.200 14:34:11
700 578.200 14:33:32
550 578.200 14:33:32
571 578.200 14:33:32
571 578.200 14:33:32
137 578.400 14:33:25
1716 578.400 14:33:25
1116 577.800 14:30:08
354 577.800 14:30:08
44 577.800 14:30:08
1499 578.000 14:30:03
494 578.000 14:29:28
864 578.000 14:29:28
1272 578.000 14:29:28
1259 577.400 14:14:39
1441 577.400 14:06:14
1462 577.200 13:58:26
1476 577.200 13:56:28
1486 577.600 13:55:09
1264 578.000 13:51:08
742 577.800 13:49:00
814 577.800 13:49:00
1422 578.400 13:43:42
1287 578.400 13:37:09
1010 578.800 13:33:10
477 578.800 13:33:10
1521 578.800 13:33:10
308 578.600 13:31:01
977 578.600 13:31:01
1269 579.200 13:31:01
1398 579.000 13:31:01
1316 579.000 13:31:01
1358 578.600 13:29:47
1487 578.600 13:20:30
223 578.000 13:05:58
1092 578.000 13:05:58
1374 577.600 12:48:14
1521 577.600 12:47:39
571 577.800 12:16:40
1514 577.600 12:16:40
1381 577.600 12:08:42
370 577.600 12:02:37
1119 577.600 12:02:37
1461 578.400 11:52:04
1429 578.800 11:52:04
632 579.000 11:50:33
773 579.000 11:50:33
1464 577.600 11:32:33
438 577.600 11:32:03
908 577.600 11:32:03
1249 577.000 11:13:45
1390 578.000 10:58:04
700 578.200 10:31:53
317 578.200 10:31:53
825 578.200 10:31:53
265 579.400 10:15:01
571 579.400 10:15:01
571 579.400 10:15:01
311 579.400 10:15:01
900 579.400 10:15:01
65 579.400 10:15:01
1441 579.200 10:11:40
700 578.800 09:47:00
578 578.800 09:44:37
1318 578.800 09:39:31
1329 579.000 09:22:02
1394 579.400 09:11:43
1515 578.800 08:59:58
812 577.600 08:48:08
672 577.600 08:48:08
1279 578.000 08:42:45
1307 578.000 08:36:11
1315 576.800 08:31:33
1457 576.800 08:31:33
700 577.000 08:24:15
683 577.000 08:24:14
595 577.000 08:24:14
1375 577.000 08:21:09
1546 575.200 08:14:55
1354 575.000 08:10:43
417 573.600 08:06:04
1134 573.600 08:06:04
1257 573.200 08:03:54
89 573.200 08:03:54
906 571.600 08:03:04

© PRNewswire 2023
