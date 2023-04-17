Advanced search
RIGHTMOVE PLC

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

04/17/2023 | 11:55am EDT
17 April 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 588.169p. The highest price paid per share was 588.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 584.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0183% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 485,718,295 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 821,284,551. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
39 588.400 16:19:13
33 588.400 16:19:13
48 588.400 16:19:13
57 588.600 16:15:48
57 588.800 16:15:44
340 588.800 16:13:18
1020 588.600 16:12:18
1372 588.400 16:09:24
44 588.600 16:06:54
194 588.600 16:06:54
194 588.600 16:06:54
198 588.600 16:06:54
550 588.600 16:06:54
357 588.600 16:06:54
193 588.400 16:04:08
550 588.400 16:04:08
63 588.400 16:04:08
210 588.400 16:04:08
333 588.400 16:04:08
267 588.200 16:00:55
1055 588.200 16:00:55
1306 588.000 15:57:57
1377 587.800 15:53:39
1352 588.000 15:50:39
1272 588.400 15:50:36
900 588.000 15:46:08
531 588.000 15:46:08
1521 587.800 15:42:14
80 588.200 15:40:19
143 588.200 15:37:55
231 588.200 15:37:55
1100 588.200 15:37:55
1431 588.200 15:32:33
550 588.600 15:32:30
502 588.600 15:32:30
549 588.600 15:32:30
550 588.800 15:32:30
549 588.800 15:32:30
374 588.800 15:32:30
795 588.600 15:32:30
804 588.600 15:32:30
2908 588.800 15:32:30
1288 588.800 15:32:30
1396 588.800 15:32:30
1540 588.800 15:32:30
3658 588.800 15:32:30
1533 588.800 15:32:30
3065 588.800 15:32:30
1373 588.800 15:32:30
76 588.800 15:32:30
1520 588.800 15:32:30
3007 588.800 15:32:30
4156 588.800 15:32:30
1463 588.800 15:32:30
1395 588.800 15:32:30
1376 588.800 15:32:30
1358 588.800 15:32:30
106 588.800 15:32:30
793 588.800 15:31:52
1343 588.800 15:31:52
1481 588.800 15:31:52
173 588.800 15:31:52
1410 588.800 15:31:52
360 588.800 15:31:52
1136 588.800 15:31:52
438 588.800 15:31:52
60 588.800 15:31:23
1267 588.800 15:31:23
1545 588.800 15:31:23
192 588.800 15:31:23
1368 588.800 15:31:23
1286 588.800 15:31:23
1351 588.800 15:31:23
427 588.800 15:31:23
957 588.800 15:31:23
1267 588.800 15:31:23
1470 588.800 13:03:21
71 588.800 13:03:21
166 588.600 12:32:20
562 588.600 12:32:20
562 588.600 12:32:20
228 588.600 12:32:20
1496 588.400 12:32:20
1457 588.800 12:31:06
1194 588.800 12:29:12
205 588.800 12:29:12
1402 588.800 12:20:03
164 588.800 12:20:03
1472 588.800 12:20:03
1502 588.800 12:08:43
243 588.800 12:05:15
300 588.800 12:05:15
900 588.800 12:05:05
433 588.800 12:05:05
28 588.800 12:05:05
1195 588.800 11:54:51
189 588.800 11:54:51
1357 588.400 11:37:20
90 588.600 11:28:49
1100 588.600 11:28:49
286 588.600 11:28:49
358 588.800 11:28:16
900 588.800 11:28:16
1424 588.800 11:12:32
1504 588.800 11:11:13
1409 588.800 11:10:26
1454 586.800 10:53:42
641 586.400 10:48:00
667 586.400 10:48:00
657 587.400 10:39:17
747 587.400 10:39:17
86 587.800 10:35:06
1100 587.800 10:35:06
96 587.800 10:35:06
48 587.800 10:35:06
1425 587.400 10:32:21
1427 587.600 10:28:21
99 586.600 10:10:24
1100 586.600 10:10:24
262 586.600 10:10:24
78 587.000 10:02:16
1284 587.000 10:00:20
503 587.000 09:51:20
795 587.000 09:51:20
1417 587.000 09:44:07
56 587.000 09:44:07
1465 588.800 09:33:20
1345 588.400 09:26:19
429 588.800 09:18:46
929 588.800 09:18:46
887 588.200 09:14:00
597 588.200 09:14:00
1349 588.800 09:13:00
1545 588.400 09:11:05
700 588.800 09:10:59
568 588.200 09:10:04
566 588.200 09:10:04
1283 588.200 09:09:54
548 588.200 09:05:00
568 588.200 09:05:00
301 588.200 09:05:00
12 588.000 09:05:00
1485 588.000 09:05:00
1355 588.200 08:59:00
1333 588.000 08:59:00
1494 587.800 08:55:16
1476 588.000 08:55:01
1880 588.000 08:55:01
608 588.000 08:55:01
1397 587.000 08:50:35
1479 586.600 08:44:38
1358 587.800 08:41:12
2 587.600 08:38:32
1304 588.000 08:31:48
9 588.400 08:31:44
1400 588.400 08:31:44
949 588.800 08:31:43
693 588.800 08:31:43
1398 585.400 08:20:09
1365 584.200 08:13:37
1340 584.600 08:13:09
1494 585.200 08:10:25
205 586.000 08:09:20
1360 586.000 08:09:20
681 585.200 08:08:04
777 585.200 08:08:04
1294 584.800 08:05:09

