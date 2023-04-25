Advanced search
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

04/25/2023
25 April 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 577.649p. The highest price paid per share was 580.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 574.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0183% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 486,618,295 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 820,384,551. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
188 576.600 16:08:05
1111 576.600 16:08:05
48 576.800 16:02:59
828 576.800 16:02:59
897 576.800 16:02:59
133 576.800 16:02:59
1432 576.800 16:02:59
297 577.000 16:00:10
481 577.000 16:00:10
191 577.000 16:00:10
1481 577.000 16:00:02
1309 577.400 15:57:03
267 577.400 15:57:03
1607 577.400 15:53:03
208 577.800 15:52:26
663 577.800 15:52:26
717 577.800 15:52:26
597 577.400 15:48:21
717 577.400 15:48:21
191 577.400 15:48:21
1178 577.400 15:48:21
277 577.400 15:48:21
600 577.600 15:43:44
284 577.600 15:43:44
550 577.600 15:43:44
236 577.600 15:43:44
1567 576.800 15:40:44
711 577.400 15:39:59
600 577.400 15:39:53
303 577.400 15:39:53
572 577.400 15:36:41
192 577.400 15:36:41
1479 578.000 15:35:15
122 577.800 15:32:58
572 577.800 15:32:58
700 577.800 15:32:58
1469 578.000 15:32:09
700 577.400 15:29:55
650 577.400 15:29:55
1416 577.400 15:29:55
1388 577.400 15:29:39
1443 577.600 15:29:37
74 577.400 15:29:20
104 577.400 15:29:20
561 577.200 15:22:21
927 577.200 15:22:21
1638 577.200 15:21:13
479 577.800 15:18:15
572 577.800 15:18:15
616 577.800 15:18:15
1679 577.800 15:17:10
1630 577.800 15:13:17
500 577.400 15:11:55
1419 577.600 15:10:57
470 577.800 15:10:07
700 577.800 15:10:07
344 577.800 15:07:26
545 577.800 15:07:26
700 577.800 15:07:26
1456 578.200 15:04:28
600 578.600 15:03:42
572 578.600 15:03:42
700 578.600 15:03:42
572 578.600 15:03:42
313 578.600 15:03:42
119 578.600 15:03:42
318 578.600 15:03:42
1000 578.600 15:03:42
1449 578.400 15:02:01
1638 578.600 15:01:04
1414 577.400 14:56:37
20 577.400 14:56:37
1398 578.000 14:53:13
260 578.000 14:53:13
1298 578.000 14:53:11
1657 578.400 14:52:09
1661 579.200 14:46:44
245 580.000 14:45:09
700 579.800 14:45:09
700 580.000 14:45:09
1629 580.000 14:45:09
1518 579.800 14:41:53
1588 579.800 14:41:34
1613 579.000 14:38:21
1584 579.000 14:36:29
650 579.600 14:33:58
699 579.600 14:33:58
572 579.800 14:33:05
700 579.800 14:33:05
227 579.800 14:33:05
1536 579.800 14:33:05
1064 579.800 14:32:05
534 579.800 14:32:05
1721 579.200 14:30:30
222 579.400 14:29:45
1458 579.400 14:29:45
1261 579.400 14:29:45
300 579.400 14:29:45
1522 577.800 14:20:46
229 578.000 14:20:28
734 577.400 14:07:40
823 577.400 14:07:40
44 577.000 14:01:09
524 577.000 14:01:09
999 577.000 14:01:09
1619 577.600 13:49:15
9 577.600 13:49:15
1846 578.000 13:48:44
61 578.200 13:47:40
191 578.200 13:47:29
39 578.200 13:47:29
50 578.200 13:47:24
90 578.200 13:47:20
440 578.200 13:47:16
123 578.200 13:47:16
67 577.600 13:35:56
1348 578.200 13:32:48
1353 578.400 13:29:23
848 578.800 13:25:02
599 578.800 13:25:02
191 578.600 13:22:48
450 578.600 13:22:47
229 578.600 13:22:00
278 578.600 13:18:30
572 578.600 13:18:30
572 578.600 13:18:30
229 578.600 13:18:30
1541 578.400 13:10:37
296 578.600 13:08:22
126 578.600 13:07:10
29 578.600 13:07:10
161 578.600 13:07:10
772 578.000 12:58:10
700 578.000 12:58:10
700 578.200 12:53:34
147 578.200 12:53:18
252 578.200 12:53:18
215 578.200 12:53:18
191 578.000 12:48:30
33 578.000 12:48:30
700 578.200 12:39:36
955 578.200 12:39:36
354 578.400 12:39:36
601 578.400 12:39:36
1360 578.400 12:37:04
310 578.400 12:35:52
712 578.400 12:35:52
191 578.400 12:35:52
2131 577.600 12:23:20
191 577.000 12:05:34
540 577.000 12:05:34
191 577.000 12:03:50
643 576.400 11:59:59
1373 576.600 11:59:26
1461 576.400 11:51:49
1107 576.000 11:37:02
435 576.000 11:37:02
1546 576.000 11:30:42
1327 575.800 11:10:38
205 575.800 11:10:38
643 575.400 10:53:41
787 575.400 10:53:41
1364 575.600 10:49:55
291 575.600 10:48:53
1636 575.800 10:45:32
1463 575.400 10:22:34
1646 575.800 10:21:02
868 576.200 10:08:22
600 576.200 10:08:22
1431 577.600 09:58:12
1410 578.400 09:37:31
58 576.800 09:22:31
58 576.800 09:22:31
781 576.800 09:21:23
700 576.800 09:21:23
88 576.800 09:20:25
959 576.800 09:20:25
549 576.800 09:20:25
1367 577.200 09:10:32
500 576.800 08:59:33
1000 576.800 08:59:33
1615 575.400 08:43:11
1624 575.800 08:41:26
156 574.200 08:31:55
1200 574.200 08:31:55
773 576.000 08:27:09
341 576.000 08:27:09
250 576.000 08:27:09
1418 576.600 08:23:01
1280 576.800 08:18:30
131 576.800 08:18:30
700 577.000 08:16:59
37 577.400 08:16:57
217 577.400 08:16:57
246 577.400 08:16:57
998 577.400 08:16:57
14 577.400 08:16:57
344 576.600 08:10:06
575 576.600 08:10:06
574 576.600 08:10:06
1125 576.600 08:10:06
312 576.600 08:10:06

© PRNewswire 2023
