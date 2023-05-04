Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:09:54 2023-05-04 pm EDT
14.39 USD   -0.31%
12:09pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:13aRightmove : Will interest rates rise, and what could this mean for mortgages?
PU
05/03Pet Adoption Simplified With New Central Database For Rescue Dogs & Cats
AQ
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/04/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
4 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 573.963p. The highest price paid per share was 577.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 570.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,276,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,725,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                                                                       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price ExecutionTime
1472 573.600 16:14:41
210 573.200 16:08:33
70 573.200 16:08:33
1200 573.200 16:08:33
1475 573.600 16:05:55
1449 573.600 16:00:08
625 573.800 15:56:27
750 573.800 15:56:27
214 574.000 15:56:27
737 573.800 15:52:30
700 573.800 15:52:30
1600 573.800 15:47:25
1444 573.800 15:43:11
1471 573.800 15:38:00
109 573.800 15:32:12
576 573.800 15:32:12
689 573.800 15:32:12
337 574.200 15:26:48
737 574.200 15:26:48
576 574.200 15:26:48
1354 574.200 15:26:48
797 574.400 15:16:08
600 574.400 15:16:08
1601 575.200 15:12:31
38 575.200 15:12:31
576 575.000 15:11:17
164 573.800 15:04:14
576 573.800 15:04:14
700 573.800 15:04:14
45 574.000 15:00:12
1527 574.000 15:00:12
1659 574.600 14:59:20
1413 573.800 14:51:01
1437 573.600 14:46:12
1052 574.200 14:43:32
456 574.200 14:43:32
325 573.800 14:38:57
576 573.800 14:38:57
700 573.800 14:38:57
778 573.800 14:38:57
641 573.800 14:38:57
1448 573.400 14:31:06
1531 573.200 14:30:09
60 573.000 14:23:24
1454 573.000 14:23:24
39 573.600 14:08:21
346 573.600 14:08:21
1200 573.600 14:08:21
1378 574.800 14:04:50
165 574.600 14:01:12
1549 573.800 13:47:18
620 574.600 13:41:20
846 574.600 13:41:20
1494 576.000 13:32:45
1583 575.800 13:30:02
57 575.800 13:30:00
1516 576.200 13:19:00
1471 575.600 13:03:35
1363 575.000 12:54:40
1662 574.400 12:40:10
1483 573.600 12:35:22
1608 573.800 12:17:30
1540 573.600 12:05:34
1574 573.800 12:02:38
1589 572.200 11:38:50
1475 572.600 11:25:38
529 573.000 11:12:03
1145 573.000 11:12:03
1473 573.600 11:04:49
1602 573.800 11:03:32
1637 572.400 10:49:55
1398 572.800 10:42:35
1566 570.800 10:24:20
211 570.400 10:12:15
1200 570.400 10:12:15
181 570.400 10:12:15
1428 570.400 10:00:24
782 572.400 09:44:47
793 572.400 09:44:47
344 572.800 09:44:37
1312 572.800 09:44:37
1578 575.000 09:21:25
1531 575.000 09:10:15
1425 577.000 08:48:41
1377 577.400 08:38:17
796 575.800 08:17:03
680 575.800 08:17:03
1574 575.200 08:11:10
1412 575.600 08:09:19
857 575.400 08:01:17
662 575.400 08:01:17

© PRNewswire 2023
