Rightmove plc

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
04/08 12:10:45 pm
17.015 USD   +2.07%
12:19pRIGHTMOVE PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:41aRIGHTMOVE PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/06RIGHTMOVE PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

04/08/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
8 April 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 608.767p. The highest price paid per share was 614.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 599.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0190% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 437,416,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 868,422,671. Rightmove holds 13,214,945 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                  CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
692 613.000 16:25:58
1647 612.800 16:23:45
1141 612.800 16:23:45
931 612.600 16:21:34
82 612.600 16:21:34
1148 612.600 16:21:34
1169 612.200 16:18:52
235 612.200 16:18:52
856 612.200 16:18:22
1019 612.200 16:17:26
102 612.200 16:17:26
1020 612.200 16:17:26
1308 612.200 16:17:26
1117 612.400 16:12:24
1042 611.600 16:11:12
604 612.800 16:08:31
548 612.800 16:08:31
598 613.000 16:07:47
520 613.000 16:07:22
971 612.800 16:07:06
31 612.800 16:07:06
303 613.000 16:07:03
300 613.000 16:07:03
1104 612.800 16:06:42
7 612.600 16:06:02
1000 612.600 16:06:02
465 612.800 16:03:59
430 612.800 16:03:17
215 612.800 16:03:17
1102 613.000 16:03:17
1154 612.400 16:00:49
153 613.000 15:59:54
947 613.000 15:59:22
43 613.200 15:59:14
1091 613.200 15:59:14
1288 613.200 15:58:52
899 613.200 15:57:59
939 612.600 15:56:34
366 612.600 15:56:34
544 612.800 15:56:34
500 612.800 15:56:34
346 612.800 15:56:34
390 612.800 15:55:21
1296 613.000 15:55:21
572 612.800 15:54:18
511 612.800 15:54:18
1025 612.400 15:52:02
265 612.400 15:52:02
300 612.400 15:52:02
300 612.400 15:51:02
360 612.400 15:51:02
58 612.400 15:51:02
134 612.400 15:51:02
843 612.200 15:49:22
37 612.000 15:46:29
272 612.000 15:46:29
659 612.000 15:46:29
1154 612.200 15:45:40
1301 612.200 15:44:26
1105 612.400 15:44:25
121 612.400 15:44:25
55 612.400 15:40:07
987 612.400 15:40:07
1147 612.600 15:37:54
2 612.600 15:37:54
1043 612.800 15:37:01
969 612.800 15:33:29
107 612.800 15:33:29
1028 613.000 15:33:13
300 612.800 15:31:07
380 612.800 15:31:07
570 612.800 15:31:07
871 612.000 15:27:08
131 612.000 15:27:08
964 612.200 15:24:17
1010 612.200 15:23:02
12 612.200 15:19:09
286 612.200 15:19:09
340 612.200 15:19:09
300 612.200 15:19:09
1004 612.200 15:18:04
617 612.200 15:15:58
417 612.200 15:15:58
989 612.400 15:14:16
51 612.400 15:14:16
511 612.800 15:11:55
530 612.800 15:11:55
336 613.000 15:10:09
798 613.000 15:10:09
1108 613.200 15:08:05
5 613.600 15:07:06
1073 613.600 15:07:06
1026 614.000 15:05:24
300 614.000 15:05:02
455 613.800 15:01:49
664 613.800 15:01:49
637 613.800 14:53:53
404 613.800 14:53:53
1149 614.000 14:53:11
600 613.400 14:47:52
459 613.600 14:43:48
700 613.600 14:43:48
997 614.400 14:42:52
1039 614.600 14:42:13
1146 614.200 14:40:56
1127 612.400 14:37:14
1116 612.600 14:37:06
500 612.600 14:32:02
486 612.600 14:32:02
62 612.800 14:31:04
332 612.800 14:31:04
407 612.800 14:31:04
300 612.800 14:31:04
1005 612.200 14:28:54
925 612.600 14:25:59
100 612.600 14:25:59
1101 612.200 14:24:11
860 611.200 14:10:00
195 611.200 14:10:00
1117 611.000 14:03:02
879 611.200 14:02:25
186 611.200 14:02:25
296 612.200 13:47:58
710 612.200 13:47:58
524 612.400 13:47:22
197 612.400 13:47:22
28 612.400 13:43:59
1004 612.400 13:43:59
232 611.800 13:32:39
829 611.800 13:32:39
1084 611.800 13:25:05
300 612.000 13:25:05
968 612.400 13:05:31
1139 612.000 13:00:53
1063 611.000 12:43:18
274 610.000 12:33:58
700 610.000 12:33:58
1022 609.800 12:12:21
106 604.800 11:31:33
458 604.800 11:31:33
1058 605.000 11:30:42
218 604.800 11:26:49
905 604.800 11:26:46
505 604.600 11:25:26
1018 604.600 11:25:07
272 605.000 11:24:51
894 605.000 11:24:49
142 605.000 11:24:26
217 605.000 11:24:26
93 605.000 11:24:26
404 605.000 11:24:26
228 604.400 11:23:31
420 604.400 11:23:31
1031 604.600 11:22:56
681 604.800 11:22:40
287 604.800 11:22:40
1143 604.800 11:22:29
239 604.800 11:21:50
85 604.800 11:21:50
102 604.800 11:21:50
461 604.800 11:21:50
278 604.800 11:21:47
496 604.800 11:21:47
857 604.800 11:21:35
82 604.800 11:21:35
288 605.000 11:21:06
1155 604.800 11:19:19
1068 604.200 11:08:47
117 604.400 11:05:21
185 604.400 11:05:21
66 604.400 11:05:21
341 604.400 11:05:21
79 604.400 11:05:21
557 604.400 11:05:17
313 604.400 11:05:17
70 604.400 11:05:17
976 604.200 10:55:14
325 604.000 10:50:12
650 604.000 10:50:12
1082 604.000 10:50:12
1036 603.800 10:35:59
114 603.800 10:35:59
463 604.200 10:32:19
511 604.200 10:32:19
1130 604.800 10:31:15
468 605.000 10:28:57
92 605.000 10:28:57
176 605.000 10:28:57
83 605.000 10:28:57
371 605.000 10:28:57
859 605.000 10:27:00
340 605.000 10:25:48
721 605.000 10:25:48
225 605.000 10:21:39
80 605.000 10:21:39
96 605.000 10:21:39
74 605.000 10:21:39
367 605.000 10:20:31
526 605.000 10:19:31
301 605.000 10:19:31
83 605.000 10:18:31
300 605.000 10:18:31
1051 604.000 10:16:41
745 603.800 10:12:41
313 603.800 10:12:41
950 603.600 10:10:01
504 603.400 10:02:39
13 603.400 10:02:39
196 603.400 10:02:39
300 603.400 10:02:39
142 603.400 10:00:08
973 603.400 10:00:08
510 603.600 09:57:25
443 603.600 09:57:25
950 602.600 09:52:12
1042 602.400 09:49:46
1082 602.800 09:40:00
941 603.000 09:37:05
579 603.400 09:31:09
361 603.400 09:31:09
1015 604.200 09:28:20
396 604.400 09:24:13
700 604.400 09:24:13
300 604.600 09:22:00
43 604.600 09:19:54
1091 604.600 09:19:54
1101 604.800 09:19:50
1002 605.000 09:18:29
1018 605.000 09:18:29
1144 604.600 09:07:28
391 604.600 09:04:58
769 604.600 09:04:58
983 604.200 08:59:35
487 604.200 08:56:29
459 604.200 08:56:29
1016 605.000 08:52:51
951 605.000 08:50:12
466 605.000 08:49:04
650 605.000 08:49:04
1094 605.000 08:49:04
200 605.000 08:49:04
64 605.000 08:46:13
1010 605.000 08:44:46
2097 605.000 08:44:46
1111 604.800 08:34:54
36 604.800 08:34:54
830 604.800 08:34:02
439 604.800 08:34:02
1006 605.000 08:34:01
1044 604.400 08:27:38
350 604.800 08:26:10
656 604.800 08:26:10
528 604.800 08:24:10
162 604.800 08:24:10
318 604.800 08:24:10
1108 605.000 08:22:25
793 605.000 08:20:57
105 605.000 08:20:57
235 605.000 08:20:57
555 605.000 08:19:34
383 605.000 08:19:34
218 605.000 08:19:34
309 604.200 08:14:21
291 604.200 08:14:21
1043 604.200 08:13:20
1147 604.400 08:12:39
60 603.800 08:12:11
228 604.400 08:12:11
739 604.400 08:12:11
1033 603.000 08:11:41
995 599.400 08:08:03
752 600.400 08:08:03
224 600.400 08:08:03
1127 601.200 08:08:03

© PRNewswire 2021
