Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 04/19 12:11:52 pm
17.245 USD   +1.14%
12:05pRIGHTMOVE PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:18aSterling rises 1% vs dollar at start of data-heavy week
RE
10:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : New York opens lower
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

04/19/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 April 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 614.857p. The highest price paid per share was 619.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 609.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 438,671,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 867,167,671. Rightmove holds 13,214,945 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                  CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
308 612.000 16:23:33
603 612.000 16:23:33
118 612.000 16:23:33
725 611.800 16:21:56
164 611.800 16:21:56
248 611.800 16:21:56
600 612.000 16:21:15
1070 612.000 16:21:15
525 612.200 16:21:15
2679 612.000 16:20:15
638 612.000 16:20:15
45 611.800 16:20:00
260 611.800 16:20:00
83 611.800 16:20:00
600 611.400 16:17:13
330 611.600 16:17:11
187 611.600 16:17:11
300 611.600 16:17:11
1330 611.600 16:17:11
412 611.800 16:16:59
600 611.800 16:16:58
118 611.600 16:16:23
250 611.600 16:16:23
491 611.200 16:12:49
583 611.200 16:12:49
483 611.000 16:10:55
423 611.000 16:10:51
69 611.000 16:10:02
310 611.000 16:10:02
315 611.000 16:10:02
274 611.000 16:10:02
291 611.000 16:10:02
99 611.000 16:10:02
420 610.800 16:06:41
300 610.800 16:06:41
426 611.000 16:05:01
267 611.000 16:05:01
969 610.800 16:03:43
764 611.200 16:01:13
400 611.200 16:01:13
913 611.600 16:00:28
257 611.600 16:00:28
1064 610.600 15:58:10
570 609.800 15:54:19
566 609.800 15:54:19
1027 610.000 15:53:41
1005 609.200 15:45:46
188 609.200 15:45:46
1102 609.600 15:44:26
863 610.600 15:41:49
181 610.600 15:41:49
988 610.800 15:41:10
1175 611.000 15:35:09
974 611.200 15:31:22
20 611.000 15:27:29
1035 611.000 15:27:29
474 611.200 15:26:59
1189 611.200 15:23:12
1163 611.600 15:21:49
441 611.800 15:19:36
300 611.800 15:19:20
300 611.800 15:19:20
300 611.800 15:19:20
249 611.400 15:16:51
219 611.400 15:16:51
300 611.400 15:16:45
288 611.200 15:16:02
682 611.200 15:13:43
220 611.200 15:13:43
226 611.200 15:13:43
306 611.400 15:12:47
274 611.400 15:12:47
300 611.400 15:11:47
986 611.400 15:11:47
1193 611.000 15:07:25
982 611.400 15:06:55
1078 611.800 15:04:58
1067 612.000 15:03:00
274 612.400 15:01:20
393 612.400 15:01:20
281 612.400 15:01:20
1078 612.600 14:59:16
1174 613.200 14:58:47
843 613.200 14:58:47
293 613.200 14:58:47
281 613.200 14:57:19
3 613.200 14:57:16
422 613.200 14:57:13
201 613.200 14:57:13
700 611.600 14:51:48
381 611.600 14:51:48
1040 611.800 14:51:46
275 612.200 14:49:56
737 612.200 14:49:56
1136 612.000 14:46:45
819 612.600 14:44:50
196 612.600 14:44:50
367 613.400 14:43:27
150 613.400 14:43:27
390 613.400 14:43:27
300 613.400 14:43:27
1093 614.000 14:42:53
300 614.200 14:42:10
185 614.200 14:42:10
185 614.200 14:41:10
300 614.200 14:41:10
1123 614.400 14:38:27
1095 614.400 14:37:47
300 614.600 14:37:45
300 614.600 14:37:33
278 612.800 14:33:40
345 612.800 14:33:40
145 612.800 14:33:40
29 612.800 14:33:40
1097 613.000 14:32:36
1060 613.200 14:32:35
548 613.200 14:31:28
628 613.200 14:31:28
169 613.600 14:28:50
281 613.600 14:28:50
274 613.600 14:28:50
300 613.600 14:28:50
1047 613.600 14:27:46
145 613.600 14:26:37
330 613.600 14:26:37
300 613.600 14:26:37
231 613.200 14:18:22
274 613.200 14:18:22
274 613.200 14:18:22
300 613.200 14:18:22
1052 613.400 14:15:53
300 613.600 14:15:51
1098 612.800 14:11:16
1161 612.800 14:06:30
1177 613.000 14:04:15
834 612.600 13:59:10
162 612.600 13:59:10
31 612.600 13:59:10
845 613.600 13:56:16
270 613.600 13:56:16
423 614.200 13:53:22
118 614.200 13:53:22
99 614.200 13:53:22
66 614.200 13:53:22
1049 614.000 13:51:31
1006 613.600 13:47:53
970 613.400 13:43:06
28 613.400 13:43:06
1025 614.200 13:40:52
235 614.400 13:39:50
14 614.400 13:39:50
174 614.400 13:39:50
1121 613.600 13:31:33
543 613.800 13:26:36
976 614.000 13:26:09
1056 613.800 13:19:01
461 613.800 13:14:32
522 613.800 13:14:23
1013 614.600 13:11:04
972 614.800 13:06:31
1022 615.200 13:03:51
723 616.200 13:00:36
471 616.200 13:00:36
429 616.800 12:52:10
683 616.800 12:52:10
583 616.800 12:51:40
209 616.800 12:51:40
1087 616.400 12:43:53
1027 616.600 12:38:00
1125 616.600 12:35:33
1191 617.600 12:28:11
1089 618.200 12:23:21
119 618.200 12:18:26
944 618.200 12:18:26
24 618.000 12:11:35
1175 618.000 12:11:35
499 617.800 12:07:15
622 617.800 12:07:15
1156 618.200 11:56:00
990 618.000 11:52:30
587 617.400 11:45:49
121 618.000 11:39:37
760 618.000 11:39:37
254 618.000 11:39:37
1062 618.600 11:27:27
541 618.400 11:26:45
924 618.400 11:26:45
273 618.400 11:26:45
1099 617.400 11:25:07
1183 618.600 11:24:22
300 618.800 11:24:02
300 618.800 11:24:02
300 618.800 11:24:02
1159 619.000 11:23:39
998 618.600 11:20:37
44 618.000 11:07:35
583 618.000 11:07:35
342 617.000 10:55:23
291 617.000 10:55:23
390 617.000 10:55:13
332 617.000 10:55:13
1072 616.800 10:55:03
1053 617.000 10:55:03
1098 617.000 10:55:03
1027 617.000 10:55:03
278 616.800 10:29:00
1042 617.000 10:28:32
870 616.200 10:27:01
292 616.200 10:27:01
1141 617.000 10:26:12
1191 616.000 10:22:15
319 615.800 10:19:27
801 615.800 10:19:27
433 615.800 10:17:57
793 617.000 10:16:07
254 617.000 10:16:07
452 616.800 10:15:26
116 616.800 10:12:39
891 616.800 10:12:39
500 617.800 10:08:05
540 617.800 10:08:05
1166 617.800 10:04:51
500 618.000 10:04:51
218 618.000 10:04:51
679 618.000 10:04:48
326 618.000 10:04:45
1008 618.000 10:04:29
808 618.000 10:04:29
227 618.000 10:04:29
559 618.000 10:01:50
1151 618.000 10:01:50
47 618.000 10:01:50
987 618.000 10:01:50
980 618.000 10:01:50
820 618.000 10:01:50
999 618.000 10:01:50
298 618.000 10:01:50
398 618.000 10:01:50
754 618.000 10:01:50
1154 617.800 09:37:08
1122 618.000 09:36:27
31 617.600 09:35:55
436 617.800 09:35:42
849 617.600 09:35:42
1036 618.000 09:35:42
1149 618.000 09:35:42
1062 618.000 09:35:42
119 618.000 09:35:42
370 618.000 09:32:43
586 618.000 09:32:40
412 617.400 09:22:40
580 617.400 09:22:40
1119 617.400 09:22:22
1032 617.400 09:21:43
679 617.600 09:21:31
456 617.600 09:21:31
61 617.600 09:21:31
362 617.800 09:17:43
101 617.800 09:17:43
629 617.800 09:17:43
966 618.000 09:17:43
150 617.800 09:17:30
423 617.800 09:17:30
300 617.800 09:17:30
300 617.800 09:16:51
300 617.800 09:16:51
602 618.000 09:16:48
159 617.800 09:16:48
857 617.800 09:16:48
159 617.800 09:16:48
583 617.000 09:15:19
166 617.200 09:15:05
580 617.200 09:15:05
300 617.000 09:15:05
1375 617.200 09:15:05
15 617.200 09:14:39
894 617.400 09:14:37
242 617.400 09:14:37
397 617.000 09:12:38
999 616.600 09:11:47
741 616.800 09:11:33
300 616.800 09:11:33
537 617.400 09:10:37
600 617.400 09:10:34
1136 617.600 09:10:33
307 617.600 09:09:45
5 617.800 09:09:45
1104 617.800 09:09:45
968 618.000 09:09:45
1114 617.200 09:02:09
1079 617.400 09:01:09
891 617.000 08:53:50
300 617.000 08:53:50
118 617.000 08:51:00
300 617.000 08:51:00
1100 616.800 08:51:00
1176 609.800 08:01:55

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
12:05pRIGHTMOVE PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:18aSterling rises 1% vs dollar at start of data-heavy week
RE
10:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : New York opens lower
04:11aBritish midcaps hit record high; Equiniti Group shines
RE
02:12aBritain's Average House Prices Grow MoM In April, Rightmove Says
MT
01:40aRIGHTMOVE  : Home buyers face highest-ever price tags as house prices jump by £7..
AQ
04/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/18RIGHTMOVE  : Asking prices for UK houses hit new high after tax cut extended - R..
RE
04/16RIGHTMOVE PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/14RIGHTMOVE PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ