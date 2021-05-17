Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

05/17/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
17 May 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 572.056p. The highest price paid per share was 578.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 569.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0290% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 442,591,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 863,276,114. Rightmove holds 13,186,502 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                  CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
3448 571.200 16:23:04
365 571.200 16:23:04
1094 571.000 16:21:53
1259 571.000 16:20:19
537 571.000 16:20:03
592 571.000 16:20:03
11 571.000 16:20:03
612 571.000 16:19:03
505 571.000 16:19:03
514 571.000 16:17:53
650 571.000 16:17:53
390 571.000 16:16:53
654 571.000 16:16:53
1683 571.000 16:16:33
784 570.600 16:15:08
209 570.600 16:15:08
209 570.600 16:15:08
223 570.600 16:15:08
194 570.600 16:15:08
522 570.600 16:15:08
1115 570.600 16:12:10
1218 570.800 16:11:57
1150 571.000 16:10:32
133 571.400 16:08:50
947 571.400 16:08:50
176 571.400 16:08:50
209 571.400 16:08:50
972 571.400 16:08:35
463 571.400 16:08:35
92 571.600 16:07:53
628 571.600 16:07:53
426 571.600 16:07:53
61 571.600 16:06:53
1069 571.400 16:05:50
107 571.400 16:05:42
1190 571.600 16:03:59
485 571.800 16:03:40
225 571.800 16:03:40
176 571.800 16:03:40
176 571.800 16:03:40
17 571.800 16:03:40
1172 571.400 16:01:14
51 571.400 16:01:14
1009 571.400 16:01:14
316 571.200 16:00:28
675 571.200 16:00:28
310 571.200 16:00:28
1112 571.000 15:57:45
1233 571.000 15:55:19
1228 571.200 15:54:43
48 571.200 15:54:29
1000 571.200 15:54:29
60 571.200 15:54:29
400 571.400 15:53:41
831 571.400 15:53:41
487 571.400 15:51:20
215 571.400 15:51:20
309 571.400 15:51:20
196 571.400 15:51:20
1234 571.400 15:50:29
717 571.200 15:47:33
410 571.200 15:47:33
768 571.400 15:46:31
467 571.400 15:46:31
1196 571.600 15:44:57
1158 572.000 15:44:56
1226 572.000 15:44:56
451 572.000 15:43:40
176 572.000 15:42:48
279 572.000 15:41:03
350 572.000 15:41:03
1133 572.000 15:41:03
1294 571.800 15:39:13
345 571.600 15:37:10
24 571.600 15:37:10
1175 571.400 15:32:51
1094 571.600 15:32:21
638 571.800 15:29:50
611 571.800 15:29:49
587 572.000 15:28:45
478 572.000 15:28:45
1195 572.200 15:26:46
1260 572.600 15:25:15
1095 573.000 15:25:12
1206 573.000 15:25:12
1243 573.000 15:22:50
1075 573.000 15:22:50
576 572.600 15:20:41
546 572.600 15:20:00
82 572.600 15:20:00
435 572.200 15:19:16
350 572.200 15:19:16
179 572.200 15:18:40
540 572.200 15:18:40
1167 572.000 15:15:07
657 572.200 15:14:40
211 572.200 15:14:40
355 571.400 15:10:13
903 571.400 15:10:13
1109 571.800 15:08:52
1073 572.400 15:06:53
62 572.000 15:04:41
450 572.000 15:04:41
251 572.000 15:04:41
350 572.000 15:04:41
1266 572.400 15:04:14
244 572.400 15:02:30
388 572.400 15:02:30
167 572.400 15:02:30
155 572.400 15:02:30
283 572.400 15:02:30
44 572.400 15:02:30
67 572.400 15:00:03
1140 572.400 15:00:03
1108 572.400 15:00:03
244 572.400 14:57:24
633 572.400 14:57:24
268 572.400 14:57:23
169 572.400 14:57:23
278 572.400 14:57:23
237 572.400 14:57:23
440 572.400 14:57:23
350 572.400 14:57:23
358 572.400 14:57:23
883 572.400 14:57:23
314 572.600 14:52:04
900 572.600 14:52:04
1112 572.800 14:51:53
379 572.000 14:48:57
97 572.000 14:48:57
745 572.000 14:48:57
731 572.000 14:47:23
526 572.000 14:47:23
1263 572.200 14:46:49
1179 572.200 14:45:12
590 572.000 14:41:57
606 572.000 14:41:57
157 572.000 14:41:57
350 572.000 14:41:57
618 572.000 14:40:47
350 572.000 14:40:47
105 572.000 14:40:47
201 572.000 14:40:47
784 572.000 14:40:47
284 572.000 14:40:47
435 572.200 14:40:38
499 572.200 14:40:38
194 572.200 14:40:38
1221 571.400 14:35:09
1220 571.400 14:33:40
1291 571.200 14:31:58
758 571.600 14:31:04
461 571.600 14:31:04
1068 572.200 14:29:29
1174 572.600 14:27:34
1134 572.800 14:27:32
1152 572.800 14:22:50
1108 572.400 14:20:50
836 572.600 14:19:15
272 572.600 14:18:56
1280 573.000 14:18:53
1043 573.200 14:18:00
368 573.600 14:14:29
611 573.600 14:14:29
237 573.600 14:14:29
15 573.000 14:14:00
1200 573.000 14:14:00
834 573.000 14:14:00
384 573.000 14:14:00
338 572.000 14:13:33
98 572.400 14:12:40
1200 572.400 14:12:40
576 572.400 14:12:38
1200 572.400 14:12:38
835 571.800 14:10:29
316 571.800 14:10:25
1201 571.800 14:10:05
1156 571.600 14:08:26
715 571.400 14:07:31
1293 571.600 14:07:03
1140 571.600 14:04:50
949 571.800 14:04:49
949 571.800 14:04:49
292 572.000 14:00:08
1200 572.000 14:00:08
293 572.000 14:00:08
166 572.000 13:59:50
1200 572.000 13:59:50
114 572.000 13:59:50
382 572.000 13:59:50
245 571.800 13:59:00
471 571.800 13:59:00
590 571.800 13:59:00
270 571.800 13:59:00
13 571.800 13:59:00
1047 571.600 13:57:34
246 571.800 13:57:30
133 571.800 13:57:30
522 571.800 13:57:30
148 571.800 13:54:42
899 571.800 13:54:42
1143 571.600 13:50:40
1023 571.800 13:49:03
244 571.800 13:49:03
1178 571.600 13:40:19
1125 571.800 13:33:55
435 572.000 13:33:33
1200 572.000 13:33:33
431 572.000 13:33:33
1847 572.000 13:33:33
1200 572.000 13:33:33
1143 570.800 13:19:55
1149 570.800 13:16:54
1170 570.800 13:12:44
598 570.000 13:07:20
679 570.000 13:07:20
1292 570.200 13:06:06
1297 570.200 13:04:53
1303 570.400 13:04:53
350 570.200 12:59:42
889 570.200 12:59:42
255 570.200 12:59:42
581 570.400 12:59:30
176 570.400 12:58:42
255 570.400 12:58:42
1050 569.800 12:52:02
508 570.000 12:49:48
1072 570.400 12:46:58
1205 570.600 12:46:55
637 570.600 12:44:39
1115 570.600 12:42:02
1282 570.000 12:32:24
1164 570.200 12:25:13
342 570.800 12:22:53
450 570.800 12:22:53
450 570.800 12:22:53
1256 570.800 12:22:53
1110 571.000 12:21:21
390 570.600 12:13:55
650 570.600 12:13:55
350 570.600 12:13:55
870 570.600 12:13:55
307 570.600 12:13:55
650 570.200 12:04:19
350 570.200 12:04:19
41 570.200 12:04:19
245 570.200 12:04:19
675 570.000 12:04:19
527 570.000 12:04:19
163 570.000 12:04:19
350 570.200 12:04:19
826 570.000 12:01:47
844 570.200 11:58:40
259 570.200 11:58:40
1074 569.800 11:53:04
1037 570.000 11:52:03
264 570.000 11:52:03
1297 570.000 11:45:11
1089 570.000 11:45:11
1174 570.200 11:36:25
1207 570.600 11:36:16
1116 570.600 11:28:51
1128 570.800 11:25:29
5 570.800 11:25:28
40 571.000 11:24:00
1007 571.000 11:24:00
1273 571.200 11:20:31
1236 571.400 11:19:34
1256 571.800 11:13:55
811 571.800 11:13:55
350 571.800 11:13:55
337 571.400 11:08:17
191 571.400 11:08:17
766 571.400 11:08:17
1118 571.600 11:08:16
1286 571.800 11:08:15
1046 571.800 11:03:10
1074 571.400 11:00:18
1063 571.600 11:00:10
520 571.800 10:58:37
666 571.800 10:58:37
1073 572.200 10:55:26
56 572.400 10:54:47
848 572.400 10:54:47
388 572.400 10:54:47
1136 572.600 10:50:40
207 573.000 10:43:31
1037 573.000 10:43:31
793 573.000 10:38:24
150 573.000 10:38:24
350 573.000 10:38:24
1139 573.000 10:38:24
458 572.600 10:36:19
819 572.600 10:36:19
650 572.800 10:36:19
1053 573.000 10:36:19
1216 572.800 10:26:53
1126 573.200 10:26:00
332 572.400 10:19:19
396 572.400 10:19:19
332 572.400 10:19:19
1046 572.400 10:19:19
438 572.200 10:17:56
456 572.200 10:17:56
77 572.200 10:17:56
170 572.200 10:17:56
1159 573.400 10:15:18
174 573.600 10:15:00
262 573.600 10:15:00
274 573.600 10:15:00
650 573.600 10:15:00
67 573.600 10:15:00
345 573.600 10:15:00
1289 573.600 10:15:00
1269 573.800 10:13:33
231 573.400 10:01:27
203 573.400 10:01:27
752 573.400 10:01:27
994 573.600 10:01:22
262 573.600 10:01:22
1245 574.000 09:54:22
282 574.000 09:54:22
865 574.000 09:54:22
669 573.400 09:47:19
552 573.400 09:47:19
1197 573.000 09:43:52
992 573.400 09:42:07
166 573.400 09:42:07
30 573.400 09:38:39
1199 573.400 09:38:39
1161 573.600 09:38:38
947 573.400 09:28:04
313 573.400 09:28:04
1186 574.000 09:23:34
276 574.000 09:15:05
817 574.000 09:15:05
1177 574.200 09:13:39
406 574.400 09:13:15
724 574.400 09:13:15
1211 572.400 09:01:59
1084 573.000 08:57:43
321 573.600 08:53:40
740 573.600 08:53:40
1109 573.400 08:53:06
879 573.000 08:45:32
349 573.000 08:45:32
396 573.000 08:45:32
889 573.000 08:45:32
910 573.200 08:45:13
198 573.200 08:45:13
1265 573.000 08:44:23
1185 572.800 08:43:07
1227 574.600 08:32:31
1083 574.800 08:30:35
935 575.400 08:28:04
212 575.400 08:28:04
777 575.400 08:21:53
504 575.400 08:21:53
233 576.200 08:18:39
1064 576.200 08:18:39
559 577.000 08:18:06
435 577.000 08:18:06
194 577.000 08:16:59
854 577.400 08:12:26
231 577.400 08:12:26
25 577.800 08:11:55
900 577.800 08:11:55
437 577.800 08:11:55
1053 578.000 08:11:50

© PRNewswire 2021
