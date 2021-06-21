Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC

21 June 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 140,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 651.124p. The highest price paid per share was 655.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 647.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0163% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 446,746,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 859,222,429. Rightmove holds 13,085,187 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                  CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
1493 655.000 16:22:38
471 655.000 16:22:38
280 655.000 16:22:38
735 655.000 16:21:40
497 655.000 16:21:40
1202 655.200 16:17:38
38 655.200 16:16:30
1178 655.200 16:16:30
249 655.600 16:12:09
1002 655.600 16:12:09
1333 655.400 16:11:10
244 655.600 16:10:33
51 654.200 15:59:37
1332 654.200 15:59:37
195 654.200 15:54:22
1219 654.200 15:54:22
1255 654.000 15:51:29
454 654.200 15:46:40
900 654.200 15:46:40
1214 654.200 15:46:40
906 653.600 15:41:19
1170 653.800 15:41:19
1271 653.600 15:40:20
1324 652.600 15:34:15
1290 652.600 15:34:15
1391 651.200 15:29:04
357 651.200 15:27:19
1286 651.400 15:26:05
1290 651.400 15:22:25
1356 651.600 15:22:09
1141 651.800 15:19:00
1137 652.200 15:17:56
1354 652.400 15:13:00
1235 652.800 15:11:58
1273 653.000 15:11:05
614 651.200 15:03:44
259 651.200 15:03:44
350 651.200 15:03:44
104 651.200 15:03:44
1217 651.200 15:03:44
251 651.600 15:01:12
15 651.600 15:01:12
350 651.600 15:01:12
1694 651.400 15:01:12
453 651.200 14:59:52
500 651.200 14:59:52
525 651.200 14:59:52
1331 649.400 14:50:59
222 649.000 14:47:52
998 649.000 14:47:52
1264 649.600 14:46:00
1304 649.800 14:45:15
1239 647.400 14:38:16
1109 649.800 14:35:41
244 649.800 14:35:41
113 649.800 14:34:58
1147 649.800 14:34:58
1238 651.400 14:32:00
1244 652.200 14:30:04
223 652.200 14:30:04
521 652.200 14:30:04
322 652.200 14:30:04
364 652.200 14:30:04
384 652.200 14:30:04
900 652.200 14:30:04
35 652.200 14:30:04
1100 652.200 14:30:04
75 652.200 14:26:35
84 652.200 14:26:19
451 651.600 14:14:37
427 651.600 14:14:37
292 651.600 14:13:32
117 651.600 14:13:29
692 652.000 14:13:20
578 652.000 14:13:20
1132 652.000 14:05:35
1391 652.200 14:00:35
1141 652.600 13:53:38
1154 652.600 13:53:38
1324 651.600 13:45:02
1134 651.800 13:43:11
1365 652.000 13:36:04
265 651.200 13:24:55
170 651.200 13:24:55
610 651.200 13:24:55
107 651.200 13:24:55
107 651.800 13:21:18
1269 651.800 13:21:18
259 651.800 13:11:31
326 651.800 13:11:31
268 652.000 13:11:31
350 651.800 13:11:31
1163 651.800 13:11:31
224 651.800 13:11:31
1188 651.800 13:11:31
1592 649.800 13:03:40
1365 650.000 13:01:31
1407 650.000 12:55:46
1329 649.200 12:46:09
80 649.200 12:46:09
1340 648.800 12:28:33
127 649.400 12:22:39
1123 649.400 12:22:39
1209 649.800 12:21:45
244 649.800 12:12:28
949 649.800 12:12:28
1313 649.800 12:07:35
411 649.800 12:07:35
726 649.800 12:07:35
1137 650.000 12:06:21
1271 649.800 12:01:48
1347 649.600 11:48:05
699 650.000 11:45:22
551 650.000 11:45:22
1221 650.200 11:45:22
462 650.400 11:27:15
559 650.400 11:27:15
320 650.400 11:27:15
936 650.400 11:14:22
294 650.400 11:14:22
1275 650.400 11:11:43
1291 650.400 11:09:21
350 650.600 11:06:15
506 650.600 11:06:15
439 650.400 10:59:11
474 650.400 10:59:11
302 650.400 10:58:11
1134 649.400 10:53:42
178 649.400 10:53:42
221 649.600 10:43:03
973 649.600 10:43:03
1220 649.800 10:34:21
381 650.400 10:29:47
792 650.400 10:29:47
59 650.400 10:29:47
89 650.400 10:29:47
1152 650.400 10:23:08
131 650.400 10:23:08
1338 650.400 10:14:41
1080 649.800 10:07:49
314 649.800 10:07:49
182 649.600 09:56:42
275 649.600 09:56:42
353 649.600 09:56:42
350 649.600 09:56:42
751 650.000 09:51:13
474 650.000 09:51:13
1199 650.400 09:46:33
1294 650.200 09:43:25
827 650.600 09:31:13
380 650.600 09:31:13
27 650.600 09:27:15
1171 650.600 09:27:15
1322 650.000 09:19:41
1229 648.800 09:12:48
1310 651.800 09:02:07
654 653.400 08:56:25
750 653.400 08:56:25
405 653.800 08:56:02
457 653.800 08:56:02
297 653.800 08:56:02
1505 653.000 08:53:15
1738 653.200 08:53:06
384 651.000 08:45:08
341 651.000 08:45:03
1134 649.000 08:36:30
274 649.000 08:36:30
1331 647.600 08:31:09
1325 648.000 08:27:08
1323 647.800 08:21:55
1300 648.400 08:17:55
52 648.400 08:17:55
1252 648.200 08:14:03
153 648.600 08:13:38
1113 648.600 08:13:38
1364 647.400 08:08:01
1215 647.600 08:06:04
1148 648.000 08:02:04
663 649.000 08:02:00
470 649.000 08:01:30
77 649.000 08:01:21

