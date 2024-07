25 July 2024

Rightmove plc

(`Rightmove')

Director declaration

Rightmove confirms that independent Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair Lorna Tilbian will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director of ProVen VCT plc, with effect from 17 October 2024.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary