 

29 September 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

 

Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Svanstrom

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £4.48 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2026.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

GBP4.48

4,140

GBP18,550

d)

Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

Price

Volume

Total

 

 

 

e)

Date of transaction

29 September 2023

f)

Place of transaction

London, UK

 

 

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

 