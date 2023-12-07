



7 December 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc confirms that Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 4,192 nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each, due to expire in March 2024, and sold 2,012 shares to satisfy the income tax and national insurance liabilities due in connection with the exercise on 6 December 2023. The shares were sold at an average price of £5.59 per share.

Following this transaction, Alison has a beneficial shareholding of 2,180 shares.

