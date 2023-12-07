 

7 December 2023

 

 

 

 

 

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

 

 

Rightmove plc confirms that Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 4,192 nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each, due to expire in March 2024, and sold 2,012 shares to satisfy the income tax and national insurance liabilities due in connection with the exercise on 6 December 2023.  The shares were sold at an average price of £5.59 per share.

 

Following this transaction, Alison has a beneficial shareholding of 2,180 shares. 

 

 

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Amy Murphy, Head of PR

Press@Rightmove.co.uk

 

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

 

 


NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alison Dolan

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Exercise of nil cost options awarded under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan on 3 March 2021 and

  1. Sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liability on exercise of the award
  2. Acquisition of remaining shares under the Deferred Share Bonus Award

              

 

c)

Prices and volumes

 

Price

Volume

Total

1

GBP 5.589591

2,012

GBP 11,246.26

2.

GBP nil

2,180

GBP nil

d)

Aggregated information:

 

Not applicable – single transaction

 

Price

Total

Total

 

 

 

e)

Date of transaction

6 December 2023

f)

Place of transaction

  1. London Stock Exchange (XLON)
  2. Outside a trading venue

 

 